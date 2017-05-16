Ruth Davidson has condemned as "utterly inappropriate" the behaviour of a Tory candidate in England who reportedly told a schoolgirl to "f*** off back to Scotland" after she said she supported independence.

However, the Scottish Conservative leader refused to say if James Heappey, who is seeking re-election in the constituency of Wells in Somerset, should be suspended from the party.

Mr Heappey made the remark as a "joke" when talking to sixth form pupils at the £12,000-a-year Millfield School.

