CAN we get one thing out of the way? It's not about the clothes.

It's never about the clothes. No one is trying to justify the unemployment of hundreds of women because their dresses are a bit high of hem and low of neck. "I'm wearing a nice knee-length dress," said one walk-on girl, in her defence. "Telling women what they can wear is sexist," said another.

A much-shared tweet puzzled over the fact Beyonce is allowed to wear fishnets and Kate Hudson a see-through dress and be feminist, but a darts girl in a respectable frock is anti-feminist. The darts girl can wear fishnets and a see-through dress if she likes.

"A woman in a revealing black frock at an awards ceremony is cool, an evening gown at a darts match is not," ran a comment piece in the Sun. An evening gown at a darts match is absolutely above board, whether sported by Phil Taylor, Eric Bristow or, er, one of the walk-on girls.

And there's the thing: you can name some famous darts players off the top of your head but you have to Google the walk-on girls because they're not there to make a name for themselves, are they? They're there to look pretty.

What else are they there for? Well, there was a darts promoter on the radio the other morning selling it to the breakfast audience as a thing of skill. "It's a difficult thing to do, and only a very limited number of people could do it." Unfortunately, he and his accompanying walk-on girl had failed to get their stories straight before the mics went on.

"Literally, all we do is escort the players to the oche," she added, "Stand for a couple of minutes, smile, and then walk off." She prefers a sparkly dress, she told BBC Radio Scotland, which is also just fine.

After the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) announced this week that it will no longer use walk-on girls due to pressure from broadcasters and fans, Formula 1 said it would stop using “grid girls” at the start of the next world championship season as the practice is “at odds with modern-day societal norms”.

I greatly admire the optimism of Formula 1, the outcry against the plan shows modern-day societal norms still have a way to go.

Victoria Obahor, a ring girl at boxing events, appeared on Scotland Tonight this week to defend decorative women at sporting events. She said she was occasionally "tapped on the bum" at her work but that it was just a bit of fun. An excuse weary HR managers the length of the country are fed up hearing. Ms Obahor said her self-esteem comes from her job and told bemused former Olympian Susan Egelstaff, "I work hard for this body." Presumably Ms Egelstaff was able to share a few training tips after the segment wrapped.

I understand. I work for hard for this body too. I had a scone with Cornish cream this morning before breakfast. You don't get a belly like this without sustained effort.

But, when I think about what I want to use my body for, I think about how I can be most useful. When I hear grid girls and walk-on girls talk about their roles all I hear is individualism. "It's good for me, it earns me money, I enjoy it." You also hear the following: no one is forcing them, they get to keep the clothes, it's easy money. Sometimes the sportsmen marry the walk-on girls. Finally a respectable use for those evening gowns.

All of this is besides the point. The issue is the power imbalance. Men are there to win and women are there to make the men feel good about winning.

And yes, I'm sure someone's poised with a sturdy argument about how the women are the real winners, fleecing silly men for decent money. Does getting one over on each other help men and women become equal? Of course not.

Like the women who worked in the Presidents Club before it was exposed and closed, these women are there to serve men. They are objects, not equals. Their successes are unimportant, their feelings nothing. They are unskilled decoration.

Their purpose is to liven up a male-dominated arena, silently and smilingly. Isn't it embarrassing for the men, the more portly, ageing men, that they are draped with young women paid to pretend they're impressed?

At its best, feminism is work for the collective good. The problem is no one can quite agree on what that is. I heard our sports desk discussing this yesterday: "They're all pulling in different directions."

That's part of the reason this story has become such a hot topic, other than it's a great excuse to use images of women with their cleavage displayed. The media and social media love a bit of female rivalry. "Look!" they point, "The feminists and the women are at war." It was minutes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement that rivalry rumours with Kate Middleton began. Minutes after the engagement of Princess Eugenie, rivalry rumours between she and Ms Markle began.

So many time this week have I heard the line about feminism's purpose being to earn women the right to do whatever they want. I'm not sure that follows. If everyone does whatever suits themselves best then we don't have a movement, we have a mess. I'm not sure that freedom means the right to act in a way that is harmful to the majority. But then, of course, you fall down the philosophical rabbit hole of debating what constitutes harm.

It comes down to the question of whether women have equality in sport and can put their feet up. According to Women in Sport, the number of women getting senior jobs at UK sporting bodies is down by six per cent since 2014. A BBC Sport study into prize money found 30 per cent of sports reward men more highly than women. Only two per cent of national newspaper sports coverage is of women's sports.

Is it the fault of walk-on girls that women's sports are sidelined? No. Are they part of a culture allowing that to happen? Yes.

That's why they are gone and why, even so, we can't yet rest on our laurels.