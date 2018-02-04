The half term holidays are a blip away and if you haven't booked an escape for next weekend, there's still just enough time to plan it. Whether it's a bit of February sun, something to keep the kids occupied, or a stimulating city break, here are some of the hottest, coolest and most relaxed places to go. Even when you've got a bunch of kids who need entertaining from dawn to dusk.

Digital Detox staycation

Last year when a Scottish tourism report suggested that rebranding our nation's poor mobile and broadband coverage as a “digital detox”, might be a selling point for foreign travellers, there was a small outcry. But the idea was pragmatic, given the market is growing for the screen-free and connection-free break. Family travel expert, Rhonda Carrier, head of content at Take The Family website, observes: “Parents are getting fed up not only with the kids having their faces stuck in screens, but not being able to switch off themselves.”

But detoxing doesn’t necessarily have to mean a run-down old cabin down a dirt-track in the Highlands, found on Airbnb. Sykes cottages for instance has a JOMO (Joy of Missing Out) collection of glam digital-free chalets to rent. Nor are you limited to the remote parts of Scotland. As Carrier says: “Places like Le Country Lodge in Normandy, with Wifi-free eco-cabins, goat-milking, cycling and more, are beginning to sprout up to cater to a desire to truly get away from the call of work emails and social media.” And, of course, really, digital detox can be anywhere. It isn’t a place, it’s a practice. Switch of your phone and you could even try it at home over the half-term break ... if the kids will let you, of course.

Geysers of Iceland

With short, direct flights to Reykjavik from both Glasgow and Edinburgh, Iceland makes a relatively easy destination for a half term adventure. “What I really liked,” says Carrier, who took her family of three sons there, “is that you can get up close to all these amazing geysers and waterfalls and glaciers and it's mainly all free.” Among her big tips is the Jökulsárlón glacier, which she describes as the highlight of her family holiday. “A sight that truly takes your breath away – hence its choice as a movie location for A View to a Kill, Die Another Day, Tomb Raider and Batman Begins. A full glacier 80 years ago, it is now retreating at a great pace, spewing great boulders of blue, white and black striated ice into the lagoon.” Plus, since it’s February, you might well get to see the Northern Lights too.

Ski Avoriaz

This car-free Alpine resort – where transport is reduced to horse-drawn carriages and the occasional snow-mobile - is tipped as one of the hottest European ski destinations for families. Miles of piste, self-catering accommodation, some of it run by Pierre et Vacances, who also organise holidays that don’t have to be all about the skiing. At Avoriaz they offer anything from electric snow bikes to archery.

Football and other kid sports

One of the most popular recent requests, says Carrier, has been football tuition holidays, particularly those run in luxury sunshine resorts – for instance the Canary Islands or Kos. You get the sun and the lounging by the pool, the kids get the soccer school. Though much of the football tuition doesn't start till the summer, they tend to run at least some sporting activities all year round. But, if a big flight, and sun, isn’t your style, football and other sports, are provided by Center Parcs, in England. Hoseasons Go Active holidays, run multiple kids sports activities at their Scottish sites, Lochgoilhead, Hunters Quay and Piperdam Lodges.

Home ski

Of course, you don’t have to go on a big long flight to get some snow. Scotland, though unreliable, does offer skiing opportunities, and its looking quite possible there might be a sprinkling on the Cairngorm, Nevis Range, or Glencoe slopes this half term. The Lecht centre, with its magic carpet lift, is great for beginner children. Hole up in one of the little Hobbit lodges by Glencoe, or head for Aviemore, next to the Cairngorm slopes, and the newly refurbished Macdonald Aviemore resort. There, even if there is no snow there will still be plenty to do. This February half term the resort boasts a range of activities around a Mexican Carnival Theme – celebrating the hit Pixar animation, Coco.

Villages Nature

Twenty miles east of Paris is Villages Nature, a collaboration between Disney and Center Parcs, which opened last year. The idea, here, is not that you get an overload of Mickey Mouse, but rather escape the modern world and “feel at one with nature” – none of which sounds very Disney. Except, of course, that it’s not all nature walks and den building. There are plenty of entertainments, from a terrifying slide called The Rocket, the Aqualagon pool, riding and bee-keeping classes. According to reviewer Sally Peck: “It is, in many ways, a blast - if you are willing to fork over the cash”.

Lapland

Not just for Christmas, Finnish Lapland has much to lure the winter visitor even in February – whether it’s to Kittila where you can visit the Lapland Hotels SnowVillage, in which you can find, among other things, a Game Of Thrones hotel made out of snow and ice, and indulge in husky-sledding and other snowbound activities. Or, alternatively, you can book a package deal – via London Gatwick – to Mensjarvi, where Activities Abroad run a half term “Northern Lights Adventure” including Snowshoe hikes, cross-country skiing, husky safari, Finnish sauna and winter fishing by snowmobile. Getting there should be that bit easier from next year, since Finnair plan to expand their flights with an offering of three a week from Edinburgh to Helsinki.

Carnival in Tenerife

You don’t have to travel all the way to New Orleans or Rio di Janeiro to do Mardi Gras. The truth is that Europe has long delivered some of the greatest winter carnivals. Top of the list has to be the legendary Santa Cruz de Tenerife, and the festival that takes place across the whole island, of dancing, dazzling costumes, and partying. The main parade is on February 13, followed by The Funeral of the Sardine the next day. But, if a quiet family break is what you want – this is not the place to go.

Lisbon

For a few years there’s been talk that Lisbon’s star is on the rise – and what could be a bigger sign of that than the fact that Madonna has recently set up camp there in an 18th century palace. And, with the summer crowds gone, now’s the time of year to really explore this burgeoning cultural hotspot, sometimes called the new Berlin, with its child-friendly tavernas, rickety yellow funicular trams, marvellous city views, and of course MAAT, the city’s Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology, designed by Briton Amanda Levete. Dive into the pleasures of the Pasteis de Belem, the bakery near the museum, famous for its pasteis de nata custard tarts. Plus, if the February sun is warm, and if you ever do feel the need to escape the city, there’s the golden sands of Cascais, a beach just a 40-minute train ride away. Direct flights from both Glasgow and Edinburgh. Splash the cash and live like Madonna, who formerly stayed in the Pestana Palace Hotel.

Sardinia

Before direct flights from Scotland to Cagliari, it was pretty hard to think of this island gem in the Med as a mini-break destination. But now, Sardinia is fast becoming the hippest destination for discerning Scots travels. Still relatively unspoilt by tourism, this is a cultural and food mecca. Over millennia it has soaked up influences from Rome, Greece, the Muslim world, France and Spain making it a melting pot. Charcuterie and cheeses are an island speciality. Enjoy this paradise before it becomes the next Barcelona or Majorca.