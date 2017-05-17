FAST food giant McDonald’s has dropped a new advert from TV screens and apologised for any upset caused after it was accused of exploiting childhood bereavement.

The campaign featured a child struggling to find something in common with his dead father until he ordered a Filet-o-Fish.

The decision came after a bereavement charity received a number of calls from the parents of bereaved children who claim their offspring have been left upset by the commercial.

