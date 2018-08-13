THE regeneration of an historic ﬁsheries building in Peterhead into ﬂats for affordable rent, a new social housing development on the site of Edinburgh Fort and the transformation of a former garment factory in Glasgow’s Merchant City into contemporary ofﬁce and retail space are amongst the ﬁnalists shortlisted in this year’s Herald Property Awards in association with SP Energy Networks.

Thirty two homes, apartments, developments and commercial projects are in the running for the most prestigious property awards in Scotland, following an in-depth judging process carried out by a team of industry experts.

Sixteen awards in total are being contested in categories ranging from Best Family Home to Best Renovation or Conversion Our ﬁnalists, who include developers, property teams and estate agencies are shortlisted in four team categories that recognise those who have made an outstanding contribution to the property industry in Scotland.

They will have to wait until the awards dinner, which will take place on Thursday, September 27 to discover their fate. The announcement of the ﬁnalists has brought praise from the sponsors of this year’s awards.

SP Energy Networks said: “Our congratulations go to all of the ﬁnalists. We are proud to be part of the Herald Property Awards which help celebrate the very best of the property sector.”

Callum Miller, Associate Director at Rettie & Co said: “This year has seen a great number of entries for Development of the year. It’s always a very closely competed category with so many stunning developments on offer. The judges will have had a hard time this year as the standard has again stepped up. Rettie & Co are delighted to support this award and help provide well deserved recognition to our ﬁnalists and other entrants.”

Nicholas Scullion of Scullion LAW commented: “Congratulations to all the ﬁnalists. Scullion LAW are a full service law ﬁrm with ofﬁces in Hamilton, Saltmarket and the West End. We are passionate about Client Care and are delighted to sponsor this exciting new category Estate Agent of the Year in recognition of the branches who go above and beyond for their valued clients. We understand buying and selling can be a stressful experience and we at Scullion LAW do everything we can to make it a positive conveyancing experience for our clients, so well done to all who entered.”

Keith Benzie, Client Partner, Space & Time Media said: “This year’s ﬁnalists demonstrate exactly how competitive this sector is and how important hard work and a strong team ethic is – Space & Time Media look forward to presenting the award for ‘Property Team of the Year’ to the successful ﬁnalist on the night.”

Paul Alexander, Head of Business Development at Scottish Building Society said: "We are delighted to be sponsoring The Herald Property Awards for a second year. As one of the few providers of Self-Build Mortgages, we are keen to support the Self-Build sector in Scotland and wish all the ﬁnalists good luck.”

Gary Daw, Managing Director, Daw Signs and Fit Outs said: “Daw Signs and Fit Outs are proud to sponsor the Best Show Home category. Presentation is so important and it is our pleasure to give an award that is in recognition of that.”

And Jim Mitchell, Operations Director, Daw Kitchens said: “Daw Kitchens are delighted to sponsor Best Family Home for the larger family for another year. This award recognises the need for consistently high standards and focus on family living.”

Brian Fulton, Director at Ross & Liddell commented: “The number and quality of entries over the different categories this year has been exceptional. I have had the pleasure of meeting some truly inspirational teams across a wide spectrum of categories. Judging day was a lively event with the arduous task of choosing this year’s ﬁnalists. The Scottish property market is very much alive and thriving.

“Ross & Liddell wish to congratulate this year’s ﬁnalists in reaching this stage and offer all good luck for the awards ceremony on the evening of 27th September.”

Phil Prentice, Chief Ofﬁcer at Scotland’s Towns Partnership said: “Scotland has been recognised recently as the most beautiful country in the world and it’s in the top 10 bucket list for Rough Guide’s global must-visit places.

“This little country invented much of the modern world and towns like Paisley, Kilmarnock and Dundee were global giants. But things move on and we are now seeking to regenerate and repurpose our post-industrial towns and cities across the country making them ﬁt for 21st century citizens. The Herald Property Awards help us to showcase the best examples of this journey.

“At Scotland’s Towns Partnership we are happy to be part of this fascinating story of reinvention.”

And Lowther Homes (part of the Wheatley Group) Managing Director Karen Durnian said: “As the largest provider of housing in Scotland’s private-rented sector, we know what it takes to deliver outstanding homes and services.

“We’d like to congratulate everyone who has been shortlisted for being recognised for their industry-leading work across the country.” Allied Surveyors Scotland congratulated the 2018 ﬁnalists and all those who put forward their work this year.

“We are looking forward to celebrating with you all on the night and ﬁnding out who will take home those coveted awards,” said a spokesperson.

Meanwhile, James McHugh, Director at Close Brothers Property Finance said: “As an active funder we see ﬁrst hand the numerous challenges developers have to overcome when delivering new homes for Scotland so we extend our congratulations to all of those that submitted entries and good luck to all those that have been shortlisted.”

THIS YEAR’S FINALISTS

BEST SHOW HOME SPONSORED BY DAW SIGNS

AVANT HOMES The Rosebury

CALA HOMES (EAST) The Melville

WESTPOINT HOMES The Campbell

ALLANWATER HOMES The Views

STEWART MILNE HOMES The Sandholme

BEST LUXURY HOME SPONSORED BY ROSS & LIDDELL

AVANT HOMES The Westbury

ROBERTSON HOMES Mitchell Garden Room

STEWART MILNE HOMES The Southbrook

WESTPOINT HOMES The Campbell

BEST LARGE FAMILY HOME SPONSORED BY DAW KITCHENS

WESTPOINT HOMES Ranfurly View

CALA HOMES (EAST) The Melville

AVANT HOMES The Ashbury

STEWART MILNE HOMES The Hampsﬁeld

BEST SMALL FAMILY HOME SPONSORED BY ALLIED SURVEYORS SCOTLAND

ROBERTSON HOMES The Calico

DAWN HOMES The Dochart

BARRATT HOMES The Craigend

BEST RENOVATION/ CONVERSION SPONSORED BY CLOSE BROTHERS PROPERTY FINANCE WHITEBURN ASHLUDIE Ashludie House

LBA SUBMITTING IN CONJUNCTION WITH WILLIAMSTONE FARM STEADINGS Williamstone Farm Steadings

PATERSON GORDON ARCHITECTURE Firkin Steading

LBA Apartment 2, 5 Melville Crescent

BEST APARTMENT SPONSORED BY LOWTHER HOMES PART OF WHEATLEY GROUP

WESTPOINT HOMES Scholars Court

CCG (SCOTLAND) Ellerslie Road

CALA HOMES (WEST) Mansionhouse Road

INDIVIDUAL NEW BUILD OR SMALL DEVELOPMENT SPONSORED BY SCOTTISH BUILDING SOCIETY

PANACEA PROPERTY Bridge of Allan – Inverallan

S EWING & SONS New Park Place

WESTPOINT HOMES Ranfurly View

BEST REGENERATION PROJECT SPONSORED BY SCOTLAND’S TOWNS PARTNERSHIP

RIVER CLYDE HOMES Broomhill, Greenock

ABERDEENSHIRE COUNCIL Caley Building

GLASGOW HOUSING ASSOCIATION AND LOWTHER HOMES PART OF THE WHEATLEY GROUP Harvie Street

PARTNERSHIP OF MUSE DEVELOPMENTS/ ABERDEEN CITY COUNCIL AND AVIVA INVESTORS Marischal Square

AFFORDABLE DEVELOPMENT OF THE YEAR SPONSORED BY SP ENERGY NETWORKS

MAST ARCHITECTS Sweeney St/Sweeney Court

PORT OF LEITH HOUSING ASSOCIATION City of Edinburgh Council Leith Fort

MAST ARCHITECTS Carmichael Court

GHA PART OF THE WHEATLEY GROUP Dougrie Drive

DEVELOPMENT OF THE YEAR SPONSORED BY RETTIE & CO

CALA HOMES (WEST) Rosegarth Wynd

WESTPOINT HOMES Ranfurly View

GHA PART OF THE WHEATLEY GROUP Dougrie Drive

COMMERCIAL PROJECT OF THE YEAR SPONSORED BY SP ENERGY NETWORKS

PARTNERSHIP OF MUSE DEVELOPMENTS/ ABERDEEN CITY COUNCIL AND AVIVA INVESTORS Marischal Square

MORGAN MCDONNELL ARCHITECTURE LTD The Garment Factory

RENNICK PROPERTYON BEHALF OF ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS 3 St Andrew Square

JUDGES’ OUTSTANDING AWARD To be announced on the night

RESIDENTIAL LETTINGS TEAM OF THE YEAR

Clan Gordon

Umega Lettings

Simply Let

RESIDENTIAL SALES TEAM OF THE YEAR

McDougall McQueen

McEwan Fraser Legal

Highland Residential Ltd

PROPERTY TEAM OF THE YEAR SPONSORED BY SPACE & TIME MEDIA

Avant Homes

Perceptive Communicators

ESTATE AGENCY OF THE YEAR SPONSORED BY SCULLION LAW

Manor Estate Agency

Halliday Homes

Yates Hellier

The Herald Property Awards for Scotland in association with SP Energy Networks is the most prestigious event of its kind and an unmissable networking opportunity for some of the biggest names in the industry in Scotland.

Des Clarke will host the awards on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Glasgow.

For more information on how to attend the awards please contact Lyndsay Wilson, Events Director on 0141 302 7407 or email Lyndsay.wilson@heraldandtimes.co.uk