LABOUR has sent out contradictory messages on whether its politicians should shun Russian propaganda channels after the Salisbury poisonings.
Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell on Sunday said he would no longer appear on RT, regarded by Nato and the EU as a misinformation vehicle for the Putin regime.
The veteran had previously appeared on the station but said recent changes in Russian broadcasting had caused him to rethink this stance.
Loading article content
However, party sources were reported as saying they would not be advising all MPs to avoid RT, only confirming on the record that attitudes to the broadcaster were “under review”.
Analysis: why Alex Salmond's Kremlin TV channel is an 'information weapon'
Mr McDonnell had told the Andrew Marr show: “I have been looking overnight at what’s happening in terms of changes in coverage on Russian television in particular and I think we have to step back now.”
“I can understand why people have up until now because we have treated it like any other television station. We try to be fair and as long as they abide by journalistic standards which are objective, fine. But it looks as though they have gone beyond that line. So, we’ll be having that discussion.”
John McDonnell
Russian media have suggested former spy Sergei Skripal poisoned himself. RT is regulated by Ofcom.
The SNP announced its members would shun the channel some time ago but this has not stopped its former leader Alex Salmond, now no longer an MP, to host his own show on RT. The party renewed attacks last week but warned against an Ofcom ban, fearing tit-for-tat attacks on the BBC Russian service.
Nato believes Russian propaganda - and related social media trolling - has been building up since the invasion and annexation of the Ukrainian Crimea peninsula in 2014.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?