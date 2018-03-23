RANGERS fans have been urged to step up their fundraising efforts to ensure they have an influence at Ibrox.

Representatives from Club 1872 have held talks with chairman Dave King regarding supporter representation on the Gers board.

The organisation are currently the second largest shareholders in RIFC plc but could see their stake diluted in the upcoming Light Blues rights issue.

In an exclusive Q&A earlier this year, Club 1872 unveiled plans for a £1million cash drive to enable them to retain their 10 per cent shareholding.

Fans are set to vote on whether the term in office for Club 1872 directors should be extended to ensure more stability and to aid their bid for a seat at the Ibrox top table.

In a letter to members, Club 1872 stated: “Despite being the second largest shareholder currently, members will be aware that a number of individuals have large loans in place with RIFC.

“These loans will shortly be converted to equity through share issues.

“This will mean that in order to maintain our position, Club 1872 will need to invest significant funds into Rangers over a number of share issues – most likely running into millions of pounds. Although we are very pleased with the reaction to our share issue campaign, at the current level of membership and contributions we are unlikely to be able to maintain that shareholding in the medium term.

“If Club 1872 is to maintain its position we need thousands more Rangers supporters to join the organisation and invest in Rangers.

“If our shareholding position is not maintained then it becomes less likely that we will secure a place on the RIFC board.

“The organisation has to show that it can invest in the club on the same basis as the other major shareholders.

“Club 1872 does not have an automatic right to an RIFC board place. However, following positive discussions we believe that we can secure one on behalf of our members if the organisation continues to grow and develop.

“We have added over 400 new members in 8 weeks. We have also raised over half a million pounds for the upcoming share issue.

“However, given the size of our support and the millions of pounds of investment being provided by other investors, the organisation needs to continue to develop if we are to meet our objectives.

“We would ask for every one of our members to help us in this regard by recruiting friends and family.”