RANGERS suffered their second home defeat of the campaign to Hibernian as Neil Lennon’s side won 2-1 at Ibrox.

The Capital club were 3-2 winners in Glasgow earlier this term and goals from John McGinn and Jamie MacLaren earned them all three points on this occasion.

Rangers had pulled themselves level through Sean Goss but it was to prove another disappointing afternoon for boss Murty as he suffered another costly defeat on home soil.

After seeing his side beat Fraserburgh in the Scottish Cup in midweek, Murty reverted to the line-up that had seen off Aberdeen and Ross County on Premiership duty following their return to action last month.

It saw in-demand Alfredo Morelos lead the Light Blues’ attack once again but it was the players either side of him that had the first two openings of the game.

Jamie Murphy had a half chance to give the Gers the lead inside the opening 30 seconds, while Daniel Candeias saw an effort from the edge of the area blocked after four minutes.

It was a frantic start to what turned into an end-to-end first half as Hibernian once again went on the offensive at Ibrox and showed their own creative talents.

Wes Foderingham made a good stop from MacLaren, on to replace Brandon Barker, but was then left helpless as Florian Kamberi converted at the back post. Thankfully for Rangers, the offside flag saved them.

It was a reprieve the Gers couldn’t make the most of, however, as Josh Windass spurned a glorious chance when he fired a shot at Ofir Marciano when he only had the Hibs keeper to beat. On the follow up, Murphy couldn’t beat the Israeli either.

Hibs were causing Murty’s side plenty of problems but the opening goal continued to elude them as Foderingham held an Efe Ambrose header and a low drive from Kamberi.

Once again, Rangers recovered to create a chance of their own. Windass picked out Candeias with a neat ball over the top but Morelos couldn’t finish off the move as his weak shot was blocked by Ryan Porteous.

The first half didn’t end goalless, though. Just four minutes before the whistle, the deadlock was broken and Hibs had a reason to celebrate.

McGinn nicked the ball off Candeias in the middle of the park, strode forward and found the bottom corner of the net with a strike that left Foderingham flailing.

The smattering of boos that greeted Murty’s side at the whistle were followed by a rousing cheer as Ibrox welcomed Paul Gascoigne back once again.

The Gers legend received a warm round of applause from the home crowd but it was a goal that they really wanted to cheer as the action resumed.

Marciano made another impressive stop to deny Candeias as he got his head on Murphy’s cross, while a Windass effort was tame following a good run from Declan John.

The Welshman had the next attempt as a drive from 20y whistled by the left hand post. Minutes later, Goss’ free-kick was just wide of target as Rangers continued to push.

Murty’s side finally had the ball in the net after 64 minutes but their celebrations were short lived. James Tavernier swung in a free-kick from the left and Morelos nodded home from a couple of yards but his goal was ruled out by the linesman on the Main Stand side.

It was soon time for Murty to turn to his bench in search of a spark. Greg Docherty made his Ibrox bow as he replaced Candeias, while Cummings took over from Jason Holt.

The stage was set for a storming finish. And Goss brought Ibrox to life as he pulled Rangers level with a stunning free-kick. Marciano got a hand to it, but he couldn’t keep it out as the ball was curled into the top corner.

Just seconds later, the Light Blues fans were silenced, though, and Rangers had it all to do all over again.

Tavernier fouled Scott Allan and referee Willie Collum pointed to the spot. MacLaren stepped up and his strike was too powerful for Foderingham as Lennon’s side took the lead for the second time.

The closing stages were virtually one-way traffic as Rangers looked to salvage a point but their pressure and a series of half chances came to nothing.

Once again, it was an opportunity missed for Murty and his players as they fell six points adrift of Aberdeen in the Premiership standings.