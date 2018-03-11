An intruder stormed the arena as the winner of the Crufts dog show was announced on live television.

The man, who was named by Crufts organisers as a protester from the animal rights group Peta, was wrestled to the ground in the middle of the show arena, the NEC in Birmingham.

Owner Yvette Short, of Edinburgh, had proudly stepped up to the podium with her Best In Show winner – a two-and-a-half-year-old whippet bitch called Tease – when the commotion unfolded.

