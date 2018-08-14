FOLLOWING an overwhelming number of submissions from across the world, today we are delighted to announce the finalists for the second annual Global Game Changers Awards.

The Herald is working in partnership with Innovators Magazine once again to showcase the very best of innovation, sustainability and impact towards the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals on a cross-sectoral and international platform.

The awards are supported by BAE Systems, Bayer Foundations, Centre for Work-based Learning, Circular Glasgow, City of Glasgow College and ScottishPower who have offered their congratulations to all those shortlisted.

Alison McRae, Senior Director, Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, said: “We extend warm congratulations to the finalists in the Circular Breakthrough Category and look forward to learning more about their innovative work at the award ceremony on September 12th.” Barry Carruthers, head of innovation, sustainability and quality at ScottishPower added: “The calibre of nominees has been fantastic and ScottishPower is truly excited to support what should be a fantastic event.

“Across industry and sectors, we need these special occasions to recognise the inspirational Young Pioneers Finalists”

Douglas Morrison, STEM and Innovation Lead, City of Glasgow College, said: “We are delighted to sponsor the Empowering Intrapreneurship category.

“Both shortlisted candidates have clearly demonstrated their commitment to driving inclusive growth through a culture of innovation and empowerment.

“I wish them the best of luck at the awards”.

The winners will be announced at a black-tie awards dinner on Wednesday, September 12 at The Principal Grand Central Hotel, Glasgow.

Guests will hear from keynote speaker and UN SDG Advocate, Marc Buckley.

To book your table at the event, please contact Hannah Docherty on 0141 302 6037 or visit: http://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/globalgc/.

THE SHORTLIST IN FULL:

Women in Innovation – sponsored by BAE Systems

2BY3

Cerys Jenkins - University of Strathclyde and CanSense Ltd

Eco Wave Power

T30 Fitness Training

Twenty - Mirjam de Bruijn

Circular Breakthrough – sponsored by Circular Glasgow

BRAIN AG - Engineering Biology

EGG lighting

Hydraloop Systems BV

IntelliDigest Ltd

Quick Block Limited

Corporates for Good

Barclays, in partnership with Unreasonable Group

BRAIN AG - Engineering Biology

Budweiser

Collaboration for Change

ANJA - ALOHAS ECO-Center

Circular Economy Club

Fashion for Good

ReDock

Utilis

Start-Up and Share

Alterwaste Ltd

Asperitas

bound4blue

Breeze Technologies

Revive Eco Ltd.

Young Pioneers – sponsored by ScottishPower

2050 Climate Group

Altitude Thinking

Perlego

Revive Eco Ltd.

The New Art

Empowering Intrapreneuship – sponsored by City of Glasgow College

Barclays

Children’s Hospices Across Scotland in partnership with Lens Perspectives

Food for Thought – sponsored by Bayer Foundations

ANJA - ALOHAS ECO-Center

Desolenator

KRIKET

LeanPath

The Good Food Institute

Innovating in STEM Education/Training

– sponsored by Centre for Work-based Learning

City of Glasgow College

dressCode

Edinburgh College

Glasgow Clyde College

University of Strathclyde

Moonshot Award

Barclays, in partnership with Unreasonable Group

ClinSpec Dx

McCormack Innovation

Phytoponics

Solar Roadways Incorporated