FOLLOWING an overwhelming number of submissions from across the world, today we are delighted to announce the finalists for the second annual Global Game Changers Awards.
The Herald is working in partnership with Innovators Magazine once again to showcase the very best of innovation, sustainability and impact towards the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals on a cross-sectoral and international platform.
The awards are supported by BAE Systems, Bayer Foundations, Centre for Work-based Learning, Circular Glasgow, City of Glasgow College and ScottishPower who have offered their congratulations to all those shortlisted.
Alison McRae, Senior Director, Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, said: “We extend warm congratulations to the finalists in the Circular Breakthrough Category and look forward to learning more about their innovative work at the award ceremony on September 12th.” Barry Carruthers, head of innovation, sustainability and quality at ScottishPower added: “The calibre of nominees has been fantastic and ScottishPower is truly excited to support what should be a fantastic event.
“Across industry and sectors, we need these special occasions to recognise the inspirational Young Pioneers Finalists”
Douglas Morrison, STEM and Innovation Lead, City of Glasgow College, said: “We are delighted to sponsor the Empowering Intrapreneurship category.
“Both shortlisted candidates have clearly demonstrated their commitment to driving inclusive growth through a culture of innovation and empowerment.
“I wish them the best of luck at the awards”.
The winners will be announced at a black-tie awards dinner on Wednesday, September 12 at The Principal Grand Central Hotel, Glasgow.
Guests will hear from keynote speaker and UN SDG Advocate, Marc Buckley.
THE SHORTLIST IN FULL:
Women in Innovation – sponsored by BAE Systems
2BY3
Cerys Jenkins - University of Strathclyde and CanSense Ltd
Eco Wave Power
T30 Fitness Training
Twenty - Mirjam de Bruijn
Circular Breakthrough – sponsored by Circular Glasgow
BRAIN AG - Engineering Biology
EGG lighting
Hydraloop Systems BV
IntelliDigest Ltd
Quick Block Limited
Corporates for Good
Barclays, in partnership with Unreasonable Group
BRAIN AG - Engineering Biology
Budweiser
Collaboration for Change
ANJA - ALOHAS ECO-Center
Circular Economy Club
Fashion for Good
ReDock
Utilis
Start-Up and Share
Alterwaste Ltd
Asperitas
bound4blue
Breeze Technologies
Revive Eco Ltd.
Young Pioneers – sponsored by ScottishPower
2050 Climate Group
Altitude Thinking
Perlego
Revive Eco Ltd.
The New Art
Empowering Intrapreneuship – sponsored by City of Glasgow College
Barclays
Children’s Hospices Across Scotland in partnership with Lens Perspectives
Food for Thought – sponsored by Bayer Foundations
ANJA - ALOHAS ECO-Center
Desolenator
KRIKET
LeanPath
The Good Food Institute
Innovating in STEM Education/Training
– sponsored by Centre for Work-based Learning
City of Glasgow College
dressCode
Edinburgh College
Glasgow Clyde College
University of Strathclyde
Moonshot Award
Barclays, in partnership with Unreasonable Group
ClinSpec Dx
McCormack Innovation
Phytoponics
Solar Roadways Incorporated
