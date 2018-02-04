HUMZA Yousaf has said the SNP should adopt quotas to increase the number of black and Asian MSPs.

Yousaf said the party should consider "affirmative action" similar to all-women shortlists for ethnic minority candidates.

The transport minister is the most senior SNP figure to back the move.

Yousaf and Labour's Anas Sarwar are the only two serving Asian MSPs at Holyrood.

The only other Asian MSPs have been Labour's Hanzala Malik from 2011 to 2016 and the SNP's Bashir Ahmad, from 2007 until his death in 2009.

Yousaf called for the same "level of focus" on improving black and Asian representation, as there has been over increasing the number of women elected.

Labour and the SNP both support the use of quotas to select women candidates.

He said: "The focus that we've rightly put on increasing gender representation - that level of focus also needs to be there in terms of racial representation."

Labour adopted all-women shortlists in the run-up to the 1997 UK General Election.

The SNP voted to use the policy to select MSPs after a debate at its 2015 conference.

Yousaf said he been persuaded to support "affirmative action" for women candidates.

He said: "Previously, when it came to the gender issue I was dead set against affirmative action. I have to say my view on that has changed and I'm a supporter of it. I voted for it at conference."

He said he would "personally support" a similar policy for black and Asian candidates. "Certainly I think elements of affirmative action should be looked at," he said."