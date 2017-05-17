The first appearance by the Westminster Cathedral Choir in Scotland is part of Sir James MacMillan's annual music festival in East Ayrshire.

This year's Cumnock Tryst will also feature the Scottish Ensemble as artists in residence, and will feature the artist director of the English National Opera, Martyn Brabbins, conducting the Dalmellington Band, a brass ensemble.

The festival, in venues in Cumnock, New Cumnock, Auchinleck and Dumfries House, takes place between September 28 and October 1.

The festival, now four years old, will, among its activities, showcase choral music, and will feature its own The Cumnock Tryst Festival Chorus as well as the Westminster Cathedral Choir in a performance of Sir James MacMillan’s Seven Last Words from the Cross conducted by the composer himself.

The concert will take place in St John’s Church, Cumnock.

Sir James said: "I am particularly pleased to welcome Martyn Brabbins to Cumnock.

"Now ENO Artistic Director, Martyn, like me, began his musical career as a brass band player.

"We are looking forward to the concert in which he will not only conduct the Dalmellington Band, but will premiere pieces he has written specially for brass band."

He added: "The Festival Chorus is such an integral part of our project in both the musical and social sense, and we have big plans going forward...I have written a number of works for the incredible choir of Westminster Cathedral, and I am delighted to welcome them to my old church of St John’s, where I played the organ as a teenager.

"They sing my Seven Last Words beautifully and they will be joined by the string ensemble for whom I wrote the piece."

Sir James added: "I am delighted to announce that our Artists in Residence this year are the wonderful Scottish Ensemble. They will launch the Festival on the Thursday night and be involved every day in one thing or another as well as in our on-going education programme."

There are special discounts for under 26s and local residents, and a range of free events including the Festival Club.

Festival Patron, Nicola Benedetti added: "Congratulations to Sir James and his wonderful team at The Cumnock Tryst for all the success of the Festival so far, and for producing a wonderful programme for the fourth Tryst.

"I’m so happy to be associated with this great success story, and I know that the audiences are in for lots of treats this year."