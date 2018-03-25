CAR CRASHES DOMINATE THE HEADLINES

NO-ONE should have been shocked. In many ways, it was inevitable. Still, it has taken a public car crash for the ugly truth behind a cuddly facade to be revealed, leaving the public disgusted and a once-trusted brand in tatters.

No, not the farcical career apocalypse of a certain Mr Saturday Night. Nor the driverless Uber car that ran over a pedestrian in Arizona. In a week of widely-publicised car crashes, perhaps the most significant was Facebook’s global meltdown, a PR disaster where many users finally woke up to the fact they were merely disposable batteries powering the information economy.

Still, what do I know? I’m just a “dumb f***”. And so are you, according to the ubiquitous social network’s founder Mark Zuckerberg. Back when he was a young shaver at the prestigious Harvard University, the teen tech titan used this somewhat unsavoury term to describe those signing up for his new piece of software, The Facebook.

It has to be said he had a point. Zuckerberg may have dropped out of uni – an act some consider quite high on the dumb f*** scale itself – but he quickly amassed a $75 billion fortune. Me? I got my qualifications – but an ability to spot a yellow discount sticker from 20ft away is now my most valuable asset.

But once upon a time, Zuckerberg genuinely couldn’t believe people were willingly handing over their personal information to him. “They just trust me,” he told a friend, incredulously. A real one, apparently, not an employee, his wife or Alexa. It’s a telling statement that might just yet become his ironic epitaph.

This week’s hoo-ha concerns a publicity-shy firm called Cambridge Analytica (although readers of this paper might remember our expose on the company early last year) and how it amassed information from 50 million Facebook users. But let’s be clear – any foul play here wasn’t by Facebook. The firm quite blatantly tells you on its terms and conditions that it will suck your soul from your body and sell it to anyone who’ll pay.

What didn’t let you in on this open secret was an innocuous wee third-party personality quiz which millions of users took part in, including myself. You probably found out you were a genius Adonis too. Its programmer wasn’t simply having a bit of fun, however – it was clear subterfuge, an app designed specifically to harvest data through the backdoor to be sold on to interested clients.

The funny thing is, Barack Obama also had an app on Facebook which gorged itself on users’ personal details. The difference being that the Yes We Can download said on the tin that it wholly existed to absorb all your secrets – in particular, who your friends are and their political leanings.

So this wasn’t a “breach”, as such. Facebook operated exactly the way it was built to – adhering to everything you agreed to when you joined up. So will you quit the habit now that the truth is out there? No, because Facebook’s already bought up all the competition in the event of such a rainy day. It’s here to stay. No-one’s going back to Bebo. Because they weren’t there in the first place.

But why is Zuckerberg now donning his sweat-stained everyman T-shirt on CNN to apologise if this wasn’t an actual hack? Well, share prices are down nearly seven per cent, shaving $61bn dollars off Facebook’s market rating and slicing $8bn off the top of Zuckerberg’s personal pile. He’ll break his neck diving into that coin-filled Scrooge McDuck swimming pool at this rate.

NOTHING IS FREE

THE unmistakable whiff of bovine excrement that accompanied Facebook’s contrite apology this week was demonstrative of the bunker mentality tech behemoths adopt when the real reason for their existence threatens to become common knowledge. Let’s be clear, no-one is sorry.

Yet, this wee public relations meltdown has certainly reminded layman social media users of a maxim that is as old as time – nothing comes for free. And if it does, then you are the profit. All those great free apps on your phone? Tracking your every twitch – where you park your car, how long you spend in a shop, how long you lunch for, what you bought with your contactless card, how many times you buy it and also if you stop buying it near the end of the month as money gets tight. Maybe you just need some targeted advertising. Perhaps an overdraft or loan so you don’t need to go without. It’s slowly dawning on us that apps are not our friends – they are cheerleading yes men, facilitating our weaknesses like Michael Jackson’s doctor.

So, what actually did happen this week? Simply put, nothing users didn’t agree to. People did their jobs and did them well, on both sides of the fluffed-up controversy. Credit is due to The Guardian’s instincts for a story, but in truth all it told us was the grass is green, the sky is blue and in other, more salacious news pages, that you should never, ever get behind the wheel when you can afford Morgan Freeman as a chauffeur.

THE END OF THE UNIVERSE

DON’T take it personally, but the ultimate fate of humanity is quite insignificant to astrophysicists like the late, great Stephen Hawking. Even Earth is an arbitrary concern, the planet’s entire existence just a fingersnap lost in eternity’s infinite timescale. The big picture at the forefront of these academics’ minds is how the universe began and (a particular obsession for Hawking) how it will end.

Over the course of his lifetime, the late professor subscribed to opposing beliefs – that the cosmos would either tear itself apart or slowly dim into eternal darkness. His most grandly grim paper, A Smooth Exit From Eternal Inflation, was released just a fortnight before his death and predicts the universe slowly fading to a black, frozen nothingness. Not with a bang, or even a whimper, as the galaxies eventually run out of fuel to recycle.

Earlier in his career, Hawking actually predicted a more violent end to all things, pointing the finger of blame at the then-undiscovered Higgs boson particle. This once-theoretical building block of reality is thought to be the reason why anything exists physically – bestowing matter with mass. Hawking had warned, however: “The Higgs has the worrisome feature that it might become metastable. This could mean that the universe could undergo catastrophic vacuum decay. This could happen at any time and we wouldn’t see it coming.”

If true, this means a single unstable molecule has the potential to wipe out the entire universe at the speed of light. No immediate cause for alarm, however – the universe is so large that it’s been estimated that even if this has happened somewhere, it could take 10 to the power of 139 years to consume everything that exists. To clarify, that’s 10 with 139 zeroes. So you can put off that phone call to mum, you’ve plenty of time.

Hawking was not content with predicting our molecules being torn apart during an eternal, starless night, however. In 2015, he joined Russian billionaire Yuri Milner to form the Breakthrough Initiative, where supercharged computers listen to the cosmos for extraterrestrial radio signals. And true to his personality, this was a contradictory act.

“One day, we might receive a signal from another planet, but we should be wary of answering back,” he warned, while listening for a signal from another planet and waiting to answer back.

Hawking’s peculiar duality, in particular how he viewed our species’ localised importance and cosmic insignificance, can perhaps be summed up by his poetic variation on Arthur C Clarke’s famous musing: “Two possibilities exist: either we are alone in the universe or we are not. Both are equally terrifying.”

Hawking echoed the science-fiction author’s sentiments with a chilling rhetorical question: “Somewhere in the cosmos, intelligent life may be watching our lights, aware of what they mean. Or do our lights wander a lifeless cosmos, unseen beacons announcing that here on our rock, the universe discovered its existence?”

So either we’re not alone, or we are all there is – perhaps just thought machines created by a universe trying to understand itself. And like Clarke’s summation of our place in the grand scheme of things, both possibilities are equally terrifying.

STARSAILOR HAWKING NOW FREE FROM GRAVITY

PROFESSOR Stephen Hawking was the living embodiment of contradiction. His mind, a sparkling mirrorball illuminating the blackest holes of cosmic mystery. His body, simply an anchor tethering a starsailor to Earth.

It’s not a stretch to suggest Hawking was something of a psychonaut – a fearlessly inquisitive test pilot for the outer limits of thought. Much revelation and enlightenment was gifted to him upon transcendent explorations of the universe within. In his own words: “In my mind, I am free.”

In defiance of death, the fruits of such free minds often seed for generations. Yet, even the brightest flickers of consciousness will fail to register a stitch in the eternal canvas of infinity. No matter our intellect or creativity, our achievements or impact, the kaleidoscopic, mercurial, indefinable true selves we harbour within will be condensed to caricature by those we leave behind, hazy mirages of who we are carved into stone for posterity.

What will make such cosy, broad-stroke deification of Hawking especially difficult will be his myriad personality quirks, which often gave rise to inconsistency and contradiction. Perhaps such personal obscurification was deliberate, such was the professor's wilful impishness and unwillingness to be easily defined or compartmentalised.

Despite a surface level optimism regarding our species’ potential to seed the stars, in reality Hawking’s musings often condemned homo sapien to the bleakest of self-perpetuating outcomes. It’s true that the human race was not always to blame for its own demise in his most futurist indulgences – malevolent aliens or rogue AIs might swing the sword, depending on his mood. Yet, it was encroaching environmental catastrophe that always loomed large for Hawking. Perhaps this most analytical of soothsayers was being deliberately contentious by actually giving a date, but his prediction of the year 2600 for overpopulation to eventually buckle the planet was a projection far enough into the future that he'd never be held to account for it.

For such a renowned humanitarian, the uneasy truths behind his mathematical models and intellectual intuition –coupled with our species’ propensity for pollution and war – must have sat uneasy on Hawking's conscience and outlook. Especially for someone so reliant on the best of human nature for his continued existence. Yet later in life, in less guarded moments, his unerring conviction that we were doomed was all too obvious. “The human failing I would most like to correct is aggression,” he said. “It may have had survival advantage in caveman days, to get more food, territory or partner with whom to reproduce, but now it threatens to destroy us all.”

As for his own mortality and legacy, Hawking was unsentimental and far from spiritual in outlook. "I regard the brain as a computer which will stop working when its components fail. There is no heaven or afterlife for broken-down computers; that is a fairy story for people afraid of the dark.” Yet, if a star is a simply a light which gives meaning to such darkness, Hawking was a very lucky astrophysicist indeed – one who could study such luminance at close quarters.