SCOTLAND may never have competed in the annual Eurovision Song Contest under its own flag but that doesn't mean Scots haven't featured in the 63-year-old competition or contributed to it in the guise of performers and songwriters – admittedly with varying degrees of success.

Poster girl for Scotland in Eurovision is Lulu, of course. The singer born Marie McDonald McLaughlin Lawrie represented the UK in the 1969 contest and came joint first with Boom Bang-A-Bang, the song chosen by viewers of her teatime variety show, Happening For Lulu. The singer, who was initially reluctant to enter the contest, had performed six compositions with her 20 piece orchestra on her show and even before the voting was in to decide which song she was going to take to Europe, the Glasgow star was joking with her musicians about how the “Boom boom bang a bang a bang a bang” song, as they called it, was likely to win. It did. And as proof that the British public is no more to be trusted in matters of taste than it is in referendums, last place in the vote went to I Can't Go On Living Without You, written by two young songwriters called Elton John and Bernie Taupin. But Britain's loss marked a gain for Sandie Shaw and Cilla Black, who both recorded the song over the next couple of years.

Lulu wasn't the first Scot to perform at Eurovision, however. Three years earlier, Kenneth McKellar had drawn gasps from the crowd in Luxembourg's Villa Louvigny when he sauntered on to the stage wearing a kilt to perform the UK's entry, A Man Without Love. By the end of the evening the Paisley-born tenor was also a man without points: not entirely, but few enough to finish in lowly ninth place. McKellar scored eight points in total, well behind the eventual winner, Austria's Udo Jurgens, who had 31. It would be over a decade before the UK did that badly again (take a bow Co-Co, for your 1978 effort The Bad Old Days). Still, as any Eurovision nerd will tell you, McKellar's is one of only two UK entries to have received top marks from the Irish jury, which is an achievement of sorts.

