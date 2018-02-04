GAY football stars in the Scottish premier league would be able to come out publicly about their sexuality if clubs tackled the culture of homophobic abuse on the terraces, according to campaigners.

The call for a crackdown by clubs comes from Football v Homophobia, a campaigning group inspired by the suicide of black English footballer Justin Fashanu, the first – and still only – UK professional footballer to come out. The group is running a month of action throughout February highlighting the need to tackle homophobia in football.

Semi-professional Liam Davis is the only openly gay UK footballer. Fashanu – who played for Scottish teams Airdrie and Hearts – became Britain’s first £1 million black footballer when he signed for Nottingham Forest in 1981. He told the press he was gay nine years later but faced homophobic abuse from fans and committed suicide in 1998.

Scott Cuthbertson, development manager of the Equality Network, said: “There are gay players in the Scottish Premier League. Some have chosen to come out to their club. I’d do everything in my power to support someone if they wanted to come out. I think the fans would really support them. But I don’t envy [the choice]. The story of John Fashanu is just so awful. I think it has left its mark. If you’re a professional footballer, playing at a good football level, you might wonder why you would put yourself at risk of getting abuse.”

Research done by the organisation in 2012 showed almost eight out of 10 people believed homophobia was an issue in sport, particularly football. However, Cuthbertson insisted positive moves were happening, particularly in grass-roots football. To date 32 out of 42 clubs at all levels have signed up to the Equality Network’s Scottish LGBT Sport Charter, which aims to promote equality.

Hugh Torrance, chief executive of Leap Sports Scotland, which co-ordinates Football v Homophobia in Scotland, agreed gay football players need support. “We know from many other LGBT athletes who are out that to be their very best requires being their true authentic self. which is difficult if you are not able to be out, or if you are playing in an environment which you fear may be hostile,” he said. “There is great power in having visible role models and football is no different. Being able to see yourself reflected in the game provides inspiration and courts ambition.”

However, he stressed the “burden of tackling homophobia in football” should never rest with individual players. “We want football to take a clear stand against homophobia so everyone can enjoy the beautiful game and so that football leads the way in removing discrimination and prejudice based on sexual orientation and gender identity and expression,” he added.

Kevin Rowe founded LGBT football team HotScots when he moved to Edinburgh from Leeds in 2007. It is now a key team in the Gay National League and Cup. The club – which has helped some team members deal with their sexuality and welcomes straight players – will run a special Football v Homophobia league later this month to highlight the issue.

Rowe said tackling homophobia within football clubs would help players feel comfortable to be open about their sexuality. “There has to be visible support from the top down – FA, SFA and players’ associations – to enable people to do this and make sure they are protected and able to make that choice,” he said.

A spokesman for the Scottish Football Association said it had made “a profound commitment” towards equality, diversity and inclusion and has already signed up to the LGBT Sports Charter drawn up by the Equality Network. “It is our vision that everyone can participate and be part of this beautiful game at any level and we are actively working towards the Advanced Level of the Equality Standard for Sport,” he said.

The Scottish Government, currently consulting on repeal of the 2012 Offensive Behaviour at Football Act, said it was working to ensure LGBT people get maximum legal protection. Stonewall is concerned about the act’s repeal. The organisatioon backed its introduction and is concerned outright repeal “may send a worrying message” that prejudiced behaviour is acceptable.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We have worked closely with the SPFL, SFA and clubs on the issue of unacceptable conduct in football, including homophobia, which has led to rule changes and new guidelines being introduced. While progress is being made, we want to go further.”

LGBT FOOTBALL ICONS

Justin Fashanu: the UK’s first black player to sign to Nottingham Forrest for £1m in 1981.

Aslie Pitter: British footballer who founded Stonewall FC, Britain's first and most successful gay football club, in 1991

Lianne Sanderson: Former midfielder for the England Women’s team.

Liam Davis: Semi-professional playing for Cleethorpes Town