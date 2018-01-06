THE departure of chief executive Tim O’Toole from FirstGroup yesterday could herald big changes at a business which has faced investor calls for a break up in recent years.
The results announcement accompanying news of his departure underlined the scale of the challenge the group’s Greyhound long haul coach operation faces amid the relentless expansion of low cost airlines.
Directors have become concerned enough to commission an external review of Greyhound’s prospects.
It is worth remembering that when FirstGroup acquired Greyhound in 2007 the operation had little competition as a provider of scheduled inter-city services in the US. FirstGroup was run by Moir Lockhead at the time.
US hedge fund Sandell Asset Management started calling for FirstGroup to sell off its US operations to focus on the UK in 2013, three years after Mr O’Toole took charge.
FirstGroup may be ready to sell Greyhound now if it can get an acceptable price.
The company needs to invest heavily in developing its UK bus and rail operations. It is suffering losses on the TransPennine Express rail franchise after growth in passenger numbers lagged expectations.
The concern in Scotland must be a bidder could feel now is a good time to make a move on FirstGroup with a view to breaking it up.
