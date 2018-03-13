Meghan Markle acted like a blushing bride when she told a group of schoolchildren and their principal she was “very, very excited” about her forthcoming wedding.

The American actress’s comments came when she met pupils from across the country after her first Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

Hundreds of youngsters were invited to the event attend by the Queen and other senior royals including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prime Minister Theresa May.

