KT Tunstall is to be the first woman to lead New York’s annual Tartan Day parade.
The musician has been named Grand Marshal for the event, which marks its 20th anniversary next month.
Tartan Week was set up to celebrate Scottish heritage in the US and the centre-piece parade has previously been led by actors including Sir Sean Connery, Alan Cumming and Brian Cox.
Tunstall said: “I’m delighted to participate in this twenty-year tradition and very proud to be the first female solo Grand Marshal.
“It is especially meaningful to step into this role with the movement for gender equality picking up great speed all over the world.
“I’m always happy to celebrate my roots as a Scottish musician, and I’ve never felt more empowered in my own career than I do now, it’s an exciting time.”
This year’s parade will be held on April 7 with pipe bands from the US, Canada and Scotland performing on a march up Sixth Avenue.
Organisers said the 2017 parade drew more than 3,500 participants and 30,000 spectators.
