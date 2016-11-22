It seems we start looking forward to Christmas earlier each year.
The shops are already packed with festive goodies to buy and Christmas trees are popping up across the city- despite it only being November.
If you are not already looking forward to Santa coming then hopefully these stunning old pictures of Christmas in Glasgow will get you in the mood.
There are lots of beautiful images of George Square covered in snow and lights, and a Christmas tree of course.
Pictured above, you can also see a 1932 celebration at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children, where nurses prepare for Christmas in hospital with decorations.
It may be freezing at this time of year, but Glasgow looks beautiful at Christmas.
We can't wait to take more photographs this year!
