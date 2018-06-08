AN Art Deco cinema in Glasgow which famously staged concerts by The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix and The Rolling Stones has been relaunched as a commercial property.

The building, which was originally opened by the Paramount Cinema chain in 1934, has been transformed into a four-storey office block.

It follows an extensive refurbishment of the category B listed building, based on the city’s Renfield Street, led by Ryder Architecture.

Mackintosh 150: First glimpse of iconic Glasgow team rooms restoration

And it brings one of the city’s longest renovation sagas to a close, with the building having been vacant since Odeon closed its doors in 2006.

Now called The Reel House, the new-look property includes an extensive third-floor balcony. Many original features are understood to have been retained throughout the building, which now offers 14,000 square feet of flexible, open-plan workspace, with a rental value of £22.50 per sq ft.

Carrick Properties acquired the building in 2016.

Sarah Addis at Knight Frank, which will let the building alongside JLL, said: “The Reel House is steeped in history and remains as iconic as ever.

“The renovation has created a stylish, contemporary and flexible workspace. Given the quality of the refurbishment, its central position, and the lack of Grade A office accommodation of its kind currently available in Glasgow, we anticipate occupiers will be captivated by the space.

“In recent years the surrounding area has undergone substantial regeneration, with various new office, retail and food and drink developments successfully launching.”

JLL’s Claire Watson expects the building to appeal to firms seeking modern offices ranging from 2,000 to 14,000 sq ft.