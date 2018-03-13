A NEW technique which could help save soldiers’ limbs after battlefield injuries has been pioneered by Scots biomedical engineers.

Described as a “life-support system for the limb” it aims to give doctors precious time to attempt to repair damage and reduce amputations.

The technique has been developed by researchers at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow and funded by The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) through the Defence and Security Accelerator.

Created in response to the experiences of military personnel in Iraq and Afghanistan, where Improvised Explosive Devices caused traumatic injury, the three-stage approach brings together kit that can be used in the field, with highly-specialised solutions once the patient is evacuated to a hospital.

The first stage of the treatment sees a novel tourniquet applied to the limb, which applies pressure at different points, reducing pressure and damage to specific areas.

A cooling “sock” is then wrapped around the tissue, to preserve it from further damage until the casualty can be evacuated to a care facility.

Once at a hospital, the limb is then placed inside a protective “box”, which can sustain the area while doctors attempt repairs.

The box has specially decontaminated air to reduce infection, and continually supplies the affected area with blood.

Following successful trials, the system is set to be available commercially, and could one day form part of the medical kit in every frontline unit.

Professor Terry Gourlay, Head of the department of Biomedical Engineering at Strathclyde University, said: “We looked at every stage an injured soldier follows after injury to ensure our solution was designed specifically for them. The system we have developed is essentially a life-support system for the limb to give doctors precious time to attempt to repair damage.”

The technology weighs only five kilos and can used by combat medics.

However the system could also be used in a non-military setting, for example, natural disasters.