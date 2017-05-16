Ruth Davidson has condemned as "utterly inappropriate" the behaviour of a Tory candidate in England who reportedly told a schoolgirl to "f*** off back to Scotland" after she said she supported independence.
However, the Scottish Conservative leader refused to say if James Heappey, who is seeking re-election in the constituency of Wells in Somerset, should be suspended from the party.
Mr Heappey made the remark as a "joke" when talking to sixth form pupils at the £12,000-a-year Millfield School.
When one Scottish student told him she backed independence, he reportedly told her to "f*** off back to Scotland".
The teenager complained to her father and the school sent a letter of apology to the family.
When asked about Mr Heappey's behaviour, Ms Davidson said: "I think that was utterly inappropriate, the wrong thing to do.
"It's not language I would ever use, it was not language that I would want anyone to use, on a school visit of all things."
The Scottish Tory leader, who was campaigning in Dumfries, said that Mr Heappey had "learned his lesson", but refused to say if he should still be allowed to stand for election on June 8.
Her comments came after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the "Tories really have some big questions to answer about the conduct of their candidates".
The SNP leader said on Monday: "I think it's appalling behaviour for any adult to show to any young person, but particularly somebody who has been an MP and is standing for election again."
Mr Heappey said in a statement that his comment had been "intended only as a joke but it was inappropriate and I am deeply sorry for any offence caused".
Is Ruth Harrison going to sack the Sectarian Dross elected recently as Far Right Conservative and Unionist Councillors?
Is Ruth Harrison going to sack the Sectarian Dross elected recently as Far Right Conservative and Unionist Councillors?
A few of the new councillors have said that they will try hard to derail any future independence referendum yet Harrison is happy to let such remarks pass unchallenged.
A few of the new councillors have said that they will try hard to derail any future independence referendum yet Harrison is happy to let such remarks pass unchallenged.
Mr Heappey has since written a letter of apology to the girl, claiming he honestly meant it as a joke.
Her condemnation means nothing unless Major Heappey is thrown out the Tory Party. Lets have some strong and stable leadership from the Tories.
It means nothing to the BBC either...
Perhaps their journalists require a higher standard verifying facts.
Theresa May should answering questions about Mr Heappey's suitability as a Westminster candidate....
Had this type of story involved an SNP candidate there would be a TV news media storm....
Theresa May should answering questions about Mr Heappey's suitability as a Westminster candidate....
Who? Like Pete Wishart MP calling No voters w****, unreported in the Herald?
Link, por favor. Are you referencing a tweet?
Can't link, people complain, deleting posts. Search.
Good point George: had this been an SNP candidate who had told an English pupil to F off back to England we would never hear the end of it (and rightly).
John, it is quite obvious that the standards applied depend on whose ' facts' they are. I guess you are either happy with this built-in bias or you're not, depending on personal viewpoint. Truth and objectivity left the building a long time ago.
...with me taking them with me.
I'd imagine fervent Unionist Davidson has checked the facts.
John, are you saying the girl lied? Why did both the school and this dipshit, of which I'm beginning to think you are a clone, send a letter of apology?
Why would it be necessary? A classroom in Southernmost England. Think for a moment. Why could it be seen as a joke?
It's called media bias and is clearly seen in this case and that of Davidson, ex-BBC employee, whose lack of policies are never scrutinised by the MSM. For one I'd like to know if she believes in the permanence of the Scottish Parliament.
Totally agree with your comment George, I seriously question their "selective impartiality " when reporting on election mattes recently .. If its Labour then find all matters derogatory and derisive to push against Corbyn , while Conservative is more "fluffy toy" reporting.
Pete Wishart's apology would be something if he did apologise.
"Pete Wishart's apology would be something if he did apologise."
For you.
No one, absolutely no one, can be excused using such language in front of pupils.
Candidate Heappey can claim it was a joke all he likes, but the pupil didn't see it as a joke, so it couldn't have been said in a very convincing manner, as far as being lighthearted goes.
This idiot should be banned from visiting any other school from now on.
As for R. Davidson, she has certainly taken her time to mention anything on a story running several days now. And has said, and done nothing against others in her own group who have been getting up to much worse.
Interesting the media let her off with so much.
A leniency they don't allow other political Parties, we notice.
No one, absolutely no one, can be excused using such language in front of pupils.
An unfunny joke is never funny for those subject. It would be wrong over above this if it wasn't intended as such. Thinking that is unverifiable is where those doubting the Herald's refusal in reporting on Pete Wishart's vile "joke" differ. Chewin' the Fat defence accepted for one, rejected apology absent verifiable proof it wasn't a joke the other.
That makes it alright then? Horrendous when you think too that this must have been said to her in front of other pupils.
He let his Tory mask slip and has proven that he's not fit to hold office. End of.
That makes it alright then? Horrendous when you think too that this must have been said to her in front of other pupils.
"Nine out of ten scots are a burden on the state". "Usually they put Scots in a place where nothing can be broken. Or stolen for that matter". Ruth Davidson. Oh, how we laughed.
Get off this forum and f***k off back to where you came from.
There - how does that feel?
This guy is a disgrace to his position and should be expelled from the Tory party. To use the language at a education establishment is beyond the pale.
But please, the political point scoring is embarrassing, get your own house in order.
That's an embarassing comment for the Herald staff to read.
Another load of empty rhetoric from Davidson in an attempt to dupe everyone into thinking she's half decent along with her pretendy prescription U-turn.
As she's spouting about someone in England she's hoovering up low life's, perverts, racists and Orange Order cretins in Scotland to not only support her cause but hold Tory office.
Typical lying narcissist.
"low life's, perverts, racists and Orange Order cretins" what proof other than the Orange Order?
It's all online. Remove your blinkers and check it out. Start with the councillor, pervert, in Dunblane who's been condemned by the Church and thrown out of the BB.
Note too that a large number of the new Councillors have been removing hundreds of their tweets and even shutting their accounts down.
It won't make one whit of a difference because the truth will come out, as has happened already with some of them, and will no doubt backfire big time on Davidson.
According to the independent Institute for Fiscal Studies today -
Tuition Fees: Biggest single spending commitment in SNP manifesto. Benefits highest earning graduates most (rich mummies and daddies) . Little benefit to those with low earnings. SNP is NOT progressive at all its seems after all...
https://twitter.com/skynews/status/864460425169178624 …
Meanwhile tuition fees actually benefit the lower paid much more. Those who would really struggle to find £9000 a year per child.
What is it with unionists they have no shame how can you verbally attack a child in this way?
We had something similar in N.Ireland where a group of Unionist protestors angry they couldn't march through a Nationalist area to celebrate their victory of 1798 launched an all out verbal assault on the school children who were walking to school, bringing many of them to tears.
Unionism has some disgusting elements and I would warn anyone who is a unionist to look at the people you stand with - EDL, UKIP, BNP, Conservatives, DUP, UUP - shame on you all. The idea that England is best paced to decide for us all has been proved wrong with Brexit and the guaranteed poverty it will bring.
As for me..... I'm with Nicola and I am proud to stand with all Nationalists with integrity and restraint in the face of Unionist anger and manipulation and child abuse.
What is it with unionists they have no shame how can you verbally attack a child in this way?
It's Britain that we are in. You can be "in" anywhere you wish.
Ronald, a serious point. I'm a natural unionist (that might surprise you) and voted No at the referendum, although I could see the emotional pull of the nationalist argument, and was swayed a bit. I do get concerned, though, at some of the more extreme strands of unionism. I'd be much more comfortable, and more likely to vote No again, if mainstream moderate unionism would more clearly distance itself from the nutters.
John, that is OK but it would seem that the Tory party is not dealing with the nutters. The question has to be, Why are they not dealing with these unacceptable people?
As yet the Herald hasn't given any verification that this unfunny joke in the Southern tip of England wasn't intended as such.
In which parallel universe of depravity and indecency must you live in to ask that question? The man told a school pupil to f@ck off in front of her peers in her own school, which is supposed to be a safe place. The weasel word "intent" offers no excuse. None.
In the parallel world that is an English politician, who has apologised, for asking a private school classroom in Southernmost England about changes in political fortunes after the council elections, and reacting with what he describes as a poor joke. Haven't had anyone contradict his apology.
Ruth Davidsons latest speech in London exacerbates this divide. She's a MAIN player in 'normalising' such hate filled behaviour towards independence supporters wherever they may be.
When is Ruth Davidson going to apologise for bigoted and racist Tory councillors, candidates and activists she was so happy to promote and be photographed with?
When is Ruth Davidson going to apologise for deliberately stirring sectarianism for political gain?
When is Ruth Davidson going to apologise for yesterday's speech in which she praised Scottish dependency and lauded the Scottish Cringe?
Nonsense. Happy to support *that* with photographs?
You ask for photograhs...
Try googling "John Martin Buchan". You will see a photograph with Ruth Davidson with 2 men standing either side of her. The one on the left is John Buchan of Peterhead.
Now look at his twitter feed - you could just google "John Martin Buchan twitter" or go direct to @crouchy197.
The Orange Order are implicitly sectarian. The law, and Davidson, can't touch them. Explicit sectarianism is another question. Push the social boundaries Frank. Implicit sectarianism is a social wrong. The law can't solve all social ills.
She spoke for the majority .
There's the rub:-)
She spoke for the majority .
With Indi polls now exceeding 53% for YES,I think the Far Right Cons should continue their slow journey to oblivion.
Hmmm.
And when is she going to stop her obsessive bleating on about Independence? She is getting on everybody's wick.
Morph video. Nicola Ruth.
Is racism now legal under ToryUKIp?
Is calling No voters w**** now legal? Pete Wishart MP.
I have started calling them "BluKIP" :-)
Feminising men and masculinising women is a funny joke?
That took a while - did she have to get permission to say it I wonder!
Probably had to think about it and have someone explain it to her - drawing pictures to aid the explanation may have been involved.
Poor Harrison is delusional. She is naive enough to think Mr Heappey is actually interested in her comments or opinion.
She doesn't seem to realise that she is being used.
Shorter than SNP Party comments on Pete Wishart MP calling all No voters w****. Hasn't been any apology or condemnation. Waiting.
On and on and on you go. Are you trying to prove him right?
He is right wing. Doesn't need any proof on my part. He proves it himself. As does the hypocrisy in the comment supporting his vile joke.
Except he didn't, of course
He retweeted a poor joke based on an old Chewin The Fat sketch, which named unionist candidates in a mock ballot paper as w**k
The original was perhaps in poor taste, but given that it was a BBC joke to begin with, is hardly excessive
But don't let the facts spoil your rant …
Ah. The coven is in full( or is that fool) force today I see.
Don't be so hard on yourself Ronald.
Davidson has sown the seeds of this type of thing with her constant diatribe about the constitutional question. She has led the charge for the hardcore loyalist element in society and her utterences are of constant division and negativity towards Scotland
Laughable Scottish nationalists complaining about Brexit nationalists with words that are about what nationalist politics does in general.
James Heappey may well have thought again of his original remark to the schoolgirl in the unlikely event that he either knew or cared what Ms Davidson had said about his behaviour.
In no particular order, he has shown no respect for children, women and Scotland. Considering the "rape" clause, neither has Ruth Davidson or Theresa May.
Anything to make herself look less right wing. It won't wash with those of us able to think for ourselves.
Who cares what 'Ruth the Irrelevant' has to say?
Third occasion the Herald have reported on this story yet we haven't had any story reporting Pete Wishart MP calling No voters w****. Unapologetically.
It is one thing to voice a personal opinion, it is quite another to use foul language in front of a group of school pupils in their own school.
That "personal opinion" would be deleted from the comments on this page.
Except he didn't, as you know. I'm not going to repeat my earlier response to this little taradiddle, read it on your other post
Isn't any comment from Steve MacInnes, on any the three stories on this that the Herald have reported, about Pete Wishart calling No voters w**** that the Herald hasn't reported.
Pete Wishart, Pete Wishart, Pete Wishart ........
Are you suffering from Altzheimers?
Pete Wishart, Pete Wishart, Pete Wishart ........
Are you Pete? Answer the man's question. Demeaning as it is from someone who supports your own demeaning comments.
" the Scottish Conservative leader refused to say if James Heappey, who is seeking re-election in the constituency of Wells in Somerset, should be suspended from the party"
I see.
I would like to think that Ms Davidson is well aware that immigrants who apply for British naturalisation must pass the 'Life in the UK' test. One of the things they must learn very early on when they prepare themselves for this test is the fundamental principles, responsibilities and freedoms of the UK.
Immigrants also learn that there is not place in British society for extremism and intolerance. The immigrants learn that one of the fundamental principles of British life is the tolerance of those with different faiths and beliefs. They also learn that among the fundamental responsibilities shared by those living in the UK is that of treating others with fairness and also respecting the rights of others, including their right to their own opinion.
Immigrants aspiring to become UK citizens are therefore expected to respect the rights of others, including their right to their own opinions at all times, and treat others with fairness at all times. In exchange, they are told that the UK offers freedom of belief and religion, freedom of speech and freedom from unfair discrimination.
Sending a young girl to F off to Scotland because she was exercising her fundamental British freedom of speech by expressing her political beliefs is a blatant case of discrimination and therefore a betrayal of the fundamental British responsibilities and freedoms.
So, I would like to ask Ms Davidson:
Are only the immigrants from out of the UK that choose to make the UK their permanent home by becoming UK citizens the only ones expected to respect the principles, responsibilities and freedoms of the UK?
If not, shouldn't those that aspire to represent UK citizens being that in councils, devolved administrations or the Parliament of the UK itself not be the very first ones to be seeing showing full respect and upholding every single one of the UK fundamental principles, values and freedoms at all times?
What makes those in the Tory party think that they are above the fundamental British principles, values and freedoms and therefore apparently exempt to abide by them like everybody else?
" the Scottish Conservative leader refused to say if James Heappey, who is seeking re-election in the constituency of Wells in Somerset, should be suspended from the party"
"The immigrants learn that one of the fundamental principles of British life is the tolerance of those with different faiths and beliefs. They also learn that among the fundamental responsibilities shared by those living in the UK is that of treating others with fairness and also respecting the rights of others, including their right to their own opinion."
I think he was repeating something from Still Game that was funny in the programme but not funny when a politician repeats it.
Be honest though John you are glad he repeated the joke.
Be honest? Is a classroom at Southern England's tip the place with a small percentage chance someone with Scottish patrimony supporting Scottish nationalism is going to be?
"Is a classroom in at Southern England's tip the place with a small percentage chance someone with Scottish patrimony supporting Scottish nationalism is going to be?"
Precisely, John, therefore, what exactly was the business of an English candidate to an English MP seat campaigning for the Conservative and Unionist Party asking a majority of English students living in England and that therefore will not be able to vote in a referendum that is entirely a matter for the people of Scotland and for them only, how they would vote in such a referendum? What exactly do the students in England know about the reasons why the people in Scotland support independence? It is not England who has to endure a government elected by Scotland. It is not England who is going to be dragged out of the EU against its will because Scotland voted so. It is Scotland who has to endure a government it did not vote for and who is being dragged out of the EU by England against its democratic will.
So, what exactly was he expecting to achieve? Was he following an agenda of subtly seeding division, discrimination and hatred towards those supporting independence of Scotland among school kids ?
That is, in my opinion, the main question this man and Ruth Davidson's party must answer.
"Is a classroom in at Southern England's tip the place with a small percentage chance someone with Scottish patrimony supporting Scottish nationalism is going to be?"
He's a politician. He was talking about politics after the council elections. It was a fair point. The unfunny joke wasn't.
"He was talking about politics after the council elections"
Sorry John. Your answer deflects the question but does not answer it.
Only the people living of Scotland has the democratic right to decide the future of Scotland by means of a vote in the Scottish independence referendum. This means the question this man made to those children only makes sense if it was asked to children living in Scotland. Most people in England do not know or understand why the people in Scotland seek independence. Most people in England are not even aware or care a toss about the democratic deficit Scotland is being subjected to because they are not the ones living in the country that has to endure such a deficit. Most people in England are not even aware of the contribution of Scotland to the UK treasury. Most people in England are not even aware that Scotland is a country and not a colony or region from England.
That Scottish young girl who supported independence for Scotland was purposely 'set to fail' from the moment that Tory politician asked the question, because he asked it in the wrong context and to the wrong people. But you and I know well that he knew that, don't we? and yet, he did it anyway.
Joke? You may see it as a joke. I on the other hand, see that comment, within that context and coming from the tory candidate to an English MP seat campaigning for votes as a blatant attempt to stop the freedom of expression and thought of that girl because 'she gave the wrong answer'.
Who says that my interpretation is that it is a joke? It's been apologised for as a joke, absent any subsequent contradiction that it wasn't.
You did:
"The unfunny joke wasn't."
You may not believe it as a 'joke', but you still call it a 'joke' in your comments, funny or unfunny.
I on the other hand do not call it a' joke' because I do not think it is or it ever intended to be. The use of the word 'joke' is entirely opportunistic and perfectly in line with the coward attitude of tories that would hide behind anything and anyone rather than take responsibility for their own mistakes.
Have the Herald contradict his apology that it was a joke and the joke isn't a joke. You seemingly think that can't be proven.
Stop making excuses for him, FGS.
He's gave his own apology, so unless contradicted, it's the only interpretation available.
When exactly were the father and the girl herself asked by the press what they thought that comment was? What about the peers of the girl? What about the school?
The only 'interpretation' we have seen plastered in the press is this man's attempt of an excuse for the tremendous mistake he made and for putting in jeopardy the reputation of the school itself (my opinion is that they are tory supporters, otherwise why on earth was a Tory Candidate invited to the School?).
That and of course the reaction of shock of the school itself writing immediately to the father of girl to 'clarify' the situation.
Good point Maria and I wonder if this is the norm south of the border? We've got the MSM and politicians such as Davidson trying to whip up hatred and division in relation to adults. I just wonder if a form of brainwashing is going on in some of the schools?
Be honest, John, why was he there talking about Scottish Independence if he thought there was no one there who supported it? What was he going to preach to these pupils? Did he he swear at, humiliate and dismiss the wee girl because she threw him off his subject? By this despicable action what did all the pupils learn? Could it be, don't have a different opinion to conservatives politicians or they will turn nasty?
He says it was a joke. As yet the Herald hasn't reported anyone contradicting his apology. Me swearing at my friend, isn't me swearing at my colleague, isn't me swearing at my neighbour, isn't me swearing at someone in the street.
What a bizarre and worrying response! Are you suggesting the 40-something Tory MP in question was bezzie mates with a schoolgirl, rendering her OK to swear at? Your "friends" are presumably not minors, John. At least I hope not, for such would make you even more deeply creepy than you appear now.
Nationalists looking for enemies again. Who's defending what he has called a joke? Somehow Pete Wishart MPs vile joke is acceptable, yet the Herald reports yet doesn't verify anyone with contradictory evidence it was anything other than a joke. Your the same nationalist calling my Gaelic ancestors cleared from their land imperialists. Nonsense then. Nonsense now.
Nationalists looking for enemies again. Who's defending what he has called a joke?
Deflection!!!
Identity politics looks for enemies. It isn't normal politics.
Who *is* defending the joke?
A joke is only a joke if everyone finds it funny.
Very charming idea.
"So Pete Wishart MP calling No voters w**** isn't acceptable?"
I consider it unacceptable to insult others simply on the basis of their beliefs, being that religious or political.
It is because of this that I consider completely unacceptable and a blatant assault to those fundamental British principles, responsibilities and freedoms when senior politicians like Mr Khan, Mr Farron or Ms May that should be respecting and upholding those fundamental British principles, responsibilities and freedoms walk all over them by associating Scottish independence with extremism. In what universe within the second decade of the 21st century is extremist wanting to get rid of the democratic deficit Scotland is subjected to within the UK, is wanting to uphold the Claim of right by having Scotland governed by Governments elected in Scotland, by Scotland and for the benefit of Scotland rather than having to endure governments elected by another country and for the benefit of that country and is wanting home rule so Scotland can fully benefit from the natural resources nature has been it with? We are still awaiting apologies from those senior politicians for that.
I also consider completely unacceptable the previous comments of Ms Davidson, who following an agenda to seed division in her quest to stop the democratic will of the people of Scotland to have an independence referendum, had the nerve to associate the SNP with a 'fratricidal conflict'. We are still to hear an apology from her with regards to that.
I also consider completely unacceptable the divisive and discriminating attitude of those tory councilors who dare to compare the SNP with nazis. We are still to hear strong words of condemnation of this by Ruth Davidson.
That's a condemnation beyond anything anyone in the SNP has given.
Will I hear now from you a condemnation of Ms May, Mr Farron and Mr Khan for betraying those fundamental British principles, values and responsibilities by discriminating Scottish independence supporters and calling them extremists?
Will I read from you a condemnation of Ms Davidson for accusing the SNP of fratricidal conflict?
Or is it that unionists only expect the apologies to circulate one way?
Nup. What did Khan do?
Unionist is your term.
Abusing his position of power to attempt to discriminate, discredit and belittle those who support Scottish Independence by claiming that 'there is little difference between voting for Scottish independence and “trying to divide us on the basis of background, race or religion”.
Your defence is civic nationalism. Civic nationalism is a temporal ad hoc defence absent foundations. It negates any talk about the future as something for the future and any talk about foundations as not in place. Bigotry or racism is the same. It refuses any reflection on commonalities because doing so would be accepting criticism about foundations or the future. Civic nationalism is identity politics. With a fluffy cute title.
Stop spouting garbage. Mr Khan basically called Scots who want independence racists and yet I doubt he'd call his Pakistani born parents or Indian born grandparents such a name. He in fact tweeted to both India and Pakistan his congratulations on 70 years of "freedom" (from the UK).
Apologies, big words from a dictionary.
Wouldn't it be wonderful if that big word from an English language dictionary was used by senior unionist politicians for abusing their positions of power to discriminate, belittle and discredit Scottish independence supporters for their political gain?
Oh, I dunno, John, they manage and promote civic nationalism quite successfully in Canada.
Where?
Large country. 2nd biggest in the world. Right between Alaska and the continental US. Can't miss it.
Civic nationalists to the tips of their snowshoes, the Canucks, god love 'em.
Large country. 2nd biggest in the world. Right between Alaska and the continental US. Can't miss it.
Yet again, where? There's a real dragon in Wales somewhere. Wales. South West Britain.
Deflection is an overused tactic by the Tories. There is nothing as effective as a straight answer to a straight question. So here I go again:
Will you now condemn Davidson, Khan, Farron and May for betraying the fundamental British principles, freedoms and responsibilities that they claim to uphold by attempting to publicly belittle, discredit and discriminate Scottish independence supporters for their own selfish political gain?
Take your time.
Deflection is an overused tactic by the Tories. There is nothing as effective as a straight answer to a straight question. So here I go again:
Will you now condemn Davidson, Khan, Farron and May for betraying the fundamental British principles, freedoms and responsibilities that they claim to uphold by attempting to publicly belittle, discredit and discriminate Scottish independence supporters for their own selfish political gain?
Did take my time. This was my response: "Your defence is civic nationalism. Civic nationalism is a temporal ad hoc defence absent foundations. It negates any talk about the future as something for the future and any talk about foundations as not in place. Bigotry or racism is the same. It refuses any reflection on commonalities because doing so would be accepting criticism about foundations or the future. Civic nationalism is identity politics. With a fluffy cute title."
I suspect he was thinking of you.
Suspect the MP wasn't expecting a private school classroom in Southernmost England would have a daughter with Scottish patrimony supporting independence seriously. Yet this man apologised, whilst reporting your comment is the only "apology" it'd be likely receiving.
Please don't report it. Prefer hypocrisy is shown for what it is.
Tory Heappey's apology (it was a joke) is so pathetic. He is the real joke in this incident. How can people like him get elected into politics. Oh I forgot, there's a long standing tradition in Westminster that favours this kind of idiotic behaviour.
Pete Wishart's apology for calling No voters w**** isn't anywhere in the public domain for judgement?
As long as an issue has no practical consequences for Ruthie she will happily condemn yet another inappropriate Tory comment.
If it does have practical consequences for her or SCON then she falls silent.
As long as an issue has no practical consequences for Ruthie she will happily condemn yet another inappropriate Tory comment.
Hence the Herald's biased reporting with Pete Wishart MP being OK calling No voters w****.
Took her long enough.
Pete Wishart's apology is due when?
Probably about the same time as you learn the meaning of "thread" and "on-topic", in a forum context. Or the difference between "schoolgirl" and "politician".
On topic thread: Vile jokes.
Politician can only not say vile jokes when it offends a schoolgirl?
You're beginning to come across as Creepy as Mr Heappey.
... and then some.
How so?
Pete Wishart wasn't being creepy? Yet condemning someone who jokes about feminising men and masculining women is creepy?
The Nasty Party.
Pete Wishart MPs party.
John,as we can all see,you and your Far Right pals/nutters(delete as appropriate), are loosing the plot,and now seriously loosing in the Polls.
Keep it up,we're loving it!!
Hmmm.
Its ok Mrs May comparing herself with a donkey, as in "strong and stable", but when her MPs start acting like one by insulting school children, then the donkey thing has gone to far. hee haw.
New headline - "SNP supporters eighteen year old daughter swears at tory candidate and he has the temerity to tell her to eff off."
Ben Palmer could work for the Herald. His penchant for facts being roughly the same.
That is exactly the point John, the only facts being that she is an eighteen year old sixth former at Millfield and her father is an SNP supporter. Anything else is pure conjecture as we do not know what provoked his response or the exact words or tone of his response. It has been built up into a major issue by anti tory papers and seized on by the nats as if it were the end of the world.
Some of us remember The comments of Ian Blackford prior to the last election and the hounding of Charles Kennedy on and offline by the nationalists. This present spat pales into complete insignificance compared to that.
Utter garbage. Kennedy was quite able to insult and denigrate SNP and YES supporters and suddenly, when he was answered and called to book for it, it's called 'hounding'.
Charles Kennedy was a gentleman who never used dirty tactics against anyone in his life, he was a first class MP who always did the very best for his people. Ian Blackford and the SNP has a lot to answer for regarding the death of Charles Kennedy. You sir are letting your blind faith in the SNP demonstrate your ignorance to the facts.
I say this as someone who is not even a lib dem supporter.
I thought Charles Kennedy died due to his misuse of alcohol?
And if anyone had anything to do with his miserable existence leading up to his, sadly premature, death take a closer look at some of his so-called Libdem colleagues.
Alcohol was a contributing factor and after the seriously dirty tactics of the SNP's Ian Blackford which resulted in Charles Kennedy losing his seat of many years he of a broken heart as much as alcohol. His existence was anything but miserable as anyone who ever met the man will testify. He was my MP when I lived on Skye and I met the man several times, a kinder, competent and more considerate man you will never meet.
As I said before,quit when you're miles behind. Intelligence wasnt a Far Right Tory strong point!
Idiot.
She has a lack of moral backbone by not insisting that this man be suspended for his offensive comments, even the school wrote to apologise.
One wonders what she will do when the Tory Manifesto is published and is littered with extreme right wing policies. One thing for sure it will not include how much the No Deal or hard Brexit will cost the Country and how it is to be paid for. David Davis has already confirmed that the Brexit team have not even considered the costs.
Prove it wasn't a bad joke gone wrong I'd agree.
The girl, parents and school did not think it was a joke.
The girl and parents have said he asked a private classroom in Southernmost England about the shift in political climate after the council elections and that a daughter with Scottish patrimony reply was that she would vote for independence with those words given in response. That is the sum total. There isn't anyone saying it wasn't a bad joke, in peculiar circumstances.
I'm amazed, frankly, that tRuthless knows what the word 'inappropriate' means?... She's been spouting right wing sectarian bile for months, she's got seven very 'inappropriate' right wing fascist councilors to contend with and she STILL insists that nationalism is a bad thing while sitting on a tank waving the Union Jack? The woman's a fool.
Any evidence at all in anything beyond a British army tank for that nonsense?
This?... Once you've read that gimme a shout and I'll link the next part of what you seem incapable of googling yourself.
http://www.heraldscotland.com/news/15270068.Orange_Order_elected_to_councils_as_Labour_and_Tory_members/
Ban Protestants from being implicitly sectarian? There isn't anyone who could. It's a social question, unfortunately. Davidson can't do anything beyond that. Explicit sectarianism. Another question...
It's really not about protestants is it, John? I'm a protestant but I strongly object to any association with a bunch of rightwing bigoted knuckledraggers holding Scotland back from being a tolerant welcoming country while these eejits try to create a divide that's centuries out of date. So, no, it isn't about Protestantism, but it IS about extremism which should not be reinforced by a party leader who feels quite comfortable coming out with expressions such as 'Ulsterisation', while condemning those who were advocating peace in Ireland.
Don't disagree. However, it's a bit much for a Roman Catholic accusing anyone in the Orange Order lacking any faith.
Sorry! .. You've lost me?... Who are we talking about? And how did we manage to deflect onto someone other than our tRuthless, the poor excuse for party leader?
"Unfortunately Davidson can't do anything beyond that."
She could try keeping her distance instead of encouraging them, being photographed with them and so on.
Then again her support shot up in Scotland from 15% to 22% due to commandeering prior Labour votes. She's the person who has constantly sent out fliers calling for support from anti-Independence supporters. I just wonder what percentage of such support comes from the ranks of the Orange Order? Maybe Curtice will oblige us.
If she explicitly rejected implicit sectarians she'd be at court for wrongful conduct.
If she rejected the vast majority of weirdos that have flocked to her party in recent weeks due to her whistle call her support would stand at around 15% as was previously. That is at the lowest Tory vote in Scotland in history.
On the otherhand I can see her beset with one scandal after another in the lead up to the referendum. So I'm extremely happy with the way it's panning out.
Scandal?
So there we have it ladies and gentlemen, Hugh Armstrong believes that his fellow citizens are weirdos for voting Conservative. And you seriously hope to win friends and influence people? Nicola Sturgeon must really love you.
She is playing to a guaranteed 30% of the voting public that would admire her support for right wing bigoted and racist candidates. That is the sum total of her ambition. It may well gain her party a couple of seats and will be hailed as a victory by her supporters.
She is playing to bigoted racists by condemning the vulgar joke?
She and the rest of the S.C.U.M (Scottish Conservative and Unionist Membership) ARE the vulgar joke.
Not too sure that her vote isn't just starting to collapse. The latest sub-samples of polls aren't very good for Ruth.
SCOT GOES POP POLL OF POLLS
SNP 46.4% (+3.6)
Conservatives 28.0% (-2.3)
Labour 14.6% (-0.4)
Liberal Democrats 6.5% (-1.0)
So, she can't even get the 30%!
Prediction time. We have seen peak Tory for this General Election in Scotland.
Hmmm.
She does it for public consumption but you just know that she probably couldn't give a flying.
...now, when will she likewise condemn the "rape clause"?
Late reaction as usual Ruth - when public pressure comes on ?
Pete Wisharts apology is due at what late hour?
