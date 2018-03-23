THE former director of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay has slammed the “tartanising of our tourist-thronged high streets” and called for a return to traditional values that protect residents in the Scottish capital and beyond.

Pete Irvine, author of Scotland the Best and former director of Unique Events, said “as responsible custodians, we cannot merely preside over and turn a blind eye to the commodification of everything that doesn’t move”.

“We shouldn’t condone the tartanising of our tourist-thronged high streets and we mustn’t just be grateful for the chainifying of emerging urban food quarters.

“As we further curate and exploit our attractions, the Scotland we present to visitors now becomes an increasingly delicate and demanding responsibility."

Inevitable as some of some over-tourism elements are, he says “we should nevertheless endeavour to continue to be creative, considerate and hospitable – old style values that will become ever more valuable in the A.I-led future”.

He said: “We have to protect it, not allow it to be squandered, and keep making it better."

Mr Irvine also spoke of the need for the sector's Oscars, Visitscotland's Scottish Thistle Awards, in helping steer the future of the sector.

It follows fresh concerns over "tartan tat" shops and ad board clutter in the Scottish capital.

Mr Irvine, who devised and directed events including Burns an' a' that! Festival, the Outsider Festival, Glasgow International, Bannockburn Live, opening of the Scottish Parliament and last year’s opening of the Queensferry Crossing, said: "In Scotland the Best, I propose a list of ‘What the Scots gave the modern world’.

"By any standards, it’s an impressive roll call of almost 100 truly transformational innovations, from anaesthesia to the arts festival, to the ATM machine: only some of the 'As from a phenomenal catalogue of achievement.

"The service industry, the dominant sector of all modern economies and particularly tourism, has to respond very fast as we dance to the new algorithms and navigate a way through shiny towering cities with a Starbucks and Pret on every corner. But we, the perpetually hungry hordes, also crave tangible experience, authenticity and the human touch. All things Scotland can readily offer - when we get it right."

He continued: "Arguably, Queen Victoria and Sir Walter Scott first triggered the notion to visit Scotland for pleasure. Though the mountains and islands and the uncivilised, misunderstood Scots were always here, it’s only now perhaps that we begin to see what these assets are really worth. This is a view projected large by a host of recent filmmakers - enter The Avengers, the latest franchise to reimagine Edinburgh.

"As we further curate and exploit our attractions, the Scotland we present to visitors now becomes an increasingly delicate and demanding responsibility. It’s one that we should all take on. More than ever quality, originality and excellence are worth striving for, and proclaiming. That’s why the Scottish Thistle Awards - the so-called Oscars of the tourism industry - are important."

Mr Irvine, who stood down as director of Unique Events two years ago has been the recipient of Scottish Thistle Awards for the Glasgow Art Fair, Hogmanay - twice - and the top Silver Thistle itself 2000, said: "Creative entrepreneurism is the life blood of a dynamic and responsive tourism industry – fortunately it’s in our DNA. Scots introduced to the world: the ‘boutique hotel’ (Ron McCulloch, One Devonshire Gardens, 1986), the family resort hotel in the country (Crieff Hydro, 1868), the vegetarian shop and restaurant (Henderson’s in Edinburgh, 1962), the independent hostel (Peter Macmillan, 1982), the destination restaurant miles from anywhere (Three Chimneys, 1985), the transformative city of culture (Glasgow, 1990) and the festival city (Edinburgh, 1947).

"Oh and: golf courses, scotch whisky, the steam engine (that opened up the Highlands and the UK seaside), Halloween and Hogmanay (both time-specific events opportunities based on tradition) – and not to forget the humble postcard."

Mr Irvine said: "We really did creatively enhance the visitor experience. Now the World comes on a plane to see the country that did all this, a Scotland they’ve been alerted to on social media, and to meet the people who carry forward an extraordinary legacy. So as responsible custodians, we cannot merely preside over and turn a blind eye to the commodification of everything that doesn’t move.

"Across our most public-facing and international reputation-building industry, the Scottish Thistle Awards represent and reflect what is distinctively good about us. This year, 25 years since their inception, there was an unprecedented number of entries.

"The cachet of winning against such wide competition should be roundly gratifying - but with wider recognition comes responsibility. A burgeoning number of visitor polls and surveys suggest Scotland as a destination is up there with the best – but we know that complacency stalks success. It doesn’t stand still, out there in the city break and Instagram world."

He added: "We have long been in that market place but everyone’s on to it now. Scotland has extraordinary and precious raw materials with which we have already fashioned a brand the world recognises and rather likes. We have to protect it, not allow it to be squandered, and keep making it better.

"And we need to make it better especially for those of us who actually live on the street or the hill where so many passing visitors want to walk and take pictures – welcome though they are. Tough challenges are ahead for present and future Thistle Award contenders, and all of us, who care about a Scotland to share."