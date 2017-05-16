A former Conservative minister has urged Theresa May to scrap the ‘triple lock’ on pensions in her manifesto.
David Willetts said that the policy was a “a poor use of public money” and should be ditched.
The Prime Minister later refused to rule out abandoning the guarantee, which has come under increasing criticism in recent years.
Loading article content
The lock means that the state pension rises by the same as either average earnings, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) measure of interest, or 2.5 per cent, whichever is the highest.
But with inflation rising, politicians have expressed concern about the amount of money the policy could end up costing.
In an article in the Evening Standard, now edited by former chancellor George Osborne, who was famously sacked by Mrs May when she entered No 10 last year, ex-science minister Mr Willetts wrote: “The triple lock is a poor use of public money, not least because it fails to tackle the biggest anxiety for pensioners — funding for social care. I would replace it with a pledge to link pensions to earnings, and a new commitment to fund a lasting solution to our care crisis.”
The triple lock is now costing around £6 billion a year and has become a “totemic” issue, he said.
“Of course it is good news that pensioner incomes have been rising but, once allowing for housing costs, they are now outstripping the incomes of working-age families.
"We are in danger of becoming a country organised around the interests of older people.”
Later Mrs May would not commit to keeping the policy.
Taking questions from workers at the Screwfix distribution centre in Stoke-on-Trent, she said the cost of living had gone up and admitted there would be uncertainty over the next two years as Britain quits the European Union.
She said: "We are seeing inflation, obviously, has gone up slightly as the impact of what's happened to the currency, it's partly about that.
"But there are things that we can do, like on energy prices."
Labour's manifesto does contain a promise to maintain the triple lock on pensions.
Mrs May insisted that pensions would "continue to go up" under the Conservatives.
But she refused to guarantee the future of the lock.
She said: "I've been very clear that pensions will continue to rise under a Conservative government.
"How we calculate that will be set out in our manifesto."
Earlier the Conservative leader revealed that she is a Harry Potter fan during a chat with schoolchildren.
But she was cagey when asked which character from the books she thought she most resembled.
Mrs May told youngsters in Birmingham that she had read all of the wizard adventures, written by JK Rowling.
Discussing books with one young Harry Potter fan, Mrs May said: "I've read them all. They are all very good."
But later in Stoke-on-Trent, she insisted she bore no similarities to any of the characters in the books.
Asked which she was most like, Mrs May replied: "I don't think I am similar to any of the characters in Harry Potter.
"But they are a great read for adults as well as for children."
Meanwhile, a new poll suggests that the Conservatives have seen their lead narrow by three percentage points over Labour.
But Theresa May's party is still out in front on 47 per cent compared to Labour's 33 per cent.
The latest findings by Panelbase sees a one percentage point drop for the Tories and a two percentage point increase for Labour.
The Lib Dems fell one percentage point to 7 per cent, Ukip were no change on 5 per cent and there was a one percentage point rise to 3 per cent for the Green Party.
Respondents also showed support for Labour-backed policies such as the abolition of tuition fees, with 51 per cent in favour and 20 per cent against, and public ownership of railways, with 52 per cent in favour and 20 per cent against.
Conservative-backed policies also received support, including the controversial pledge to reduce net migration to the tens of thousands - supported by 65 per cent of respondents compared to 14 per cent who opposed it.
Panelbase surveyed 1,026 adults living in the UK between May 12 and 15.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.
The state pension is being phased out. Private companies want your weekly payment for your next 40/50 years. Workplace pension and ever increasing retirement age? All part of the plan. Zero hours contracts? What pension liability is there as I genuinely do not know? Pretend self employed delivery drivers, taxi drivers, piece workers? It is all a gigantic con. Then they raised self employed NI! Later abandoned but that is only a postponement and it will happen. I would vote Tory but I am way too busy planning my death.
The state pension is being phased out. Private companies want your weekly payment for your next 40/50 years. Workplace pension and ever increasing retirement age? All part of the plan. Zero hours contracts? What pension liability is there as I genuinely do not know? Pretend self employed delivery drivers, taxi drivers, piece workers? It is all a gigantic con. Then they raised self employed NI! Later abandoned but that is only a postponement and it will happen. I would vote Tory but I am way too busy planning my death.
Planning your death? Make sure your loved ones have taken out hefty insurance cover because the Tories have just cut the bereavement grant and the widows pension.
Planning your death? Make sure your loved ones have taken out hefty insurance cover because the Tories have just cut the bereavement grant and the widows pension.
"Auld folk! Your pensions are only safe with the Union!" ... and other Project Fear/Rule Britannia lies.
"Auld folk! Your pensions are only safe with the Union!" ... and other Project Fear/Rule Britannia lies.
Cuts and austerity -the one true Tory policy,while London's property spivs get star treatment, the public employees can't afford to live there ,it all adds up to Right Wing wonderland with alice ,May, the creep leader who tried to blame the SNP for doing what they did in manipulating election funding rules.She is increasingly becoming a parroting mouthpiece ,and state pensions won't bother them, for they don't need them to live on.Arrogant spivs every last one.
Last edited: 9:00am Wed 17 May 17
Cuts and austerity -the one true Tory policy,while London's property spivs get star treatment, the public employees can't afford to live there ,it all adds up to Right Wing wonderland with alice ,May, the creep leader who tried to blame the SNP for doing what they did in manipulating election funding rules.She is increasingly becoming a parroting mouthpiece ,and state pensions won't bother them, for they don't need them to live on.Arrogant spivs every last one.
So vote Tory and see your pension dwindle and your NHS continue to be sold piece by piece.
Sounds fine why would anyone have a problem with that?
So vote Tory and see your pension dwindle and your NHS continue to be sold piece by piece.
Sounds fine why would anyone have a problem with that?
You're right enough Bryan. The UK pension is one of the worst in Europe. In the civilised world in fact. So why worry? The pensioners can live on fresh air, that is if it isn't polluted already and taxed (wee tank strapped to your back).
The NHS? As we know the situation in England is horrendous with some people having to wait for 4 weeks to see their GP. However if you've got a few bob you can speak to your doctor for 10 minutes for £40, get a face to face appointment for 20 minutes for £80 and a 40 minute meeting for £145.
Look out Scots it's all coming your way.
You're right enough Bryan. The UK pension is one of the worst in Europe. In the civilised world in fact. So why worry? The pensioners can live on fresh air, that is if it isn't polluted already and taxed (wee tank strapped to your back).
The NHS? As we know the situation in England is horrendous with some people having to wait for 4 weeks to see their GP. However if you've got a few bob you can speak to your doctor for 10 minutes for £40, get a face to face appointment for 20 minutes for £80 and a 40 minute meeting for £145.
Look out Scots it's all coming your way.
Panelbase sub sample Scotland:
SNP 56%
Tories 20%
Labour 13%
Lib Dems 6%
Panelbase sub sample Scotland:
SNP 56%
Tories 20%
Labour 13%
Lib Dems 6%
are the electorate thick ?
are the electorate thick ?
20% of them are misguided it seems.
20% of them are misguided it seems.
[deleted]
Interesting Malcolm. Do you have a date for that?
Interesting Malcolm. Do you have a date for that?
Vote to take Scotland along the path to Independence when we can decide how we manage the financial arrangements of our country.
Vote to take Scotland along the path to Independence when we can decide how we manage the financial arrangements of our country.
"A former Conservative minister has urged Theresa May to scrap the ‘triple lock’ on pensions in her manifesto. "
It would save the UK a lot of money if they scrapped the extravagant pensions of ministers, and just paid them the basic state pension, plus of course an allowance for any contributions that actually came out of their salaries.
They'd be singing a different tune then. The Beatles had one called "Help".
Last edited: 9:02am Wed 17 May 17
"A former Conservative minister has urged Theresa May to scrap the ‘triple lock’ on pensions in her manifesto. "
It would save the UK a lot of money if they scrapped the extravagant pensions of ministers, and just paid them the basic state pension, plus of course an allowance for any contributions that actually came out of their salaries.
They'd be singing a different tune then. The Beatles had one called "Help".
Peter, I'm unsure if you are aware of this, but the Ex-minister who thinks the pension lock is "a poor use of Public money" sits in the most extravagant Pensioner's Club in the UK, the House of Lords. The Herald should have declared he is now, Lord Willets, not Mr Willets. If more people knew he was entitled to Tax Payers Money of £300 per day in expenses while sitting as an unelected Peer, they may get more ireful at his phraseology. Typical Tory, I'm alright Jack. Will he be happy if the Government cuts his nice Expenses? The difference being, he doesn't rely on his Expenses to survive week in week out, unlike our Pensioner's and Sick, Disabled, Working Poor who survive on meagre Welfare Payments, unless they are already being cut.
Peter, I'm unsure if you are aware of this, but the Ex-minister who thinks the pension lock is "a poor use of Public money" sits in the most extravagant Pensioner's Club in the UK, the House of Lords. The Herald should have declared he is now, Lord Willets, not Mr Willets. If more people knew he was entitled to Tax Payers Money of £300 per day in expenses while sitting as an unelected Peer, they may get more ireful at his phraseology. Typical Tory, I'm alright Jack. Will he be happy if the Government cuts his nice Expenses? The difference being, he doesn't rely on his Expenses to survive week in week out, unlike our Pensioner's and Sick, Disabled, Working Poor who survive on meagre Welfare Payments, unless they are already being cut.
Jason, the question that keeps coming up is, Why are people in Scotland still thinking about voting for a Tory?
Last edited: 8:52am Wed 17 May 17
Jason, the question that keeps coming up is, Why are people in Scotland still thinking about voting for a Tory?
Of course in addition to his £300 per day Lords pocket money he will have a generous ex-MP's pension plus no doubt a generous collection of directorships awarded for 'services rendered' while in government.
Of course in addition to his £300 per day Lords pocket money he will have a generous ex-MP's pension plus no doubt a generous collection of directorships awarded for 'services rendered' while in government.
My wife is making the biggest banner you've ever seen in your life,and it ain't complimentary to Far Right Cons,not Complimentary at all!!
This Pension thing plus the Rape Clause,plus the way they treat disabled people,is going to bite them on their bony,idle @$$
By the way,I'm finished shopping in Screwfix!
By the way,I'm finished shopping in Screwfix!
Another indication of the massive cuts which are in store for Scotland for this right wing Tory Government to finance this Brexit fallacy.
Today in the EU Court of Justice a ruling has confirmed that all 27 Countries plus certain regional parliament's must agree the Brexit deal. The extreme Tory Politicians who advocate that Brexit will be good for the UK have lost all sense of reality.
Only the SNP offer the Insurance Policy of a Referendum on the Brexit deal when the horrendous terms are known. The other Unionist Parties in Scotland have given up all opposition to either hard Brexit or No Deal and are now trying to remove the democratic choice on Brexit once the terms are known. One can understand the Tory logic, but Labour would rather see 88,000 jobs lost in Scotland, higher inflation, lower salaries, higher taxes, lower pensions and massive cuts in public services.
Another indication of the massive cuts which are in store for Scotland for this right wing Tory Government to finance this Brexit fallacy.
Today in the EU Court of Justice a ruling has confirmed that all 27 Countries plus certain regional parliament's must agree the Brexit deal. The extreme Tory Politicians who advocate that Brexit will be good for the UK have lost all sense of reality.
Only the SNP offer the Insurance Policy of a Referendum on the Brexit deal when the horrendous terms are known. The other Unionist Parties in Scotland have given up all opposition to either hard Brexit or No Deal and are now trying to remove the democratic choice on Brexit once the terms are known. One can understand the Tory logic, but Labour would rather see 88,000 jobs lost in Scotland, higher inflation, lower salaries, higher taxes, lower pensions and massive cuts in public services.
Brexit is a positive step in the right direction and it was voted in by the majority of the British people. Some people seem to think this vote never took place.
Brexit is a positive step in the right direction and it was voted in by the majority of the British people. Some people seem to think this vote never took place.
Brexit is a complete leap of faith based on an assumption that the UK will be able to increase it's trade with the rest of the world and reduce the cost of products.
At present the UK has a free trade agreement with the 27 other Countries in the EU and trade agreements with a further 34 Countries by being members of the EU, Canada being the latest.
It will take decades for the UK to get even close to what we are giving up and we will have to enter into trade agreements with many Countries that are vile Dictatorships with little or no human rights.
We are only members of the WTO because of our membership of the EU and will need to join when we leave the EU and agree rates which all of the 160 members must agree. This will take years whilst the economy crashes.
Brexit is a complete leap of faith based on an assumption that the UK will be able to increase it's trade with the rest of the world and reduce the cost of products.
At present the UK has a free trade agreement with the 27 other Countries in the EU and trade agreements with a further 34 Countries by being members of the EU, Canada being the latest.
It will take decades for the UK to get even close to what we are giving up and we will have to enter into trade agreements with many Countries that are vile Dictatorships with little or no human rights.
We are only members of the WTO because of our membership of the EU and will need to join when we leave the EU and agree rates which all of the 160 members must agree. This will take years whilst the economy crashes.
The Prime Minister later refused to rule out abandoning the guarantee, which has come under increasing criticism in recent years.
Its was in the Tory manifesto only 2 years ago, and helped them win.
The Prime Minister later refused to rule out abandoning the guarantee, which has come under increasing criticism in recent years.
Its was in the Tory manifesto only 2 years ago, and helped them win.
Just like all of the Better Together promises that duped many Scots.
Here today and gone tomorrow.
Just like all of the Better Together promises that duped many Scots.
Here today and gone tomorrow.
Scrap the Barnett and let's save a fortune. I wonder why the Mugwump never put that one in his manifesto.
Scrap the Barnett and let's save a fortune. I wonder why the Mugwump never put that one in his manifesto.
I see that the BBC and STV are reporting that the 'FTSE 100 RECORD BREAKING streak continues.' Brilliant news with many being duped into thinking that this Brexit is not such a bad thing.
Being duped as the MSM have omitted to mention that it relates to Scottish oil.
Big news item. Maybe Mr Gordon will clarify in the Herald? And while he's at it highlight how the FTSE 100 will be impacted on when Scotland leaves and takes it's oil.
I see that the BBC and STV are reporting that the 'FTSE 100 RECORD BREAKING streak continues.' Brilliant news with many being duped into thinking that this Brexit is not such a bad thing.
Being duped as the MSM have omitted to mention that it relates to Scottish oil.
Big news item. Maybe Mr Gordon will clarify in the Herald? And while he's at it highlight how the FTSE 100 will be impacted on when Scotland leaves and takes it's oil.
Perhaps before they act, these 'senior conservatives', should be investigated and the results published in relation to how many, if any, of them have to rely solely on the state pension in order to survive their retirement?
We might then have some measure of their commitment and integrity as to whether they were public servants or parasites.
Perhaps before they act, these 'senior conservatives', should be investigated and the results published in relation to how many, if any, of them have to rely solely on the state pension in order to survive their retirement?
We might then have some measure of their commitment and integrity as to whether they were public servants or parasites.