THE pop star Lady Gaga has cancelled the final 10 dates of the European leg of her world tour due to suffering from “severe pain”.

The US singer, who previously postponed her European dates in September due to fibromyalgia, a long-term condition which can cause pain all over the body, said she is “so devastated I don't know how to describe it” in an apology to fans.

She was due to play at London's O2 Arena today, followed by a concert at the Manchester Arena on Tuesday before returning to London on Thursday.

