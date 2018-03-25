FOR a politician who hopes to be soon grappling with some of the most difficult British foreign policy in decades there's a breeziness to Emily Thornberry as she walks into an old fashioned railway station hotel bar that resembles a set from the classic 1940s film Brief Encounter.

Given the Brexit turbulence facing Theresa May's government, it's possible that within a year or two, Labour's Thornberry could be handling unfolding dramas surrounding the EU, Russia, Trump, Syria and the fall out from the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

"We seem to have got ourselves into a place now where our foreign policy is shameful and where it's about our desperation to get trade deals around the world," says the shadow foreign secretary.

Thornberry cites British arms sales to Saudi Arabia as a failure by UK ministers to challenge governments around the world over human rights. She also draws attention to Egypt and the Philippines.

Since the removal of Robin Cook as foreign secretary by Tony Blair back in 2001, the post has been held by figures in UK politics accused of being hawkish - like Jack Straw during the Iraq war, Labour's last occupant David Miliband, and more recently Tories' such as William Hague and incumbent Boris Johnson.

But what sort of foreign secretary would Thornberry be if she becomes only the second ever women to occupy one of the great offices of state?

Back in 2003, Labour, under Blair, presided over one of the most derided pieces of foreign policy in postwar Britain, with the invasion of Iraq.

Thornberry, who slowly sips a cup of tea in the semi-deserted hotel bar, insists that as foreign secretary, she would jettison the hawkish approach of her predecessors.

Speaking to the Sunday Herald during a whistle stop campaign tour, she says: "There is a place for a nation to do the right thing and to take an international view of things, particularly when we seem to have the Americans vacating the field and you get Donald Trump behaving in the way he does.

"There's the international order breaking down and the Russians thinking it's alright to do what they've just done in Salisbury. It's shameful and dangerous."

Thornberry says that as foreign secretary, she would relaunch the "ethical foreign policy" introduced by Robin Cook in 1997, when the late Scottish politician pledged arms control measures and a focus on human rights and the environment.

"People always said are you a Brownite or a Blairite, whereas I would have said I'm a Cookie," Thornberry said of her place on Labour's ideological spectrum.

Thornberry, a human rights barrister by profession, says she owes her place in parliament to Cook, who sensationally quit Blair's cabinet as Leader of the House over the Iraq war in 2003.

She says that Cook later intervened on her behalf at the 2005 general election, when she first stood in the London constituency of Islington South and Finsbury - which was then home to Blair and where she was facing a challenge from the Lib Dems.

Thornberry says: "When I first stood in Islington, it was in 2005 and it was a seat the Liberals really thought they were going to take. It was their number one target seat because of Iraq, trust and because Tony Blair lived in the constituency. Robin Cook came and visited my seat in the weeks before the general election.

"He said if you are against the Iraq war there are good people in the Labour Party against the Iraq war and Emily is one of them. He said Emily was on the demonstrations and Emily stood with me. I won that seat by 484 votes. There was a real opposition to the Iraq war within the Labour Party and it's about time that that strand of thinking re-emerged."

A touch of emotion slips into Thornberry's voice, as she talks of wanting to finish off Cook's work at the foreign office.

Thornberry says she would oversee a radical overhaul of foreign office policy and bring in firm restrictions on arms sales.

She said her own ethical foreign policy would be based on the 'Scottish values' of Cook - who was the MP for Livingston.

"It is about ethical foreign policy and it is about us going back to the roots that were developed by Robin," says Thornberry.

She said: "What I think is remarkable is that there is something about the Scottish voice in foreign policy.

"There is something about the approach of Scottish people which Robin Cook and even Gordon Brown had in common.

“I'm not Scottish but I share those values. The question is what would Labour do now that is different. I think it is right to look at what Robin was trying to establish and say there is a future in that and that is the right way of going about things."

One of the biggest challenges facing Thornberry, who is just an hour away from delivering a speech at a campaign event in Newcastle, is Trident.

When asked if she would like to be the foreign secretary who presides over the end of the nuclear weapons system at Faslane, Thornberry suggests Trident is unfit for combating modern threats to the UK such as cyber war and black propaganda.

Despite Corbyn's own anti-nuclear stance and Thornberry previously saying she is sceptical about Trident renewal, Labour's position at the last general election was to support retaining the weapons on the Clyde.

Strikingly, it's the first subject related to her shadow cabinet brief, that Thornberry is keen not to dwell on.

"The decision has been made in relation to the renewal of Trident and Labour Party policy is Labour Party policy," she says.

However, when pressed, she says: "I do think that it's important for us to look at 21st century threats and to look at modern warfare.

“And actually it isn't necessarily the threat of the Russians running over the hills with tanks, but there is a new type of warfare and that is propaganda and cyber attacks.

"We need to make sure that we defend Britain against the 21st century threats that are around right now.”

When asked again if she would like to see the end for Trident if she became foreign secretary, there's a diplomatic answer of "let's see what happens".