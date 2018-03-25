STORMY Daniels, the porn star who says she had sex with Donald Trump, is set to tell all in her first televised interview.

Daniels is scheduled to appear on CBS’s '60 Minutes' news magazine show at 7pm US-time tonight to discuss the alleged affair from 2006.

The hotly anticipated interview, which will be conducted by high profile journalist Anderson Cooper, is expected to break viewership records.

Her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, has tweeted an image of a CD or DVD claiming it contains evidence proving his client's claims.

Allegations about the affair have been brewing for nearly two months, with the president denying all.

Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, said she wanted to go public in the weeks leading up to 2016 Presidential election.

However, she said Trump's team of lawyers employed a series of manoeuvres to keep her quiet.

She has filed a law suit seeking to invalidate a non-disclosure agreement that she signed days before the election.

The lawsuit alleges that the agreement is "null and void and of no consequence" because Trump did not sign it.

Daniels alleges that she began an "intimate relationship" with Trump in 2006 and that it continued "well into the year 2007", according to the lawsuit.

Daniels and Trump's attorney, Michael Cohen, signed the non-disclosure agreement on October 28 2016, with Cohen saying he paid the porn actress $130,000 dollars out of his own pocket.

Cohen reportedly arranged the payment to Daniels in October 2016 to keep her from publicly discussing the alleged sexual encounter during the presidential campaign.

In a tabloid interview, conducted in 2011 but only published this year, Daniels described a consensual, nearly year-long sexual dalliance with Trump. Daniels said she and Trump had their first a sexual encounter after meeting at a golf tournament in Nevada, a year after he married his third wife, Melania.

She is quoted saying: "So anyway, the sex was nothing crazy. He wasn’t like, chain me to the bed or anything. It was one position. I can definitely describe his junk perfectly, if I ever have to. He definitely seemed smitten after that. He was like, 'I wanna see you again, when can I see you again?'."

She also said that she didn't use protection because she is allergic to latex.

She said: "I didn’t go up there with condoms on me. I know that for a fact because 99 per cent of men don’t carry non-latex condoms on them, so I usually always have one in my backpack but I thought I was going to dinner, so I only had a tiny little cocktail purse."

She said the relationship included encounters in New York and Beverly Hills, California.

Tonight's CBS interview, however, will be the first time Daniels has spoken about the matter since Trump forged his political career.

It will also be the first time she will address the efforts to prevent her speaking about the affair.

Who is Stormy Daniels?

Born Stephanie Clifford in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Daniels, aged 39, grew up with a single mother after her parents divorced when she was four.

She began her adult-entertainment career at the age of 17-year-old in a Baton Rouge strip club.

She initially performed under the name Stormy Waters, but later changed her pseudonym as a tribute to Jack Daniel’s whisky.

As well as adult entertainment, and the winner of the 2007 Golden G-string award, she has also flirted with politics.

A group of fans attempted to prank Republican Senator David Vitter in Louisiana in 2010, who had been ensnared in a prostitution scandal.

Replying to an add that was looking for a female candidate "with a history in some aspect of the adult entertainment industry", she drew national headlines for planning to run with the slogan "Screwing People Honestly".