SCOTLAND’S largest animal welfare charity treated 136 injured swans last year.
The Scottish SPCA assisted nearly three swans every week in 2017, some of which were deliberately harmed. Others had crash landed, become oiled or grounded, or had been caught in fishing wire.
Vets at the charity’s national wildlife rehabilitation centre at Fishcross, Clackmannanshire, were able to release 86 back to the water.
Loading article content
The Scottish SPCA has taken in 17 swans so far in 2018.
The stats are revealed just weeks after a juvenile male mute swan was killed with a crossbow at Kincardine in Fife.
The swan, found on a walkway by the Forth near Kincardine Bridge, died as a result of a wound in its head.
The charity, which has appealed for information, said the maximum punishment for the crime could be up to 12 months in prison and a £20,000 fine under the Animal Health and Welfare Act.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?