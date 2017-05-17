FAST food giant McDonald’s has dropped a new advert from TV screens and apologised for any upset caused after it was accused of exploiting childhood bereavement.
The campaign featured a child struggling to find something in common with his dead father until he ordered a Filet-o-Fish.
The decision came after a bereavement charity received a number of calls from the parents of bereaved children who claim their offspring have been left upset by the commercial.
Loading article content
The Advertising Standards Authority is also assessing complaints.
McDonalds said the British advert will removed from all media this week and it will review its creative process to avoid a repeat.
A spokesman said: “It was never our intention to cause any upset. We are particularly sorry that the advert may have disappointed those people who are most important to us - our customers.”
She added that due to lead times required by broadcasters, the promotion created by the London advertising agency Leo Burnett, would still air on Wednesday.
The company’s advert features a boy asking his mother questions about his dead father as he struggles to find things he has in common with him.
Once they arrive at a McDonald’s restaurant and the boy orders Filet-o-Fish burger, his mother says: “That was your dad’s favourite too.”
Shocked viewers complained on Twitter, saying using death to sell burgers was “disgusting” and “offensive”.
The Advertising Standards Authority said it had received about 100 complaints by Monday, with more coming in. A spokesman said:
“Complainants have objected that it is inappropriate and insensitive to use bereavement and grief to sell fast food. Some complainants have referenced the proximity to Father’s Day.
“We’re carefully assessing the complaints but no decision has been reached on whether there are grounds to launch an investigation.”
Last month, Pepsi withdrew an advertising campaign featuring Kendall Jenner after the company was accused of co-opting the imagery of protest movements to sell its products.
The soft drink multinational’s video featured the reality TV star and model Jenner joining a protest but then defusing a standoff with police by handing an officer a can of Pepsi.
The image of Jenner approaching police appeared to reference the widely shared photograph of Ieshia Evans, a black woman who stood up to riot police during a Black Lives Matter protest following the fatal shooting of Alton Sterling by police in 2016.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.
Sensible decision. I saw it broadcast last night (Tuesday) and felt the same the first time I saw it - unpleasant.
Sensible decision. I saw it broadcast last night (Tuesday) and felt the same the first time I saw it - unpleasant.
Good decision, who thought a creepy advert like this would be a good idea.
Good decision, who thought a creepy advert like this would be a good idea.
If the public knew what went into processed food then they might realize why the late lamented father passed away.
If the public knew what went into processed food then they might realize why the late lamented father passed away.
As an adult whose father died when I was a very young child, I can confirm this is horribly disturbing, and *beyond* exploitative. It's unbelievable that this ever made it to broadcast. I am sure there were adult children of dead parents--as there are more of us than anyone realises, as we are generally pressurised to stay quiet, so as to not upset folk who had the benefit of not having to deal with death as children--who saw it during development, and I can only assume McDonald's and/or the advert agencies ignored any informed criticisms that may have been expressed during the process that eventually led to broadcast, and that makes it all the more objectionable.
Last edited: 12:56pm Wed 17 May 17
As an adult whose father died when I was a very young child, I can confirm this is horribly disturbing, and *beyond* exploitative. It's unbelievable that this ever made it to broadcast. I am sure there were adult children of dead parents--as there are more of us than anyone realises, as we are generally pressurised to stay quiet, so as to not upset folk who had the benefit of not having to deal with death as children--who saw it during development, and I can only assume McDonald's and/or the advert agencies ignored any informed criticisms that may have been expressed during the process that eventually led to broadcast, and that makes it all the more objectionable.
What the fuss? My father died when I was just 10 years old, I find this neither exploitative nor immoral in any way. What I viewed was a piece of film that was poignant, sensitive and relevant. I would imagine this would resonate with many children who have lost parents and probably feel very alone in their thoughts and feelings. At a time when we seem to be demanding diversity and representing the smallest minorities why on earth would we choose not to include families affected by bereavement. The fact that this family are sitting down remembering their deceased father/husband is surely a celebration of life, albeit fictitious. MacDonalds will react to this of course and withdraw it as offence has been registered but really? Shame on us.
What the fuss? My father died when I was just 10 years old, I find this neither exploitative nor immoral in any way. What I viewed was a piece of film that was poignant, sensitive and relevant. I would imagine this would resonate with many children who have lost parents and probably feel very alone in their thoughts and feelings. At a time when we seem to be demanding diversity and representing the smallest minorities why on earth would we choose not to include families affected by bereavement. The fact that this family are sitting down remembering their deceased father/husband is surely a celebration of life, albeit fictitious. MacDonalds will react to this of course and withdraw it as offence has been registered but really? Shame on us.
Well said Steve.
I thought it was a well thought out advert. I didn't think it was at all 'creepy' as someone upthread said.
I believe many youngsters would want to know everything about a parent who has died - surely?
All those complaining about this advert, what do you want to do? Forget all about the loved ones we have lost or remember all the good times. I know which side I'm on.
I'm not a fan of McDonalds but that's a different issue!
Well said Steve.
I thought it was a well thought out advert. I didn't think it was at all 'creepy' as someone upthread said.
I believe many youngsters would want to know everything about a parent who has died - surely?
All those complaining about this advert, what do you want to do? Forget all about the loved ones we have lost or remember all the good times. I know which side I'm on.
I'm not a fan of McDonalds but that's a different issue!
As someone who lost their dad at 12, I totally agree with everything you say Steve. I saw the advert and I'm surprised at the outcry. As far as I could see it was done sensitively. If anything I actually thought it a welcome change from the usual type of adverts you get these days. While it does of course deal with a difficult subject, the (over)reaction suggests that some people are just too quick to complain these days.
Last edited: 1:32pm Wed 17 May 17
As someone who lost their dad at 12, I totally agree with everything you say Steve. I saw the advert and I'm surprised at the outcry. As far as I could see it was done sensitively. If anything I actually thought it a welcome change from the usual type of adverts you get these days. While it does of course deal with a difficult subject, the (over)reaction suggests that some people are just too quick to complain these days.