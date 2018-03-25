FORMER Labour cabinet minister Andrew Adonis wants all Russian diplomats - including those in Edinburgh - to be expelled from the UK.

The Labour peer spoke out after Russia attacked the Scottish government and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon over the official response to the Salisbury nerve gas attack.

The Russian consulate in Edinburgh said the Scottish authorities had "unequivocally" supported a "hostile standoff" with Russia.

Adonis hit out at what he said was an "outrageous” attack on Sturgeon by the consulate. He said consul officials, including Consul General Andrey A. Pritsepov, should be expelled from the UK.

Adonis also said the Russian Ambassador to the UK, Alexander Yakovenko should be removed from British soil for being a "propaganda agent" of the Kremlin.

He said Yakovenko was allowing Russia's officials at consulates, such as the one in Edinburgh, to attack critics of Vladimir Putin.

When asked if other senior Russian representatives in Edinburgh should face similar action, Adonis said: "Definitely. It's disgraceful, the way Russia has interfered in UK politics.

"The Russian ambassador should be expelled immediately. The Russian ambassador is being a propaganda agent against the UK, including attacking the British Government and the First Minister in Scotland. It's outrageous and disgraceful and we should exclude the ambassador. The UK government has been far too soft over this."

Russia denies being behind an assassination attempt on ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has backed the UK government's decision to expel Russian diplomats.

Sergei and Yulia Skripal remain critically ill in hospital after being exposed to a 'Novichok' nerve agent, a type developed by the former Soviet Union.

In a statement released on Twitter, the Russian consulate said it was "deeply saddened" by the incident and wished a complete recovery to all its victims, including Sgt Nick Bailey, the British policeman who became ill after going to the aid of the Skripals.

But it went on to condemn the UK government for its actions against Russia in the wake of the attack.

It said: "It is absolutely unacceptable and unworthy of the British government to seek to seriously aggravate relations further in pursuit of its unseemly political ends, having announced a whole series of hostile measures, including the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats from the country.

"By investigating this incident in a unilateral, non-transparent way, the British government is again seeking to launch a groundless anti-Russian campaign.

"It is with much regret we have to note that the Scottish authorities have unequivocally provided their full support to this hostile standoff with Russia.

"We are receiving warm messages of support and consideration from many residents of Scotland and want to thank them all profoundly."

Sturgeon discussed the Salisbury attack with Theresa May when she travelled to London earlier this month for a meeting of the Joint Ministerial Committee, a body which brings together the UK and devolved governments.

Afterwards she said those attending had been "united in our condemnation of Russia's actions".

She added: "I expressed my support for the initial steps that the Prime Minster has outlined in the House of Commons...Obviously as legislation is brought forward we will scrutinise that carefully. But it is very clear that Russia cannot be permitted to unlawfully kill or attempt to kill people on the streets of the UK with impunity."