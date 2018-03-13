THE Scottish Government is to explore "all available options" to keep Scottish Youth Theatre running.
The management of the theatre company (SYT) announced last week that it will have to close in July this year after losing out in the latest round of funding deals from Creative Scotland.
The fate SYT, a mentor to actors, directors and theatre crew for more than 40 years, prompted an outcry and led to Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister, expressing concern over its fate in the Scottish Parliament.
READ MORE: Lung Ha on cheating the Creative Scotland axe – and producing Chekhov’s Three Sisters
SYT had been given funds by the Scottish Government before, in 2014 when it also missed out on getting Regular Funding (RFO) from Creative Scotland.
Stars of stage and screen and the former First Minister, Alex Salmond, expressed hopes that the Glasgow-based company could be saved from closure.
Yesterday, staff from the theatre met with Scottish Government officials to analyse their finances.
Later this week, the culture secretary, Fiona Hyslop, will also meet with the theatre company.
At the weekend, the chief executive of Creative Scotland, Janet Archer, said that SYT could be saved by applying for project funding.
Last night a Scottish Government spokesperson said: "This afternoon, Scottish Government officials had a constructive meeting with the Scottish Youth Theatre to discuss their financial position.
"Later this week, Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop will also meet with the theatre to continue these discussions.
"We are exploring all available options to keep the theatre running, including a continuing dialogue between SYT and Creative Scotland about any alternative funding streams which might be open to them."
Ms Archer said: "There is a possibility that SYT could come into open project funding and be successful."
The chief executive of SYT, Jacky Hardacre,has said she would like for the organisation to reach 'national company' status alongside five other companies.
