Meghan Markle wore a cream beret by Stephen Jones and sleek matching coat by Amanda Wakeley for her first official engagement with the Queen.
The American star, who carried a navy Mulberry Darley clutch bag, joined senior royals at Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Day service.
The cream sculpted tailoring Crombie coat, with upturned collar, costs £895.
Amanda Wakeley’s site describes it as “elegant, rich cream outerwear” and a “a chic cover-up as the weather turns warmer”.
Ms Markle paired the coat with a navy Wakeley dress and Manolo Blahnik BB Pump suede heels
The heavily pregnant Duchess of Cambridge wore a navy dress and coat by Beulah London and a matching wide-brimmed hat by Lock and Co
The Queen, who is Head of the Commonwealth, wore a plum Angela Kelly coat and hat, and matching floral dress.
The coat featured a velvet collar. The monarch wore a diamond and ruby flower brooch and her trademark pearl necklace.
