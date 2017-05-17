JEREMY Corbyn has set out Labour’s “programme of hope” to reshape Britain, hiking taxes by almost £50 billion and raising borrowing by £25 billion a year to pay for better public services and create a fairer and more prosperous society.
Unveiling his party’s prospectus for government surrounded by loyal supporters at Bradford University, the Labour leader said he was putting forward a "manifesto for all generations"; clear red water from the Conservatives, which presents the starkest choice for voters from the two main UK parties in a generation.
Loading article content
Without offering a specific figure, the 124-page document said: “The Scottish Parliament will receive a huge funding increase from our policies and massive numbers of Scots will benefit from our plans in areas reserved to Westminster.”
Any increased public spending south of the border raised from taxes in England that gives a consequent boost to spending in Scotland through the Barnett Formula now has to be balanced through the intergovernmental fiscal framework; any rise in spending through the formula would see a comparable cut in Scotland’s annual block grant.
Kezia Dugdale, present at the launch, hailed the manifesto as a “radical programme for the country” and signalled that when she published Scottish Labour’s manifesto next week she would propose similar tax hikes for the better off in Scotland.
The Scottish Labour leader noted how Mr Corbyn had outlined substantial additional investment in public spending but that the fiscal framework had to be “factored in and what we do with Scottish taxes”.
But she noted: “What you will see undoubtedly is additional money in Scotland for public services and that’s very much to be welcomed.”
The manifesto also makes clear Labour’s opposition to Scottish independence and the SNP’s proposed second referendum on Scotland’s future.
“It is unwanted and unnecessary and we will campaign tirelessly to ensure Scotland remains part of the UK. Independence would lead to turbo-charged austerity for Scottish families.”
Among welfare changes, Labour says it would reform and redesign Universal Credit, ending six-week delays in payments as well as the controversial “rape clause”.
The Labour leader indicated he would end the freeze on welfare and the benefits cap would also be reviewed.
"Yes, increasing benefits is important and clearly we are not going to freeze benefits, that is very clear. We are also looking at the perverse effects of the benefit cap on people and their housing accommodation, particularly in London and the centre of our big cities," he said.
On Brexit, the manifesto talks of a “presumption of devolution,” where devolved powers transferred from the EU would go straight to Scotland.
With the campaign slogan - for the many, not the few – plastered around the launch venue and on the front cover of the manifesto itself, Mr Corbyn said his offer to the nation was "radical and responsible".
"We're providing hope and genuine opportunity for everybody. I say to our children, whatever the postcode you're born in, we will make sure you have the same chance as every other child."
The party's prospectus for power proposes extra spending of £48.6bn to pay for priorities like raising the minimum wage to £10 an hour, scrapping tuition fees in England and pumping £6 billion a year into schools and £7 billion into health and social care south of the border.
Railways, energy, the Royal Mail, and water companies in England would be nationalised while a new National Transformation Fund would borrow £250 billion over 10 years to pay for infrastructure improvements.
These would include the extension of the HS2 high-speed line to Scotland and a Crossrail for north England linking major cities.
While guaranteeing no hikes in VAT, personal national insurance contributions or income tax for the 95 per cent of taxpayers, the party would target the top five per cent of earners by lowering the threshold for the 45p rate of income tax from £150,000 to £80,000 and introducing a new 50p rate for earnings above £123,000. This would raise £6.4bn a year.
Also, companies with employees earning over £330,000 would face an "excessive pay levy" forecast to raise £1.3bn a year.
In the biggest tax hike, Labour would raise £19.4bn by increasing corporation tax from 19 per cent to 26 per cent by 2020/21.
Mr Corbyn insisted Labour's plans were fully costed, telling activists: "We can embark on this ambitious programme without jeopardising our national finances."
He added he was confident the public would support his programme for power, adding: “They will decide it's now time for Labour."
The independent Institute for Fiscal Studies think-tank noted that Labour's programme would take the tax burden to its highest level for around 70 years.
Although the multibillion-pound nationalisation of key industries would not officially increase the deficit, because UK Government accounts would show an equivalent increase in state assets, Stephen Martin, the Institute of Directors Director General, warned: "The costs would be staggering, the benefits unclear, and the related tax rises would make the UK a less competitive economy."
David Gauke, the Treasury Chief Secretary, dismissed the Labour manifesto as "nonsensical", claiming much of it was comprised of "non-funded spending proposals."
Angus Robertson, the SNP’s deputy leader, claimed the document was full of "headline-chasing policy announcements"; claiming many of the pledges were already being delivered in Scotland by the Nationalist Government.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.
Labour will NOT increase any Tax on earnings under £80,000. That means, as I read it, Labour will continue with Tory Tax Cut for 40p rate from £43,000 to £50,000 in coming years. Yet, Wee Kezia was the first to shout at the SNP for not being bold enough in only raising the Tax Band at approximately £43,000 and above, in line with inflation. So Kezia, are you happy to continue with Tory Tax Cut?
So Kezia, only a few months ago you wanted to increase Tax on EVERY worker in Scotland and berated the SNP for not doing so. But now you're signed up to Labour pledge to freeze ALL TAX up to £80,000 and, cut the Tax for those earning £43,000 to £80,000. Why is Scotland to be taxed more than England in Kezia's world?
Labour will not commit to return ALL powers to Scotland that are currently held in EU. That's a kick in the teeth to every Scot. Labour could keep the returning powers in "exceptional circumstances." What are those exceptional circumstances Kezia? Is that a good deal for Scotland?
Kezia promised Scotland there would be a new Federal Plan for whole of the UK. But now Labour has refused to commit.
Kezia says the SNP are continuing Tory Austerity on the Poor. Today, Labour changed their Policy on Welfare and increasing Welfare for the Sick, Disabled, Working Poor about 5 times. We now know it is Labour that will continue with the Tory policy to FREEZE Welfare Payments that are paid to the sick, disabled,carers, working poor etc. Remind me Kezia. Which Party joined the Tories in 2015 and Voted down EVERY SNP Amendment to the Scotland Act 2015 that would have given the Scottish Parliament more Welfare Powers? It begins with Lab and ends in our. Your wee pal, Ian Murray walked through the lobbies in Westminster with his Tory Pals that night, not the SNP.
What about the Tory Rape Clause? Now the Labour Manifesto has refused to reverse the policy in full.
For all the hype, we now see Labour cannot be trusted to reverse Tory Cuts. All Welfare Cuts are despicable as they hurt the most vulnerable in society. However this Rape Clause policy is beyond the pale. It bad enough Labour will not increase Welfare Payments each year in line with inflation, but to keep this odious policy. Please do not vote Labour or Tory if you have any humanity.
What about the continued volte face from Kezia?
12 months ago Kezia said she was comfortable with Independence Referendum, and her MSP's could vote as they wish on the issue. Now she continually states She and Labour are against Independence, full stop.
Last year, Kezia said Jeremy Corbyn was a disaster for Labour and would be a disaster for UK. She said she would never vote for him as Leader. Today, she stood on same platform as Jezza after Manifesto launch when Photographers were taking their shots for news coverage.
How many Labour supporters can say they still support these lies? Only the SNP will stand up for Scotland.
Last edited: 8:22am Wed 17 May 17
Labour will NOT increase any Tax on earnings under £80,000. That means, as I read it, Labour will continue with Tory Tax Cut for 40p rate from £43,000 to £50,000 in coming years. Yet, Wee Kezia was the first to shout at the SNP for not being bold enough in only raising the Tax Band at approximately £43,000 and above, in line with inflation. So Kezia, are you happy to continue with Tory Tax Cut?
So Kezia, only a few months ago you wanted to increase Tax on EVERY worker in Scotland and berated the SNP for not doing so. But now you're signed up to Labour pledge to freeze ALL TAX up to £80,000 and, cut the Tax for those earning £43,000 to £80,000. Why is Scotland to be taxed more than England in Kezia's world?
Labour will not commit to return ALL powers to Scotland that are currently held in EU. That's a kick in the teeth to every Scot. Labour could keep the returning powers in "exceptional circumstances." What are those exceptional circumstances Kezia? Is that a good deal for Scotland?
Kezia promised Scotland there would be a new Federal Plan for whole of the UK. But now Labour has refused to commit.
Kezia says the SNP are continuing Tory Austerity on the Poor. Today, Labour changed their Policy on Welfare and increasing Welfare for the Sick, Disabled, Working Poor about 5 times. We now know it is Labour that will continue with the Tory policy to FREEZE Welfare Payments that are paid to the sick, disabled,carers, working poor etc. Remind me Kezia. Which Party joined the Tories in 2015 and Voted down EVERY SNP Amendment to the Scotland Act 2015 that would have given the Scottish Parliament more Welfare Powers? It begins with Lab and ends in our. Your wee pal, Ian Murray walked through the lobbies in Westminster with his Tory Pals that night, not the SNP.
What about the Tory Rape Clause? Now the Labour Manifesto has refused to reverse the policy in full.
For all the hype, we now see Labour cannot be trusted to reverse Tory Cuts. All Welfare Cuts are despicable as they hurt the most vulnerable in society. However this Rape Clause policy is beyond the pale. It bad enough Labour will not increase Welfare Payments each year in line with inflation, but to keep this odious policy. Please do not vote Labour or Tory if you have any humanity.
What about the continued volte face from Kezia?
12 months ago Kezia said she was comfortable with Independence Referendum, and her MSP's could vote as they wish on the issue. Now she continually states She and Labour are against Independence, full stop.
Last year, Kezia said Jeremy Corbyn was a disaster for Labour and would be a disaster for UK. She said she would never vote for him as Leader. Today, she stood on same platform as Jezza after Manifesto launch when Photographers were taking their shots for news coverage.
How many Labour supporters can say they still support these lies? Only the SNP will stand up for Scotland.
Last edited: 11:54am Wed 17 May 17
Even if every Scot were to vote Labour, as things stand we will still be subjected to at least five more years of UK Brexit supercharged AusteriTory governance.
The SNP has led the progressive agenda and will ensure that once Independent we will have a country not too far removed from Jeremy Corbyn's vision for the UK which sadly he simply cannot deliver.
Not even Len McCluskey thinks that Labour can win.
Last edited: 8:16am Wed 17 May 17
Even if every Scot were to vote Labour, as things stand we will still be subjected to at least five more years of UK Brexit supercharged AusteriTory governance.
The SNP has led the progressive agenda and will ensure that once Independent we will have a country not too far removed from Jeremy Corbyn's vision for the UK which sadly he simply cannot deliver.
Not even Len McCluskey thinks that Labour can win.
Where does the Labour manifesto explain how it will pay for the re-nationalisation of the public services ?
Last edited: 8:15am Wed 17 May 17
Where does the Labour manifesto explain how it will pay for the re-nationalisation of the public services ?
Along with the theft of the proceeds of Scotland's Oil Thatcher's privatisation provided her with the funds she used to de-industrialise The UK in general and Scotland in particular.
While those who bought shares and promptly sold them for a reasonable profit gained something from the privatisations there was little gain for the man and woman in the street.
Of course as soon as privatisation took place the bosses of these businesses were transformed into obscenely rewarded fat cats.
With the exception of BT I cannot think of any of said privatisations which have benefited anybody other than those who own them and the fat cats who run them. A prime example is the Building Societies - what happened to them and the free shares their members were awarded?
Regarding the fat cats is it not time for a study comparing the payment of business and industry leaders pre Thatcher with the situation today making allowances for inflation and the relationship of said rewards with Average Earnings.
When Thatcher came to power I seem to recall that the top Tax Rate was 83% but she scrapped that and reduced it to 40% to stop the poor souls from emigrating.
Not satisfied with that Basic Fat Cat Salaries soared and were soon enhanced with such nice extras such as Huge Annual Bonuses (whether deserved or not), Share Options, Golden Hellos, Golden Goodbyes, Top Hat Pension Schemes and Private Health Schemes all enabled by the fact that they all sat on each others' Remuneration Committees and operated the old 'you scratch my back and I'll scratch yours'.
Along with the theft of the proceeds of Scotland's Oil Thatcher's privatisation provided her with the funds she used to de-industrialise The UK in general and Scotland in particular.
While those who bought shares and promptly sold them for a reasonable profit gained something from the privatisations there was little gain for the man and woman in the street.
Of course as soon as privatisation took place the bosses of these businesses were transformed into obscenely rewarded fat cats.
With the exception of BT I cannot think of any of said privatisations which have benefited anybody other than those who own them and the fat cats who run them. A prime example is the Building Societies - what happened to them and the free shares their members were awarded?
Regarding the fat cats is it not time for a study comparing the payment of business and industry leaders pre Thatcher with the situation today making allowances for inflation and the relationship of said rewards with Average Earnings.
When Thatcher came to power I seem to recall that the top Tax Rate was 83% but she scrapped that and reduced it to 40% to stop the poor souls from emigrating.
Not satisfied with that Basic Fat Cat Salaries soared and were soon enhanced with such nice extras such as Huge Annual Bonuses (whether deserved or not), Share Options, Golden Hellos, Golden Goodbyes, Top Hat Pension Schemes and Private Health Schemes all enabled by the fact that they all sat on each others' Remuneration Committees and operated the old 'you scratch my back and I'll scratch yours'.
The people who have benefited most from the privatisation of BT are the owners of all the companies who are supplying broadband and other communications services over BT plant that the public and BT's customers had invested in before privatisation.
Last edited: 9:45am Wed 17 May 17
The people who have benefited most from the privatisation of BT are the owners of all the companies who are supplying broadband and other communications services over BT plant that the public and BT's customers had invested in before privatisation.
However, the Tories have a cheek when Phillip Hammond accuse Labour have 56 black hole in their costings.
Just before the dissolution he stated in Parliament that he only repaid 2/3 of the deficit leaving a bill of appx. £56bn. Also a National debt of £1.5 trillion and rising.
The Tories are going squeeze the poor and give their friends in the "City" a boost, Labour still fighting the 70s elections,.
Only SNP offer a real alternative, re-elect them plus the ones they missed last time.
However, the Tories have a cheek when Phillip Hammond accuse Labour have 56 black hole in their costings.
Just before the dissolution he stated in Parliament that he only repaid 2/3 of the deficit leaving a bill of appx. £56bn. Also a National debt of £1.5 trillion and rising.
The Tories are going squeeze the poor and give their friends in the "City" a boost, Labour still fighting the 70s elections,.
Only SNP offer a real alternative, re-elect them plus the ones they missed last time.
Nearly 60 broken election vows so far; 6000 fewer hozzie beds; education in the pits; police in a guddle; ..
Nearly 60 broken election vows so far; 6000 fewer hozzie beds; education in the pits; police in a guddle; ..