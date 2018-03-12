Country music star Tim McGraw has collapsed on stage during a performance in Ireland.

Rolling Stone magazine reported McGraw collapsed while performing on Sunday night in Dublin.

McGraw’s wife, singer Faith Hill, can be seen in a video on a fan’s Instagram page saying, “He’s been super dehydrated. I apologise, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out on stage.”

A representative for McGraw issued a statement saying McGraw was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine.

McGraw, who was performing as part of the Country to Country festival, had performed on Friday night in London and Saturday night in Glasgow as part of C2C, a three-day, three-city country-music festival.

A 29-city Soul2Soul tour is scheduled in the US on May 31 in Richmond, Virginia.