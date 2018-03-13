THE deadline is fast approaching for The Look Awards 2018 in association with City of Glasgow College, Remi Cachet, The Scottish Hair & Beauty Show, The Great British Barbering Academy and Fakebake.

This prestigious awards ceremony aims to celebrate the achievements of those involved in spas, beauty and hair salons, along with barbers, dentists, aesthetic doctors, cosmetic dentists and training institutions.

Cristina Devine, Amethyst Salon Manager at City of Glasgow College, said: “ There has never been a better time to enter and be recognised by experts and peers from our industry.” Mike Taylor, CEO at GBBA, said: “This is your chance to be crowned the best barber in Scotland. This is a once-in-a-lifetime legacy and there are fantastic prizes.”

