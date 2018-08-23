THE Brexiters do love an arbitrary target or bold ambition. Especially one with no timescale. And if it is not accompanied by anything substantial in the way of strategy to achieve it, so much the better, it seems.

There have been so many proclamations since the June 2016 Brexit vote about how the good times are about to roll again for Blighty that most of these probably pass without arousing any particular interest.

Occasionally, however, the sheer arbitrariness of the target, the mind-boggling scale of the ambition, the brass neck implied, or the lack of any explanation of how on earth the Brexiters think the goal is going to be achieved (or some combination of these things) is really eye-catching.

Into this category we can surely put a pronouncement this week from International Trade Secretary Liam Fox. His statement offered the wow factor, albeit only in terms of the scale of incredulity engendered.

The Department for International Trade tweeted on Monday night: “@LiamFox launches the Export Strategy – after consultation with [UK] business – with ambition to increase overseas sales from 30% to 35% of GDP.”

Maybe the hope is this does not sound like too big a deal if you say it quickly? However, in the real world, boosting exports from 30% to 35 per cent of gross domestic product represents a monumental undertaking. And, for the avoidance of doubt, it will not happen just because people say it will, regardless of how enthusiastically or boldly the Brexiters declare it or the degree to which the Leave camp is brimming with Great British national pride.

Instead of using “UK” in the tweet, a Union Flag was included.

The tweet continued: “Strategy in 45 seconds.” And then a hand pointing downward to a video, and the hashtags ExportingIsGREAT and ExportStrategy.

The first of the hashtags conjured up an image of the ebullient Tony the Tiger from the Frosties advert. That said, it is important to make the distinction that Tony the Tiger was selling something real.

Cue the video, which ran a narrative as follows: “The export strategy explained in 45 seconds. Exporting is vital to the UK economy. It protects jobs, boosts wages and helps businesses grow. The UK punches above its weight in selling overseas…but below its potential. More than 400k businesses could export…but don’t. That’s why the new export strategy sets its sights on growing exports from 30% of GDP to 35%. And will help businesses by providing: information, connections in the UK and overseas, finance, encouragement.”

Great. So that all sounds easy enough. After all, it is not as if there has been any effort in the past to persuade those businesses which do not export but could do so to enter overseas markets, is it? Oh no, wait a minute. That has been a key focus of export strategy for a long, long time.

The Brexiters might flag the information, connections, finance and encouragement offered in the video. But surely this is kind of what the Department for International Trade, under its various different names over the years and decades, has kind of always done, is it not?

Of course it is worth trying to boost the number of businesses which export – this has also been a key plank of the Scottish Government’s economic strategy.

But Dr Fox's strategy declaration and 45-second video offering information and encouragement is hardly going to move the dial, even if it is done under some enthusiastic Twitter hashtags.

Ian Murphy, whose Twitter profile states he is an entrepreneur running a tech firm and working with start-ups, came up with an apt response to the tweet from Dr Fox’s department.

He replied: “Smartest strategy would be to join the world’s largest single market.”

Yes, the world’s biggest single market is the one the UK is leaving.

As the European Commission notes on its website: “We have 500 million consumers looking for quality goods. We are the world’s largest single market with transparent rules and regulations.”

That all sounds good. However, before we dismiss the shiny new export strategy and 45-second video too quickly, maybe we need to reflect on any light Dr Fox had to shed on the vision this week.

After all, he and his fellow Brexiters have been making a great deal of noise about the fabulous opportunities which leaving the EU will offer the UK to ramp up exports to countries outwith the bloc, supposedly through a raft of new free-trade agreements. Then again, we must bear in mind there is no sign of any meaningful progress on such new agreements, for all the talk from the Brexit camp about Britain’s importance on the world stage and chatter about sailing a yacht around the globe to boost trade.

So what did Dr Fox have to say this week in terms of how he was going to go about achieving his hugely ambitious target for UK exports?

To find out, you have to go to a link on the UK Government website entitled, ‘Speech celebrating the launch of the Export Strategy’.

If the UK were not in such trouble, in terms of the huge damage Brexit has done and will continue to do and the danger things could get worse still with a no-deal exit, an exasperated laugh about “celebrating” a strategy launch rather than an actual thing might be in order.

All of this “celebrating”, of course, has happened in a week in which the UK Government has had to publish scary advice about what to do in the event of a no-deal Brexit, which includes guidance for drugs companies to stockpile an additional six-week supply of medicines in the UK. And in a week in which official data have revealed net immigration of people from other EU countries to the UK tumbled to 87,000 in the year to March, its lowest since 2012.

Dr Fox said: “Some have expressed doubts about our capacity and willingness to ensure this country remains at the very heart of international trade. This is a view I fundamentally reject. Brexit is not the occasion to ‘pull up the drawbridge’ – but to embrace the opportunities that the changing pattern of global trade presents.”

He added: “At Chequers, the Government agreed its proposal for an economic partnership with the EU after the UK leaves on March 29 next year. It confirmed that the UK will leave the single market and the customs union and will seize new opportunities from trading with the rest of the world.”

Dr Fox talked about forging “Britain’s future as one of the 21st century’s great trading nations”. And about building “a truly global Britain”.

Any substance on just how this is going to be achieved, as ever, remains elusive. All the while, the UK Government is risking much in terms of exports to its key EU markets with its determination to pursue the folly of Brexit.