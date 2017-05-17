A PAINTING commemorating 50 years since Celtic’s Lisbon Lions lifted the European Cup will be sold for charity.

Glittering Prize by Scottish artist Gerard M Burns celebrates the Hoops’ famous 2-1 European Cup final triumph over Inter Milan in the Portuguese capital, on May 25, 1967.

The team, who became known as the Lisbon Lions, were all born within a 30-mile radius of Celtic Park and became the first British European Cup winners.

The huge canvas featuring the iconic image of the team walking out on to the pitch before the final in 1967, is available along with an edition of 25 prints, worth £5,000 each.

Mr Burns visited the Estádio Nacional in Lisbon with five of the Lions - Jim Craig, Bertie Auld, Willie Wallace, John Fallon and Bobby Lennox - in February in order to get inspiration for his painting. Both the artist and Celtic FC Foundation have agreed that 100 per cent of the proceeds from sales will go towards supporting the 67 Kitchens campaign.

The campaign will fund 67 kitchens in schools in Malawi and emergency food supplies for Aleppo and South Sudan, through Scottish charity Mary’s Meals.

Yesterday, the painting was unveiled to Lisbon Lions Bertie Auld and Jim Craig and teammate Charlie Gallagher. The special unveiling at Celtic Park was also attended by the club’s chief executive Peter Lawwell.

He said he had “very clear memories” of watching the famous victory when he was about five years old.

“My grandfather came to the house to watch the game on our black and white telly.

“When the second goal went in he tumbled over his wilkies and kicked the telly. As a wee boy, I remember nearly having a heart attack,” he said.

He said he was overwhelmed when visiting the stadium with the Lions and family members.

“I am not too proud to admit I bawled my eyes out.

“Bertie Auld had me in stitches one minute and in floods of tears the next.”

He added: “When I got back I felt I have to do something, I have to respond in some way to this.

“I decided to make something which was a combination of a lot of the imagery that was already out there, I had taken some photos myself and I did some detective work and I’ve produced one art work which brings together lots of those elements.”

Auld said: “It’s been a great pleasure for the boys to stay so closely involved with the club through the foundation.

“We love to see the founding principles of the club carried forward and the modern day Celtic and its charitable side rise to the challenges at home and abroad that others shy away from.

“The boys are all proud to be Celtic fans to this day and together all Celtic fans are showing that we care about the great inheritance Brother Walfrid passed down to us.”

Craig added: “Celtic is a global family of fans living and working all over the world who also know of poverty on their own doorstep in the communities in which they live and work.

“Yet against all that, the unsurpassed charitable nature of Celtic fans has always meant a real conviction behind a core value – there is always somebody worse off than yourself – and we have always found ways of supporting the world’s poorest people.”

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell said: “The 67 Kitchens campaign gives Celtic fans all over the world the chance to unite in the common causes of food for the hungry and honouring our legendary Lions.”