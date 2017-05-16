The Liberal Democrats will appeal to the youth vote with pledges to restore housing benefit for under 22s and and bring in votes at 16 for all elections in their manifesto.
Lib Dem leader Tim Farron said that his party would offer young and old voters a “brighter future”, one over which they could have a say.
The party’s manifesto will also include the party’s promise to hold a second referendum on the outcome of Brexit negotiations.
“A vote for the Liberal Democrats can change Britain's future,” Mr Farron said.
The Scottish Government has warned that cuts to housing benefit for young people, brought in in April, could lead to increased homelessness.
Earlier this year Scottish ministers announced that they would extend the Scottish Welfare Fund on an interim basis to ensure that young people affected could receive assistance.
But they and other opposition parties have described the housing benefit changes as "shameful".
The Lib Dem manifesto will pledge to restore housing benefit for 19-21-year-olds.
A Lib Dem government would also bring in votes at 16 for all elections and referendums across the UK.
16-years-olds can currently vote in Scotland except at General Elections.
The party would also invest almost £7bn in schools and colleges in England, creating knock-on cash for the Scottish Budget.
There are currently a series of exemptions to the housing benefit changes which means those classed as vulnerable, families, those who have been in work for at least six months prior to claiming and those working at least 16 hours a week, can still receive the payment.
Conservative ministers insist that the cut to support is good for young people, meaning that they do not "slip straight into a life on benefits" and get the training, skills and experience they need to move into a job.
Mr Farron said: “Imagine a brighter future. You don't have to accept Theresa May and Nigel Farage’s extreme version of Brexit that will wreck the future for you, your family, your schools and hospitals.
"In the biggest fight for the future of our country in a generation, Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour has let you down by voting with Theresa May on Brexit – not against her.
“The Liberal Democrats want you to have a choice over your future. You should have your say on the Brexit deal in a referendum. And if you don't like the deal you should be able to reject it and choose to remain in Europe.
“We want to give all our children a brighter future in a fairer Britain where people are decent to each other, with good schools and hospitals, a clean environment and an innovative economy. Not Theresa May’s cold, mean-spirited Britain.
“A vote for the Liberal Democrats can change Britain's future.”
very unlikely the Lib/ Dem would ever get to lead, so they can make as many promises as they like. Suggest the media in Scotland curtail the "promise" they make.
LibDem calculation, everyone in their twenties has forgotten about their pledge on tuition fees ? Doubt it....
My god that's the Lib/Dem argument . Get yourself on the dole and we will help with your rent.. Get kids into jobs. There is a wold wide shortage of Engineering and medical staff dude this is your grand plan. Wur doooomed..
Last edited: 11:42pm Tue 16 May 17
Well, the pledge is to "restore housing benefit for 19-21-year-olds", so it's been done but cancelled by the Tories, quelle surprise.
any young person tempted to support this lot should do a google search for their involvement in the increases in university fees in England in 2010, having promised - faithfully no less - not to do so.
The LDs are now an irrelevance thanks to their happily partnering with the Tories under Cameron to impose austerity on those in society least able to defend themselves. They have no credibility, least of all in Scotland; and they have no-one to blame but themselves. It really is a wasted vote.
Supposedly they're having a coalition in Argyll Council with, wait for it, wait for it, the TORIES.
The LibDems are as far right as them these days.
Last edited: 12:04am Wed 17 May 17
"The Liberal Democrats will appeal to the youth vote with pledges to restore housing benefit for under 22s "
Mmm, how are they going to pay for that one?
Oh, I know. They'll increase tuition fees and get apprentices to pay for their college.
