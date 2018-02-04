THE 2018 Winter Olympics begin in Pyeongchang, South Korea on Friday, promising to be a spectacular festival of winter sports. Great Britain will send its largest-ever team, with 59 athletes heading to Pyeongchang, 18 of those are Scots, with a number of them in with a real chance of picking up some silverware.

Team GB has been set its highest-ever medal target of five medals, one more than the gold, silver and two bronzes won in Sochi four years ago. With action happening every day from the opening ceremony on Friday until the closing ceremony 16 days later, there will be lots to get excited about.

Day 1, February 9

Opening ceremony

The Olympics will take place at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, which seats 35,000. GB’s flag-bearer in 2014 was speed skater Jon Eley with this year’s flag-bearer announced later this week.

Day 2, February 10

One of GB’s best medal chances, Elise Christie, begins her campaign with the 500m qualifying. Having had a nightmare Olympic campaign four years ago, being disqualified in all three of her events, she has bounced back in remarkable fashion, becoming triple world champion in 2017. She is a heavy favourite for at least one medal and could well come home with three.

North and South Korea could make history by fielding a mixed team in their opening women's ice hockey match against Switzerland.

And the Polish ski-jumping superstar Kamil Stoch is favourite to repeat his double gold medal success from Sochi and goes for his first victory today.

Day 3, February 11

Huntly’s Andrew Musgrave makes his first appearance of the Games, which are his third Olympics. While not his specialist event, he has an outside chance in the men's cross-country skiathlon. Also today, the Games' traditional blue riband event, the men's downhill begins.

Day 4, February 12

Katie Ormerod, rated one of Britain's best medal chances, could feature in the women's snowboard slopestyle finals while American superstar Mikaela Shiffrin gets her Games underway in the women's giant-slalom.

Day 5, February 13

Elise Christie could pick up her first silverware of the Games in the 500m short-track final, while her compatriot Charlotte Gilmartin also goes, provided they both came through qualifying in one piece.

Day 6, February 14

Valentine's Day. Great Britain's curling teams get started with both rinks made up entirely of Scots. The men, skipped by Kyle Smith, facing games against both Switzerland and favourites Canada and the women, skipped by Eve Muirhead – who will be making her third appearance at the Olympics – are up against Russia. American Shaun White should target a third Olympic gold in the men's snowboard half-pipe final.

Day 7, February 15

Curling continues with Team Muirhead, who won bronze in Sochi in 2014, facing both the United States and China, while Team Smith, which includes Muirhead’s brother, Thomas, play Japan. GB’s Dominic Parsons and Jerry Rice go in the first two runs of the men's skeleton.

Day 8, February 16

Lizzy Yarnold begins the defence of her women's skeleton title while Zoe Gillings features in her fourth Olympics in the women's snowboard-cross.

The fast-rising South Korean skeleton star Sungbin Yun – backed by British coach Richard Bromley – is set to emerge as one of host nation's heroes and could become Olympic champion on this day. Sungbin has proved utterly dominant on the World Cup circuit, winning five of the eight races, and is poised to repeat the feat in Pyeongchang.

Day 9, February 17

This could be a potential Super Saturday for Great Britain, with Elise Christie back on the ice in the women's 1500m, and Lizzy Yarnold hoping to successfully defend her skeleton title. Meanwhile, GB’s Izzy Atkin and Katie Summerhayes are medal contenders in the women's ski-slopestyle.

The brilliant, but inconsistent Yuzuru Hanyu, from Japan heads into the Games as the reigning champion and undoubted man to watch. But he will head to Pyeongchang off the back of a serious foot injury and his rivalry with teenage American Nathan Chen will be thrilling to watch.

Day 10, February

GB’s James Woods is a serious contender in the men's ski-slopestyle, while the curling continues with the women taking on Sweden and the men facing Italy. The men's two-man bobsleigh competition also gets underway.

Day 11, February 19

Katie Ormerod is back in action and Rowan Cheshire, returning to the Games after suffering an horrendous injury in Sochi, starts in the women's ski-halfpipe.

Day 12, February 20

Elise Christie is back in the women's short-track 1000m qualifiers while Nick Buckland and Penny Coomes will hope to be in medal contention at the ice dance programme.

Day 13, February 21

The round-robin section of the curling concludes with Muirhead's team facing favourites Canada, while American star Lindsey Vonn will be one of the main attractions in the women's downhill.

Day 14, February 22

Christie's final event will be the 1000m final, provided she came through qualifiers unscathed and GB’s Dave Ryding is also in action who, last year, won slalom World Cup silver, the best result by a Brit for 35 years. GB could feature in one of the men's curling semi-finals.

Day 15, February 23

If all has gone to plan in the round-robin, Britain's men's and women's curling teams will be involved in medal matches while the figure skating concludes with the iconic women's free skate.

Day 16, February 24

More potential curling medal matches, with men's gold and women's bronze while the Alpine team event includes Scots Alex Tilley and Charlie Guest.

Day 17, February 25

The last day of competition could potentially see Team Muirhead attempt to emulate Rhona Martin and her rink by becoming Olympic champions. The final day of the Games also features one the most popular spectacles, the men’s ice-hockey final before the closing ceremony rounds things off.

