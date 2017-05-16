WOMEN struggling to conceive are being driven abroad for private fertility treatment with the cost of IVF in the UK as much as double what patients can pay in Europe.

A survey of 241 people who have either undergone fertility treatment or were considering it found that more than 93 per cent would consider going abroad and those that have already received a fertility procedure overseas would go back again. The most common reason for seeking treatment abroad was to save money with patients in Spain paying as much as 50 per cent less than they do in the UK, although some respondents believed the success rates were higher and others cited factors such as access to anonymous egg donors as an attraction.

The research was carried out by Edinburgh-based Fertility Clinics Abroad.

