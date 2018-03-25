Democratic Unionist leader Arlene Foster has accused Sinn Fein of trying to render Northern Ireland dysfunctional.

Addressing party faithful at the DUP's spring conference in Ballymena, Foster said her erstwhile partners in devolved government were actively seeking to sow division in the region.

Firing the latest broadside in an increasingly acrimonious war of words between the parties, she said the prospects of an imminent return to powersharing were not promising.

She said: "What are Sinn Fein delivering for our people? The answer is short and simple – absolutely nothing.

"Sorry, that isn't entirely fair. Sinn Fein are at least trying to deliver. They are trying to deliver division and dysfunction. But we are not going to allow them to hold Northern Ireland to ransom any longer."

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald, addressing an event in London examining a united Ireland, the party president said: "The way forward in the north is through real and genuine powersharing, the delivery of citizens' rights and equal partnership government.

"Any proposed shadow Assembly would mark a retreat from powersharing and the leadership needed to restore the Good Friday Agreement framework. It would be an unacceptable step backwards, lacking credibility."

Adding, "Direct rule is not an option. It was a failure in the past and would be so again.

"It's time to face the real challenge to deliver citizens' rights and to re-establish the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement."