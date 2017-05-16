Scotland is leading the UK with its "progressive policies", Nicola Sturgeon insisted, as the SNP marked the "milestone" of 10 years in power at Holyrood.
A decade on from the nationalists first coming to power in Edinburgh, the First Minister claimed the country had "come a long way".
She hailed it as a "special day" for her party, as she marked the 10th anniversary of her predecessor Alex Salmond becoming first minister on May 16 2007
Loading article content
Read more: Ruth Davidson condemns candidate who swore at schoolgirl
"Over the past 10 years we have worked every day to make Scotland a better country," she stated.
"And we have made real progress to be proud of."
Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson said the SNP's 10th anniversary in power marked a "missed opportunity", as she insisted ministers could have achieved much more "if they hadn't spent so much time trying to rip Scotland out of the UK".
Ms Davidson, who was campaigning in Dumfries ahead of the June 8 General Election, said: "We've got schools who are going backwards, we've got college places that have been cut, 152,000 of them, so there are fewer opportunities for people. We've got an economy in Scotland that's one quarter away from recession, whilst the rest of the UK is growing.
Read molre: Jeremy Corbyn sets out Labour manifesto promising 'a better future'
"And all because the SNP have spent more time trying to rip Scotland out of the UK than they have spent doing the job they're paid to do, which is to look after Scotland's public services, Scotland's economy and Scotland's education system.
"I think people, if they stop and think about a Scottish Government that's got more powers than any previous Scottish Government, that's got a bigger budget than any previous Scottish Government, what they could have done in 10 years if they hadn't spent so much time trying to rip Scotland out of the UK and continuing to do so.
"There will be people in Scotland thinking it is a real missed opportunity."
However, Ms Sturgeon insisted: "The SNP has only reached the milestone of 10 years in government because we have worked hard - each and every day - to repay the trust of the people of Scotland and deliver on their priorities."
Speaking to activists in South Queensferry, outside Edinburgh, Ms Sturgeon said: "I know we are not perfect. We haven't got everything right and there is much more work still to do.
"Work to grow our economy, get more people into employment and drive up standards in our schools even further.
"But we can be proud in Scotland that when it comes to progressive policies, we are leading the UK.
"Labour launched its own manifesto this morning, and many of the policies in Labour's manifesto will seem very familiar."
Read more: Ruth Davidson condemns candidate who swore at schoolgirl
Ms Sturgeon claimed Labour's manifesto "directly lifts policies that the SNP is already delivering" including free university tuition, ending hospital parking charges, and the abolition of the so-called Bedroom Tax.
Meanwhile, she said the Tories "who for years have mounted ideological attacks on policies as diverse as free prescriptions and council house building have now - albeit belatedly and with little credibility - decided that they are both a good thing".
The SNP leader said: "They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But in this case the imitation shown by both Labour and the Tories is anything but sincere.
"The fact is that they have had the chance to back the SNP's progressive policies - but instead they opposed them tooth and nail."
With the General Election approaching, Ms Sturgeon warned the UK is facing "the prospect of another Tory government, imposing more cuts, attacking the vulnerable, putting pensions at risk and imposing an extreme Brexit deal that will put jobs at risk".
Read more: Ruth Davidson condemns candidate who swore at schoolgirl
In such circumstances, she argued it "is more important then ever that we have strong voices at Westminster standing up for Scotland".
Ms Sturgeon said: "Scotland has come a long way over the last 10 years - but the next few years will be hugely important in determining the kind of country we become.
"In the face of an uncertain world and an increasingly right-wing Tory Government, now more than ever it is vital to have the SNP standing up for Scotland."
Scottish Labour business manager James Kelly said: "A decade of SNP government has meant a decade of division for Scotland.
"Rather than break down the barriers that hold the poorest in our country from getting a fair chance in life, the SNP government has simply broken promise after promise.
"Whether it was scrapping the council tax, cutting classroom sizes or abolishing student debt the SNP's promises have not been worth the paper their manifestos have been printed on."
Scottish Liberal Democrats leader Willie Rennie said: "People are getting tired of the SNP and all their promises.
"They haven't been anywhere near as good as many of their supporters had hoped back in 2007."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.
"progressive policies" really? She is in her own little jargonistic world, bless!
She only has one policy , which is independence at any cost to Scotland, and I do not consider that "progressive".
"progressive policies" really? She is in her own little jargonistic world, bless!
She only has one policy , which is independence at any cost to Scotland, and I do not consider that "progressive".
You're showing your jealousy of a fine leader - and that's fine by me!
The rUK would love to have her as PM!
You're showing your jealousy of a fine leader - and that's fine by me!
The rUK would love to have her as PM!
I'm sure at least 50% of the UK population plus millions of Brexiters would like to see her on the Brexit negotiating team.
I'm sure at least 50% of the UK population plus millions of Brexiters would like to see her on the Brexit negotiating team.
But whose side would she be on? Her own?
But whose side would she be on? Her own?
Scotland's first lady -will put Scotland first.
Scotland's first lady -will put Scotland first.
She ain't no lady.
She ain't no lady.
You ain't no gentleman either.
You ain't no gentleman either.
Eh?
Nicola Sturgeon wants Scotland to remain in the single market. 62% of Scots agreed with her as did 48% of Remainers across the UK in general. Over 92% of individuals who voted for Brexit in Scotland want to remain in the single market. I wonder what the percentage would be in England?
In other words Mr / Ms McColl, Nicola Sturgeon would be on the side of the vast majority of the UK population unlike T May.
Eh?
Nicola Sturgeon wants Scotland to remain in the single market. 62% of Scots agreed with her as did 48% of Remainers across the UK in general. Over 92% of individuals who voted for Brexit in Scotland want to remain in the single market. I wonder what the percentage would be in England?
In other words Mr / Ms McColl, Nicola Sturgeon would be on the side of the vast majority of the UK population unlike T May.
Nicola knows what i know... we do not need to remain in the eu or remain in the single market.
We need access to the single market, it's quite simple.
Do not let her fool you.
Nicola knows what i know... we do not need to remain in the eu or remain in the single market.
We need access to the single market, it's quite simple.
Do not let her fool you.
She stands up well for Scotland,a true conviction politician and excellent leader.
She stands up well for Scotland,a true conviction politician and excellent leader.
The major share of the UK voters voted to leave the EU. N. Surgeon and her following want to stay in the EU. Why on earth would the Brexiters want her or her following anywhere near the negotiation table.
The major share of the UK voters voted to leave the EU. N. Surgeon and her following want to stay in the EU. Why on earth would the Brexiters want her or her following anywhere near the negotiation table.
Why would we want the person doing more damage to our negotiating efforts on the team? She is a destructive manipulator who would be the last person most in the UK would want on the team. Only 4% of the UK population vote for her, what makes you think the other 96% have any respect for her. rUK is not interested in Scotland getting a special deal, they want the best deal for the whole of the UK.
Why would we want the person doing more damage to our negotiating efforts on the team? She is a destructive manipulator who would be the last person most in the UK would want on the team. Only 4% of the UK population vote for her, what makes you think the other 96% have any respect for her. rUK is not interested in Scotland getting a special deal, they want the best deal for the whole of the UK.
Helen, another delusional post. The Toareez have shown Nicola up for the amateur that she is. Nicola painted herself into a corner, and the Toarez gave her the paint.
Sure, Nicola talks a good game, but after that, there's nothing else, because she is clueless, and the worst FM we have had. The Toareez have played a blinder, and there's nothing the hapless and inept Nicola can do to stop them romping home on 8th June. I look forward to yet another photo of an snp leader looking disconsolate in the back of her ministerial car on the 9th.
Taxi for Sturgeon, and indy is oot the windae.
Helen, another delusional post. The Toareez have shown Nicola up for the amateur that she is. Nicola painted herself into a corner, and the Toarez gave her the paint.
Sure, Nicola talks a good game, but after that, there's nothing else, because she is clueless, and the worst FM we have had. The Toareez have played a blinder, and there's nothing the hapless and inept Nicola can do to stop them romping home on 8th June. I look forward to yet another photo of an snp leader looking disconsolate in the back of her ministerial car on the 9th.
Taxi for Sturgeon, and indy is oot the windae.
Are you happy with the new recruits to the Tory party James? The OO, Britain First, EDL/SDL and assorted right-wing nutjobs?
If Davidson was playing the blinder you claim, why does she have to dog whistle up her support from the dregs on the fringes of Scottish society?
Are you happy with the new recruits to the Tory party James? The OO, Britain First, EDL/SDL and assorted right-wing nutjobs?
If Davidson was playing the blinder you claim, why does she have to dog whistle up her support from the dregs on the fringes of Scottish society?
You appear to be a fine example of what you endeavour to describe.
Sad fellow.
You appear to be a fine example of what you endeavour to describe.
Sad fellow.
Looking forward to marching seasons Ronald? I bet you're trying lose weight so you can squeeze into that Trumptonesque crimpolene suit of yours.
Last edited: 2:57am Wed 17 May 17
Looking forward to marching seasons Ronald? I bet you're trying lose weight so you can squeeze into that Trumptonesque crimpolene suit of yours.
[deleted]
Sturgeon is simply another career politician who has never had a proper job despite a Law degree from a half decent Uni Talks the talk but that is about all she does and she has now just morphed into the most irritating person as she confuses her job with that of the PM and fails to understand that hers is that of a regional rather than a national leader
Sturgeon is simply another career politician who has never had a proper job despite a Law degree from a half decent Uni Talks the talk but that is about all she does and she has now just morphed into the most irritating person as she confuses her job with that of the PM and fails to understand that hers is that of a regional rather than a national leader
thats rubbish i know ther person who got her job in the law firm
thats rubbish i know ther person who got her job in the law firm
"... a regional rather than a national leader."
In other words, 'Back in yer box, Jock!'
"... a regional rather than a national leader."
In other words, 'Back in yer box, Jock!'
Regional? Another Englishman or is it NIrish on here?
Regional? Another Englishman or is it NIrish on here?
So out of interest whats your opinion of George Osborne?
So out of interest whats your opinion of George Osborne?
What about listing some progressive policies proposed / implemented by the Torags?
What about listing some progressive policies proposed / implemented by the Torags?
Purge the Sturge.
Purge the Sturge.
No they wouldn't - she's an irrational second-rate fantasist as Scotland is discovering as it begins its long dive to the depths under the SNP.
As long as we in England aren't paying for it and it's on the other side of a secure border, do as you like
No they wouldn't - she's an irrational second-rate fantasist as Scotland is discovering as it begins its long dive to the depths under the SNP.
As long as we in England aren't paying for it and it's on the other side of a secure border, do as you like
Hello Cambridge -still moaning ,explain how irrational ,if you can !!.
Hello Cambridge -still moaning ,explain how irrational ,if you can !!.
Another Englishman? God give me strength.
Forget about Scotland. England's heading towards a downward spiral into absolute anarchy. Maybe you should spend your precious time trying to do something about that.
And, eh, Paul I hate to remind you but Scotland sends more to the Treasury than it receives back. Has done for decades prior to us finding oil. In fact I just noticed today (Sky News) that the oil that we don't seem to have, or is worthless, has just resulted in the FTSE 100 reaching a new all time high. Strange or what? One also wonders what will happen when we leave the Union and take our worthless oil with us?
Last edited: 3:06am Wed 17 May 17
Another Englishman? God give me strength.
Forget about Scotland. England's heading towards a downward spiral into absolute anarchy. Maybe you should spend your precious time trying to do something about that.
And, eh, Paul I hate to remind you but Scotland sends more to the Treasury than it receives back. Has done for decades prior to us finding oil. In fact I just noticed today (Sky News) that the oil that we don't seem to have, or is worthless, has just resulted in the FTSE 100 reaching a new all time high. Strange or what? One also wonders what will happen when we leave the Union and take our worthless oil with us?
You'll need to pay for the new base for your nukes; worked out where to put them yet?
You'll need to pay for the new base for your nukes; worked out where to put them yet?
Och,away and play in the Traffic,you Imperialistic Numpty!
Och,away and play in the Traffic,you Imperialistic Numpty!
shut up little boy, adults are talking.
shut up little boy, adults are talking.
Are you for real, we will see who the rUK would like to see as their PM very shortly. I doubt Sturgeon will be still in politics come the 2022 GE. Sturgeon is in a corner due to incompetence. Salmond went the same way, another one trick cowboy who tried and failed miserably with the old oil trick con. The biggest ever gaff in UK politics. Sturgeon has no answer to the Tory tsunami that is about to hit the UK, all she has is rhetoric, and even that has grown thin. Time to purge the Sturge.
Are you for real, we will see who the rUK would like to see as their PM very shortly. I doubt Sturgeon will be still in politics come the 2022 GE. Sturgeon is in a corner due to incompetence. Salmond went the same way, another one trick cowboy who tried and failed miserably with the old oil trick con. The biggest ever gaff in UK politics. Sturgeon has no answer to the Tory tsunami that is about to hit the UK, all she has is rhetoric, and even that has grown thin. Time to purge the Sturge.
complete drivel.
complete drivel.
Leanne Wood from Plaid Cymru was asked by Victoria Derbyshire if she'd ever taken drugs. Derbyshire should ask Nicola Sturgeon the same question and an additional one, is Nicola still taking drugs. Probably hallucinogenics!
Does poor Nicola think she's ten feet tall, some of her supporters clearly do.
Leanne Wood from Plaid Cymru was asked by Victoria Derbyshire if she'd ever taken drugs. Derbyshire should ask Nicola Sturgeon the same question and an additional one, is Nicola still taking drugs. Probably hallucinogenics!
Does poor Nicola think she's ten feet tall, some of her supporters clearly do.
I don't know what height Nicola Sturgeon is other than she's head and shoulders above all Tory, Lib-dem and Labour politicians north and south of the border.
I don't know what height Nicola Sturgeon is other than she's head and shoulders above all Tory, Lib-dem and Labour politicians north and south of the border.
You are a joke Hugh. You are not in Sturgeon's loop, she doesn't know your name. If you were you'd know that Sturgeon was about to make an admission concerning drug taking.
You are a joke Hugh. You are not in Sturgeon's loop, she doesn't know your name. If you were you'd know that Sturgeon was about to make an admission concerning drug taking.
Helen, I recognise she has the gift of the gab with her little store of one liners that make he appear eloquent and an effective debater. I also recognise that she is competent opportunist and manipulator, and in some ways a but like a magician who can appear to make things look different to how they really are. These could in some respects be regarded as good qualities for a "politician". I prefer honesty and integrity over manipulative duplicity. "Jealousy" ? Now there is a very unusual adjective to describe someone who has little respect for Sturgeon's political agenda. As for "the rUK would love to have her as PM" that is a joke I assume! Most people will recognise her eloquence, having rehearsed her one liners, but the vast majority of people in the UK despise what she stands for, which is not the best interests of Scotland or the wider UK.
Helen, I recognise she has the gift of the gab with her little store of one liners that make he appear eloquent and an effective debater. I also recognise that she is competent opportunist and manipulator, and in some ways a but like a magician who can appear to make things look different to how they really are. These could in some respects be regarded as good qualities for a "politician". I prefer honesty and integrity over manipulative duplicity. "Jealousy" ? Now there is a very unusual adjective to describe someone who has little respect for Sturgeon's political agenda. As for "the rUK would love to have her as PM" that is a joke I assume! Most people will recognise her eloquence, having rehearsed her one liners, but the vast majority of people in the UK despise what she stands for, which is not the best interests of Scotland or the wider UK.
Can you point to a Westminster policy under the Tories that hasn't been regressive?
Can you point to a Westminster policy under the Tories that hasn't been regressive?
Ask Nicola's parents how much their house is worth,they bought under the Tories right to buy scheme
Ask Nicola's parents how much their house is worth,they bought under the Tories right to buy scheme
Ssshhhh..:-)
Ssshhhh..:-)
The relevance of that is what exactly?
The relevance of that is what exactly?
The house question posed to the Sturgeon's is proof of their hypocrisy. They don't mind profiting, vastly, from Toarry policies when it suits them.
What did they, The Sturgeon's pay for their house when they bought it under that Toarry policy and how much is that same house worth now?
Does Nicola intend to profit from that Toarry transaction when her parents die?
I think the answer is clear, Nicola wants to profit
The house question posed to the Sturgeon's is proof of their hypocrisy. They don't mind profiting, vastly, from Toarry policies when it suits them.
What did they, The Sturgeon's pay for their house when they bought it under that Toarry policy and how much is that same house worth now?
Does Nicola intend to profit from that Toarry transaction when her parents die?
I think the answer is clear, Nicola wants to profit
What a plonker!
What a plonker!
I agree with you, Nicola is a greedy, profiteering plonker, not unknown amongst the Tartan Toarries.
I agree with you, Nicola is a greedy, profiteering plonker, not unknown amongst the Tartan Toarries.
Imagine that. Is that right Duncan, but what's that got to do with Nicola Sturgeon?
Pretty pathetic comment Duncan. And if you want to focus on 'houses' it's becomes even more pathetic.
Remind us all of the number of Unionist politicians, Tory, Labour and Lib-dem, who were 'switching' houses and robbing us all to the tune of billions. Mr Darling leader-off of the Better Together team one of the worst culprits and of course Irn Bru crate Murphy came up with a great idea. Buy property in London with tax-payers money, let it out to claw in rent and then claim for hotel accommodation.
Continuing on the subject of houses you could mention the forthcoming housing humanitarian crisis in England or the fact that the Lab / Lib coalition in Scotland built 12 local authority houses across the whole of Scotland in their last three years in power.
Meanwhile check out the 'more progressive' SNP policies in relation to building thousands of local authority houses.
Last edited: 3:08am Wed 17 May 17
Imagine that. Is that right Duncan, but what's that got to do with Nicola Sturgeon?
Pretty pathetic comment Duncan. And if you want to focus on 'houses' it's becomes even more pathetic.
Remind us all of the number of Unionist politicians, Tory, Labour and Lib-dem, who were 'switching' houses and robbing us all to the tune of billions. Mr Darling leader-off of the Better Together team one of the worst culprits and of course Irn Bru crate Murphy came up with a great idea. Buy property in London with tax-payers money, let it out to claw in rent and then claim for hotel accommodation.
Continuing on the subject of houses you could mention the forthcoming housing humanitarian crisis in England or the fact that the Lab / Lib coalition in Scotland built 12 local authority houses across the whole of Scotland in their last three years in power.
Meanwhile check out the 'more progressive' SNP policies in relation to building thousands of local authority houses.
Not only is Scotland leading with Progressive policies,its Favourite Party,The SNP,are leading the polls,by a country mile!
Not only is Scotland leading with Progressive policies,its Favourite Party,The SNP,are leading the polls,by a country mile!
Superior to all opposition.
Superior to all opposition.
do you still believe in polls after trump. brexit and the indy ref in 2014? lay off the juice.
Last edited: 7:46pm Tue 16 May 17
do you still believe in polls after trump. brexit and the indy ref in 2014? lay off the juice.
I don't drink but after the great SNP Victory in June,again,I make have a Fruit juice. My colon won't know what's hit it!
As for you,stick to Bucky,with the rest of your Primitive mates!!
I don't drink but after the great SNP Victory in June,again,I make have a Fruit juice. My colon won't know what's hit it!
As for you,stick to Bucky,with the rest of your Primitive mates!!
there you go i did say lay off the juice.
there you go i did say lay off the juice.
Why is the SNP so popular then, Michael? We have research showing us that not everyone voting SNP does so because they support independence. Scottish voters recognise a party that supports social justice for Scotland and and parties, like Labour and the Tories, that support the privileged and whose priorities lie elsewhere in the UK.
Why is the SNP so popular then, Michael? We have research showing us that not everyone voting SNP does so because they support independence. Scottish voters recognise a party that supports social justice for Scotland and and parties, like Labour and the Tories, that support the privileged and whose priorities lie elsewhere in the UK.
Silly post.
Silly post.
What's progressive about Council Tax increases banging on 20% without recourse to any revaluation process? What's progressive about punishing housholds by an average of £300 p.a. in wind power taxes and killing off what's little left of our power intensive industries?
Oh silly me, I get it; it's the re-naming of benefits as 'entitlements'. Jeezo
Last edited: 8:14pm Tue 16 May 17
What's progressive about Council Tax increases banging on 20% without recourse to any revaluation process? What's progressive about punishing housholds by an average of £300 p.a. in wind power taxes and killing off what's little left of our power intensive industries?
Oh silly me, I get it; it's the re-naming of benefits as 'entitlements'. Jeezo
Mine went up by 21% thanks to the SNP.
Mine went up by 21% thanks to the SNP.
Meanwhile the Tories, following reneging on the Peterhead carbon capture storage policy, are intent in shutting Peterhead down now.
Transmission charges for next year £19.60 per kilowatt. Power station in Kent £1.75 per kilowatt.
Longannet was paying £40 million a year in transmission costs before it was shut down as the TC's south of the border lessened to the point that those around London / South East were given subsidies.
Transmission costs in the Highlands and Islands are 80% higher than they are in the London area. In other words we're paying through the nose to keep England's lights on.
Mr Tom Gordon, SCOT, should think of carrying out some investigative journalism into this situation.
Meanwhile the Tories, following reneging on the Peterhead carbon capture storage policy, are intent in shutting Peterhead down now.
Transmission charges for next year £19.60 per kilowatt. Power station in Kent £1.75 per kilowatt.
Longannet was paying £40 million a year in transmission costs before it was shut down as the TC's south of the border lessened to the point that those around London / South East were given subsidies.
Transmission costs in the Highlands and Islands are 80% higher than they are in the London area. In other words we're paying through the nose to keep England's lights on.
Mr Tom Gordon, SCOT, should think of carrying out some investigative journalism into this situation.
And you're living in a wee BritNat bubble unwilling to give credit where credit's due.
And you're living in a wee BritNat bubble unwilling to give credit where credit's due.
I get the impression the SNP has lots of policies. It's the Tories that don't say much about policies, they're the ones who constantly refer to independence as if opposing independence were their sole raison d'être. And I read several articles in continental and world media that suggested Nicola Sturgeon seemed to have the UK's interests at heart in eg. negotiating Brexit, a lot more than Theresa May.
I get the impression the SNP has lots of policies. It's the Tories that don't say much about policies, they're the ones who constantly refer to independence as if opposing independence were their sole raison d'être. And I read several articles in continental and world media that suggested Nicola Sturgeon seemed to have the UK's interests at heart in eg. negotiating Brexit, a lot more than Theresa May.
From 2007- 2011 the SNP budgets were all approved by the "Toarries" in Holyrood, the simple reason being that they were Tory budgets.
Were those budgets progressive?
From 2007- 2011 the SNP budgets were all approved by the "Toarries" in Holyrood, the simple reason being that they were Tory budgets.
Were those budgets progressive?
fine leader she is ,now the rest are coping her ,like Torys free prescriptions ,Labour no tuition fees, and the Torys latest they want to do away with the severn tolls ,and Scottish Labour apposed to increase income tax on the middle class ,now they want it ,,its funny how the SNP where getting slagged for there popular policy,s now everybody is trying to do what the SNP have been doing for years
fine leader she is ,now the rest are coping her ,like Torys free prescriptions ,Labour no tuition fees, and the Torys latest they want to do away with the severn tolls ,and Scottish Labour apposed to increase income tax on the middle class ,now they want it ,,its funny how the SNP where getting slagged for there popular policy,s now everybody is trying to do what the SNP have been doing for years
The SNP ignored the 2014 Scottish Independence result and then attempted to mis-appropriate the votes of 1.5 million Scots to their anti-Brexit campaign. That is the action of a Fascist organisation, the SNP. They can't be allowed to win.
The SNP ignored the 2014 Scottish Independence result and then attempted to mis-appropriate the votes of 1.5 million Scots to their anti-Brexit campaign. That is the action of a Fascist organisation, the SNP. They can't be allowed to win.
She has been a superb 'Minister for Independence' and she could be an effective First Minister if she put her mind to it. However, the jury is still out!
She has been a superb 'Minister for Independence' and she could be an effective First Minister if she put her mind to it. However, the jury is still out!
Spot on Nicola and a big thank you for putting the Scots / Scotland first.
Looking at the Labour manifesto and considering Davidsons prescription U-turn (as long as she's not in power) Nicola is leading the way.
Spot on Nicola and a big thank you for putting the Scots / Scotland first.
Looking at the Labour manifesto and considering Davidsons prescription U-turn (as long as she's not in power) Nicola is leading the way.
SNP Leading the way?
Inside her head perhaps. "I'm gonnae"...but never does, Sturgeon.
What policy has the SNP,SG brought through THIS year, never mind a progressive one...ANY one!
Name ONE....C'mon Shuggie.
SNP Leading the way?
Inside her head perhaps. "I'm gonnae"...but never does, Sturgeon.
What policy has the SNP,SG brought through THIS year, never mind a progressive one...ANY one!
Name ONE....C'mon Shuggie.
What policies would they be ? Perhaps one of our resident nats could explain ?
The failure of education, the NHS, the police, our economy and local authorities, have all occurred on the snp's watch. What have the snp done to make Scotland more progressive ? Anyone with half a brain can see that they've taken our country backwards since they came to power. What has improved under the snp since 2007 ?
What policies would they be ? Perhaps one of our resident nats could explain ?
The failure of education, the NHS, the police, our economy and local authorities, have all occurred on the snp's watch. What have the snp done to make Scotland more progressive ? Anyone with half a brain can see that they've taken our country backwards since they came to power. What has improved under the snp since 2007 ?
Do you ever bother to look at how the rest of the UK is performing?
Do you ever bother to look at how the rest of the UK is performing?
New road infrastructure!
New Hospitals,not with PFI!
New Schools! Also not with PFI!
Cheaper CalMac Ferries,bringing thousands of tourists to Islands!
Free Prescriptions!
Free School meals for young kids!
Good child care provision!
Baby boxes. My favourite!
New Bridge in Edinbugh. The Unionists didn't want one.
SNP don't take stupid YooKay Honours
SNP don't sit in foosty House of Lards!
Fight hard to bring inward investment.
Saved the steel mills.
Brought 1000 jobs to Lochaber.
They give us lower Council taxes than England.
Free eye tests.
Only have Scotlands interests at heart.
They don't like sectarianism.
They don't like xenophobia.
They like everyone who comes to Scotland.
They oppose Far Right Partys,such as UKIP,BNP and the Conservative and Unionist Party.
New road infrastructure!
New Hospitals,not with PFI!
New Schools! Also not with PFI!
Cheaper CalMac Ferries,bringing thousands of tourists to Islands!
Free Prescriptions!
Free School meals for young kids!
Good child care provision!
Baby boxes. My favourite!
New Bridge in Edinbugh. The Unionists didn't want one.
SNP don't take stupid YooKay Honours
SNP don't sit in foosty House of Lards!
Fight hard to bring inward investment.
Saved the steel mills.
Brought 1000 jobs to Lochaber.
They give us lower Council taxes than England.
Free eye tests.
Only have Scotlands interests at heart.
They don't like sectarianism.
They don't like xenophobia.
They like everyone who comes to Scotland.
They oppose Far Right Partys,such as UKIP,BNP and the Conservative and Unionist Party.
See you did not mention free Eduction,because students from poorer backgrounds in Scotland leave with more debt the their counterparts in the rest of the UK,
Also you omitted free elderly care,because the waiting list is up to 10 months
See you did not mention free Eduction,because students from poorer backgrounds in Scotland leave with more debt the their counterparts in the rest of the UK,
Also you omitted free elderly care,because the waiting list is up to 10 months
Free elderly care was a Labour executive policy.
Free elderly care was a Labour executive policy.
Indeed it was Malcolm.
Indeed it was Malcolm.
New POLICIES...:-)
New POLICIES...:-)
He asked what the SNP had done for Scotland.
As you can see,more in the last ten years than Unionists have done in Fifty.
Suppose that's why they'll romp the GE in Scotland,eh?
He asked what the SNP had done for Scotland.
As you can see,more in the last ten years than Unionists have done in Fifty.
Suppose that's why they'll romp the GE in Scotland,eh?
And not forgetting the Borders railway bringing tourism into the area and employment opportunities to Scottish Borders folk commuting to Edinburgh.
And not forgetting the Borders railway bringing tourism into the area and employment opportunities to Scottish Borders folk commuting to Edinburgh.
Every one only available as part of the uk, with our additional £7bn annual public services Barnett subsidy!
The uk premium. A record budget from Westminster, a record investment in education and in the NHS.
All would disappear with separation.
Last edited: 2:50am Wed 17 May 17
Every one only available as part of the uk, with our additional £7bn annual public services Barnett subsidy!
The uk premium. A record budget from Westminster, a record investment in education and in the NHS.
All would disappear with separation.
Prove that?
Prove that?
We spend £7bn more on public services and raise £2bn less in tax.
£9bn less with separatism.
Last edited: 2:50am Wed 17 May 17
We spend £7bn more on public services and raise £2bn less in tax.
£9bn less with separatism.
You are a dependent. A parasite .
and yer Scottish labour councils were shouting for years ,on the council tax freeze ,now when they are giving the chance to increase there council tax by 3 percent ,they freeze it ,
and yer Scottish labour councils were shouting for years ,on the council tax freeze ,now when they are giving the chance to increase there council tax by 3 percent ,they freeze it ,
Pity about the poor state of our NHS and the poor education of our young, who one day will be needed to govern Scotland but we can always bring in people from other countries who have had a good standard of education. That the SNP way.....
Pity about the poor state of our NHS and the poor education of our young, who one day will be needed to govern Scotland but we can always bring in people from other countries who have had a good standard of education. That the SNP way.....
You've just lost all the votes from NHS Staff. Well doe you!!
You've just lost all the votes from NHS Staff. Well doe you!!
You've gone some way to explaining the £15bn deficit, a £15bn deficit which is borne by 63 m, rather 5m, who, frankly couldn't. Your list has just made the case for staying in the Union. Baby boxes, better known as the Barnett boxes.
Last edited: 2:51am Wed 17 May 17
You've gone some way to explaining the £15bn deficit, a £15bn deficit which is borne by 63 m, rather 5m, who, frankly couldn't. Your list has just made the case for staying in the Union. Baby boxes, better known as the Barnett boxes.
Free school meals and an end to tuition fees now adopted by Labour. Free prescriptions and an end to bridge tolls now adopted by the Tories. Mitigation of Tory government welfare policies. An end to Labour's PFI policy. Ending public sector wage caps now adopted by Labour. Stopping NHS privatisation in its tracks and an end to selling off social housing in face of opposition.
Last edited: 8:08am Wed 17 May 17
Free school meals and an end to tuition fees now adopted by Labour. Free prescriptions and an end to bridge tolls now adopted by the Tories. Mitigation of Tory government welfare policies. An end to Labour's PFI policy. Ending public sector wage caps now adopted by Labour. Stopping NHS privatisation in its tracks and an end to selling off social housing in face of opposition.
Total guff, and none of which would be deliverable if you had your beloved independence. Nothing is free, someone has to pay, and it looks like that someone is the British tax payer ?
Total guff, and none of which would be deliverable if you had your beloved independence. Nothing is free, someone has to pay, and it looks like that someone is the British tax payer ?
Take away the Barnett and let's see what happens to Scotland's little freebies.
Take away the Barnett and let's see what happens to Scotland's little freebies.
We call that Independence,and we,lol do fine,you cringeworthy little amoeba!
Err, does oil is just a bonus count.
Err, does oil is just a bonus count.
The single issue Dreghorn separatist quine has led so many gullible, unquestioning Scots up so many Silly Nonsense Party garden paths that she is in danger of losing her voice; before Ruth Davidson's Tories deliver the body blow, on 8th June (and 'Baroness' Davidson takes up an extra seat for Scotland, at the, real, Downing Street cabinet and at the Brexit table).
Last edited: 8:15pm Tue 16 May 17
The single issue Dreghorn separatist quine has led so many gullible, unquestioning Scots up so many Silly Nonsense Party garden paths that she is in danger of losing her voice; before Ruth Davidson's Tories deliver the body blow, on 8th June (and 'Baroness' Davidson takes up an extra seat for Scotland, at the, real, Downing Street cabinet and at the Brexit table).
Heh, heh, heh...regression in education, local authority spending, GP numbers and policing. How can she claim success on the home front? She ought to be worried by Jezza's "regressive progressive" manifesto, his popular socialism putting the SNP Govt's ideas in the shade.
Heh, heh, heh...regression in education, local authority spending, GP numbers and policing. How can she claim success on the home front? She ought to be worried by Jezza's "regressive progressive" manifesto, his popular socialism putting the SNP Govt's ideas in the shade.
Nicola regards her free tuition policy (courtesy of the English taxpayer) as progressive, even though it's the middle class who have most benefitted, and fewer working class children are going to university than south of the border. Some progress.
Nicola regards her free tuition policy (courtesy of the English taxpayer) as progressive, even though it's the middle class who have most benefitted, and fewer working class children are going to university than south of the border. Some progress.
"courtesy of the English taxpayer"
Please explain. Have a look at the HMRC website before you attempt to.
"courtesy of the English taxpayer"
Please explain. Have a look at the HMRC website before you attempt to.
You will be familiar with the time Inspector Clouseau was asked how his wife could afford such expensive clothes and jewellery on a policeman's salary. He replied that she was very frugal with the housekeeping.
You will be familiar with the time Inspector Clouseau was asked how his wife could afford such expensive clothes and jewellery on a policeman's salary. He replied that she was very frugal with the housekeeping.
Free tuition policy comes out of the Scottish budget ( we do pay taxes, here, you know) but are certainly not progressive as it's mainly better-off young people who benefit. Coupled with almost completely replacing grants with loans for students whose parents can't pay their everyday costs, it's a policy of taking from the poor and giving to the rich
Free tuition policy comes out of the Scottish budget ( we do pay taxes, here, you know) but are certainly not progressive as it's mainly better-off young people who benefit. Coupled with almost completely replacing grants with loans for students whose parents can't pay their everyday costs, it's a policy of taking from the poor and giving to the rich
Try doing your homework before posting. You're talking nonsense.
Try doing your homework before posting. You're talking nonsense.
The Scottish electorate has again chosen as its government a party which is entirely Scottish-based and which is socially progressive. They have shown the same growing support for the Green Party. At the same time, the Scottish electorate has chosen to dump the UK-based parties for good reason; and good riddance to those groups. Ruth Davidson has a cheek blaming the SNP for the position of the Scottish economy - it is her party, along with the LIbDems, which has subjected us to years of economically damaging austerity; and now the final craziness of brexit. Let's be free of the Tories once and for all by choosing independence.
Last edited: 8:09am Wed 17 May 17
The Scottish electorate has again chosen as its government a party which is entirely Scottish-based and which is socially progressive. They have shown the same growing support for the Green Party. At the same time, the Scottish electorate has chosen to dump the UK-based parties for good reason; and good riddance to those groups. Ruth Davidson has a cheek blaming the SNP for the position of the Scottish economy - it is her party, along with the LIbDems, which has subjected us to years of economically damaging austerity; and now the final craziness of brexit. Let's be free of the Tories once and for all by choosing independence.
Depends how you define progressive. I always thought policies that redistribute wealth downwards are truly progressive.....ie not SNP policies.
Depends how you define progressive. I always thought policies that redistribute wealth downwards are truly progressive.....ie not SNP policies.
She really is the Queen of Talk.
Mrs Sturgeon you have failed Scotland on Education.
You have failed on the NHS.
You have failed on transport,Scotrail performance has been lamentable .
You will talk about Independence,the Nasty Tories,the EU,Hilary Clinton and Syria.
But you won't talk about the disaster in your constituency and you won't talk about your abject failure to run the public services.
This woman never tires of her own voice.
Vote for anyone but the SNP.
She really is the Queen of Talk.
Mrs Sturgeon you have failed Scotland on Education.
You have failed on the NHS.
You have failed on transport,Scotrail performance has been lamentable .
You will talk about Independence,the Nasty Tories,the EU,Hilary Clinton and Syria.
But you won't talk about the disaster in your constituency and you won't talk about your abject failure to run the public services.
This woman never tires of her own voice.
Vote for anyone but the SNP.
Why bother about Scotland when you'll be voting in England?
Focus on the mess the Tories are making down south re. NHS, Education, Transport, Police, Fire Brigade, Ambulance Services, Immigration, Brexit etc, etc.
Focus on the fact that over 20 million people in the UK are facing living in poverty.
Why bother about Scotland when you'll be voting in England?
Focus on the mess the Tories are making down south re. NHS, Education, Transport, Police, Fire Brigade, Ambulance Services, Immigration, Brexit etc, etc.
Focus on the fact that over 20 million people in the UK are facing living in poverty.
England has seen a much higher influx of immigrants than Scotland has. As you [may] know [but i am not convinced any snp supporter can stop and think about facts]
so that obviously means a huge demand on the NHS, pure and simple. thats included the benefit of having foreign doctors and nurses working there. any flicker of a brain cell yet? if so then you can imagine why a brexit vote was cast, among plenty other reasons.
England has seen a much higher influx of immigrants than Scotland has. As you [may] know [but i am not convinced any snp supporter can stop and think about facts]
so that obviously means a huge demand on the NHS, pure and simple. thats included the benefit of having foreign doctors and nurses working there. any flicker of a brain cell yet? if so then you can imagine why a brexit vote was cast, among plenty other reasons.
Have a look at FullFacts.org about the cost of immigrants to the NHS in England and then come back and apologise.
Have a look at FullFacts.org about the cost of immigrants to the NHS in England and then come back and apologise.
you sound like someone without a flicker of acknowledgement
that supply and demand truly exists.
you sound like someone without a flicker of acknowledgement
that supply and demand truly exists.
The bitter, personalised anti-SNP comments on here are really quite amusing. I notice that those making the attacks have no explanation for why the SNP is as popular as it is other than that they have somehow "brainwashed" the Scottish voter. The truth is that the Scottish electorate is enjoying its distinctive identity under devolution - they have thrown off the cringe which some posters on here still exhibit. The SNP isn't perfect; but they are clearly a party which puts Scotland first all the time. The dinosaurs are welcome to go blundering about in denial.
The bitter, personalised anti-SNP comments on here are really quite amusing. I notice that those making the attacks have no explanation for why the SNP is as popular as it is other than that they have somehow "brainwashed" the Scottish voter. The truth is that the Scottish electorate is enjoying its distinctive identity under devolution - they have thrown off the cringe which some posters on here still exhibit. The SNP isn't perfect; but they are clearly a party which puts Scotland first all the time. The dinosaurs are welcome to go blundering about in denial.
The SNP do not put Scotland first, the SNP have never put Scotland first. The SNP only put a rejected, and economically insane, ideology first. Ten wasted years, during which Scotland has been in reverse gear.
The SNP do not put Scotland first, the SNP have never put Scotland first. The SNP only put a rejected, and economically insane, ideology first. Ten wasted years, during which Scotland has been in reverse gear.
Indeed latest sub sample polls put the SNP in a commanding position over the Tories:
SNP 46.4% (+3.6)
Conservatives 28.0% (-2.3)
Labour 14.6% (-0.4)
Liberal Democrats 6.5% (-1.0)
All to play for for the SNP.
Indeed latest sub sample polls put the SNP in a commanding position over the Tories:
SNP 46.4% (+3.6)
Conservatives 28.0% (-2.3)
Labour 14.6% (-0.4)
Liberal Democrats 6.5% (-1.0)
All to play for for the SNP.
The wummin's having a giraffe.
What's progressive about an increase in child poverty to 250,000?
What's progressive about not increasing child benefit?
What's progressive about not improving child tax credits?
What's progressive about having a rape clause in Scotland?
What's progressive about passing on Tory austerity?
Sturgeon the deluded, Sturgeon the barefaced liar.
The wummin's having a giraffe.
What's progressive about an increase in child poverty to 250,000?
What's progressive about not increasing child benefit?
What's progressive about not improving child tax credits?
What's progressive about having a rape clause in Scotland?
What's progressive about passing on Tory austerity?
Sturgeon the deluded, Sturgeon the barefaced liar.
John McIntrye the- Fake poster-----old labour drone.
John McIntrye the- Fake poster-----old labour drone.
"old labour drone"
Unlike him, modern drones fly, his ideas never get of the ground.
"old labour drone"
Unlike him, modern drones fly, his ideas never get of the ground.
Scott, you ask, what is progressive about......? I take it Scott, you do not read the National? I posted the following earlier on there.
It was the Labour Party with the Tory Government who voted DOWN EVERY Amendment that the SNP attempted to add to the Scotland Act 2015. These amendments would have given the Scottish Parliament more Powers over Welfare etc. And yet it's the same Unionists who now want the Scottish Government to use the very powers it does not have. The Scottish Government has approximately 15% of Welfare. How can that alleviate ALL the Tory Cuts?
As an addendum. How can the SNP mitigate EACH of your questions with only 15% of the Power's? Again, Labour, including Ian Murray who wants to be re-elected as the MP for Edinburgh South, ALL voted against said amendments. If Scotland had the Power's, it's Government would mitigate the Cuts. That's why the SNP requested the Power's. If you want to blame anyone, blame your Local Labour or, Tory Party.
The Tories have refused to say whether any Uprating of Welfare Payments that the SNP introduced to mitigate the Tory Cuts would then be taken back from the existing payments people receive. Why would the Scottish Government use its limited Budget alleviating the Cuts on the Poorest for the Tories in Westminster to simply save the money used in Scotland? Scotland needs the full powers to alleviate Tory Austerity that Labour is happy to pass on. Jeremy Corbyn has even done a volte face after being asked about Welfare Payments rising instead of being frozen at present. He now confirms Labour will NOT reverse the Welfare Payments Freeze. How does that mitigate Poverty for the sick, disabled, Working Tax Credit Poor etc. when inflation is approaching 3%?
Last edited: 8:11am Wed 17 May 17
Scott, you ask, what is progressive about......? I take it Scott, you do not read the National? I posted the following earlier on there.
It was the Labour Party with the Tory Government who voted DOWN EVERY Amendment that the SNP attempted to add to the Scotland Act 2015. These amendments would have given the Scottish Parliament more Powers over Welfare etc. And yet it's the same Unionists who now want the Scottish Government to use the very powers it does not have. The Scottish Government has approximately 15% of Welfare. How can that alleviate ALL the Tory Cuts?
As an addendum. How can the SNP mitigate EACH of your questions with only 15% of the Power's? Again, Labour, including Ian Murray who wants to be re-elected as the MP for Edinburgh South, ALL voted against said amendments. If Scotland had the Power's, it's Government would mitigate the Cuts. That's why the SNP requested the Power's. If you want to blame anyone, blame your Local Labour or, Tory Party.
The Tories have refused to say whether any Uprating of Welfare Payments that the SNP introduced to mitigate the Tory Cuts would then be taken back from the existing payments people receive. Why would the Scottish Government use its limited Budget alleviating the Cuts on the Poorest for the Tories in Westminster to simply save the money used in Scotland? Scotland needs the full powers to alleviate Tory Austerity that Labour is happy to pass on. Jeremy Corbyn has even done a volte face after being asked about Welfare Payments rising instead of being frozen at present. He now confirms Labour will NOT reverse the Welfare Payments Freeze. How does that mitigate Poverty for the sick, disabled, Working Tax Credit Poor etc. when inflation is approaching 3%?
You're either having a laugh, are a bare-faced liar or are a total ignoramus. Or all three.
You're either having a laugh, are a bare-faced liar or are a total ignoramus. Or all three.
Last edited: 8:48pm Tue 16 May 17
[deleted]
must be a Labour brainwashed die hard ,because he is talking verbal **** ,,,,,,,O he has just read the Tory manifesto ,,,,and he has forgotten that the SNP have reelected for the 3 time ,,,
must be a Labour brainwashed die hard ,because he is talking verbal **** ,,,,,,,O he has just read the Tory manifesto ,,,,and he has forgotten that the SNP have reelected for the 3 time ,,,
What's "progressive" about Sturgeon's policy to allow the state (Police Scotland, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service and the Scottish Courts) to run amok violating human rights by making political prisoners out of innocents on trumped up charges?
It was not "progressive" of Sturgeon and Matheson to appoint incompetent and abusive officials as Chair of the Scottish Police Authority, Chief Constable, Lord Advocate, Solicitor General and Crown Agent.
The reality of the state in Scotland is much more fascist than the SNP care to face up to.
Last edited: 9:14pm Tue 16 May 17
What's "progressive" about Sturgeon's policy to allow the state (Police Scotland, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service and the Scottish Courts) to run amok violating human rights by making political prisoners out of innocents on trumped up charges?
It was not "progressive" of Sturgeon and Matheson to appoint incompetent and abusive officials as Chair of the Scottish Police Authority, Chief Constable, Lord Advocate, Solicitor General and Crown Agent.
The reality of the state in Scotland is much more fascist than the SNP care to face up to.
Facist lol. Have you seen what's happening in London? The UK has been hikacked by lunatics who may as well be in the EDL
Facist lol. Have you seen what's happening in London? The UK has been hikacked by lunatics who may as well be in the EDL
No I didn't see that. Did it happen when I was in police custody? There are no TVs in police cells so you lose track of what's happening in the big wide world.
No I didn't see that. Did it happen when I was in police custody? There are no TVs in police cells so you lose track of what's happening in the big wide world.
Not posting as Peter Dow anymore, Peter?
Not posting as Peter Dow anymore, Peter?
William Wallace fae England?
William Wallace fae England?
How can labour voters vote for the conservatives? I understand the flawed argument for union, but seriously how can a labour voter in good conscience vote Tory while the Tories are further to the right than they have been for decades. The solution is simple - If your ideologically apposed to voting in the best interests of Scotland (SNP) then do Scotland a favour and just don't vote.
Last edited: 8:12am Wed 17 May 17
How can labour voters vote for the conservatives? I understand the flawed argument for union, but seriously how can a labour voter in good conscience vote Tory while the Tories are further to the right than they have been for decades. The solution is simple - If your ideologically apposed to voting in the best interests of Scotland (SNP) then do Scotland a favour and just don't vote.
Don't tell me what to do with my vote. Who do you think you are?
Don't tell me what to do with my vote. Who do you think you are?
Someone looking out for Scotlands best interests. Unlike any of the Westminster parties that you may vote for.
Someone looking out for Scotlands best interests. Unlike any of the Westminster parties that you may vote for.
There you go again. I will vote for a nationwide party if I wish, and you may vote for a minority party if you wish.
Last edited: 8:52pm Tue 16 May 17
There you go again. I will vote for a nationwide party if I wish, and you may vote for a minority party if you wish.
You'll probably find Connor that fervent Labour voters of an Orange hue are happy to vote Tory. A clear sign that they don't give a da..mn for humanity; society at all. It's all about a battle that took place outwith Scotland over 300 years ago led by Billy that came from elsewhere too.
You'll probably find Connor that fervent Labour voters of an Orange hue are happy to vote Tory. A clear sign that they don't give a da..mn for humanity; society at all. It's all about a battle that took place outwith Scotland over 300 years ago led by Billy that came from elsewhere too.
Onwards to Independence.
Onwards to Independence.
Scotland has indeed come a long way since SNP took over.
The trouble is it's mostly been in the wrong direction.
Vote for a Unionists party and let's get back on to the right course.
Scotland has indeed come a long way since SNP took over.
The trouble is it's mostly been in the wrong direction.
Vote for a Unionists party and let's get back on to the right course.
"Scotland is 'leading the way with progressive policies". Tell that to the struggling school pupils or their parents. Tell that to those whose who are waiting unnecessarily lengthy periods for medical treatment.
Scotland's economy is weak and investment dwindling.
The policies may be progressive but not in a positive sense.
Time for new thinking.
"Scotland is 'leading the way with progressive policies". Tell that to the struggling school pupils or their parents. Tell that to those whose who are waiting unnecessarily lengthy periods for medical treatment.
Scotland's economy is weak and investment dwindling.
The policies may be progressive but not in a positive sense.
Time for new thinking.
Could you supply the figures from the rUK so we can ALL compare the superiority of our Tory run neighbours and together we'll condemn the Scottish Government please, Luke?...
Could you supply the figures from the rUK so we can ALL compare the superiority of our Tory run neighbours and together we'll condemn the Scottish Government please, Luke?...
I can but it will take a while to collate them. However, my remarks do not depend on how rUK is faring. You can make any number of comparisons with other countries but they do not change the fact that Scotland is struggling and is badly governed.
I can but it will take a while to collate them. However, my remarks do not depend on how rUK is faring. You can make any number of comparisons with other countries but they do not change the fact that Scotland is struggling and is badly governed.
The SNP ignored the 2014 Scottish Independence result and then attempted to mis-appropriate the votes of 1.5 million Scots to their anti-Brexit campaign. Those are the actions of a Fascist organisation, the SNP.
The UK will not allow Fascists to win in Scotland. Do your worst SNP!
The SNP ignored the 2014 Scottish Independence result and then attempted to mis-appropriate the votes of 1.5 million Scots to their anti-Brexit campaign. Those are the actions of a Fascist organisation, the SNP.
The UK will not allow Fascists to win in Scotland. Do your worst SNP!
Ooft! Nicola (as ever) leading from the front while the pathetic band of naysayers play catch-up. ...Meanwhile, of course, we have the usual muppets on here pretending that everything that their party of choice copied of the SNP was just a coincidence and that they were ALWAYS in favour of those ideas anyway... LOL Aye so you were.
Ooft! Nicola (as ever) leading from the front while the pathetic band of naysayers play catch-up. ...Meanwhile, of course, we have the usual muppets on here pretending that everything that their party of choice copied of the SNP was just a coincidence and that they were ALWAYS in favour of those ideas anyway... LOL Aye so you were.
Ms. Sturgeon has made a good job of it for Scotland and three terms of clear majority support - without denying lackings which need addressed - means they are doing something right. The opposition parties, lib/lab/cons. know they have nothing to write home about, (although Mr. Corbyn's party manifesto is a better statement of intent than has been offered hitherto) and so the mandated Independence referendum is the best outlet for their frustrated fury as underling detractors - always the bridesmaid, never the bride. Ms. Sturgeon will continue to make a good fist of it, except where overtly or covertly hindered by Westminster and the detractors will continue to do what they are good at.
Ms. Sturgeon has made a good job of it for Scotland and three terms of clear majority support - without denying lackings which need addressed - means they are doing something right. The opposition parties, lib/lab/cons. know they have nothing to write home about, (although Mr. Corbyn's party manifesto is a better statement of intent than has been offered hitherto) and so the mandated Independence referendum is the best outlet for their frustrated fury as underling detractors - always the bridesmaid, never the bride. Ms. Sturgeon will continue to make a good fist of it, except where overtly or covertly hindered by Westminster and the detractors will continue to do what they are good at.
"Ms. Sturgeon has made a good job of it for Scotland"
Okay, if you say so but tell me. How can you do your job when you are out jet setting all over the globe? And this on the taxpayers money. We have yet to be told what that junket to the U.S. cost; and what purpose it served. Campaigning all over Scotland is work? There are too many spending questions that need answers and no one seems to have them. To do your job you have to be at the job.
"Ms. Sturgeon has made a good job of it for Scotland"
Okay, if you say so but tell me. How can you do your job when you are out jet setting all over the globe? And this on the taxpayers money. We have yet to be told what that junket to the U.S. cost; and what purpose it served. Campaigning all over Scotland is work? There are too many spending questions that need answers and no one seems to have them. To do your job you have to be at the job.
I think you exaggerate just a little on her 'global' travels, and aren't you being just a little obtuse. You say "to do your job you have to be at the job" I hope you don't expect a breakdown of her diary, but in all her many activities and endeavours, she is representing Scotland. However, what are those opposition members doing when they are on TV shows, at university lecturing, refereeing football matches or looking after their farming interests? Whose interests are they serving? and are there salary deductions to the Public purse for absence?
I think you exaggerate just a little on her 'global' travels, and aren't you being just a little obtuse. You say "to do your job you have to be at the job" I hope you don't expect a breakdown of her diary, but in all her many activities and endeavours, she is representing Scotland. However, what are those opposition members doing when they are on TV shows, at university lecturing, refereeing football matches or looking after their farming interests? Whose interests are they serving? and are there salary deductions to the Public purse for absence?
Sturgeon doesn't believe in educating the population for unemployment in her independent Scottish utopia. An educated population can only cause her trouble. Sturgeon/SNP would rather that Scotland had an up and coming population that can't read and unable to write.
Who will show our illiterate population where to put their crosses on their ballot papers?
Last edited: 7:21am Wed 17 May 17
Sturgeon doesn't believe in educating the population for unemployment in her independent Scottish utopia. An educated population can only cause her trouble. Sturgeon/SNP would rather that Scotland had an up and coming population that can't read and unable to write.
Who will show our illiterate population where to put their crosses on their ballot papers?
Some of the policies have been well intended but even the good ones have been very badly or not at all enacted.
Good governance is not just about good ideas, it is about proposing and enacting viable policies which benefit society as a whole.
Some of the policies have been well intended but even the good ones have been very badly or not at all enacted.
Good governance is not just about good ideas, it is about proposing and enacting viable policies which benefit society as a whole.
Regressive more like. It amuses me that the SNP rage against things at Westminster yet fail in virtually every policy they have implemented. From Education, through centralisation of Fire and Police to Local Government...it's a mess.
Food banks and austerity are all over Europe but it's Westminster to blame...
Then we have the reaction to the likes of the devolved (and abhorrent) fox hunting plan by the Tories when our own legislation is .... worse.
http://www.scotsman.com/lifestyle/sarah-moyes-snp-must-reopen-total-fox-hunting-ban-debate-1-4420807
The SNP are a joke...a bad one.
Regressive more like. It amuses me that the SNP rage against things at Westminster yet fail in virtually every policy they have implemented. From Education, through centralisation of Fire and Police to Local Government...it's a mess.
Food banks and austerity are all over Europe but it's Westminster to blame...
Then we have the reaction to the likes of the devolved (and abhorrent) fox hunting plan by the Tories when our own legislation is .... worse.
http://www.scotsman.com/lifestyle/sarah-moyes-snp-must-reopen-total-fox-hunting-ban-debate-1-4420807
The SNP are a joke...a bad one.
"leading the way with progressive policies "
What nonsense SNP talk, comical Ali ( Muhammad Saeed al-Sahhaf ) could not keep a straight face listening to this SNP propaganda.
"Independence is inevitable, support rising daily, just a matter of time, one final push, its just a matter of when, onward and upward " they cry while facing the wrong way on a downward escalator.
"leading the way with progressive policies "
What nonsense SNP talk, comical Ali ( Muhammad Saeed al-Sahhaf ) could not keep a straight face listening to this SNP propaganda.
"Independence is inevitable, support rising daily, just a matter of time, one final push, its just a matter of when, onward and upward " they cry while facing the wrong way on a downward escalator.