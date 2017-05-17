LOCAL democracy in Scotland has been gripped by political paralysis with parties reluctant to enter council coalitions with rivals because of the looming General Election, insiders and experts claim.

A number of new town hall administrations are expected to be confirmed in the coming days but concerns are mounting some will be without political control for over a month due to pledges by Westminster candidates of no local deals, particularly with regards to the SNP and Tories.

Sources in Edinburgh have expressed concerns the pitch by Labour's Ian Murray of no deal with the SNP and its council group leader Cammy Day ruling out an arrangement with the Tories will leave the capital rudderless indefinitely.

Councillors in other major Scots authorities have told The Herald of the lack of any movement in forming administrations, almost a fortnight after the election, while Labour's policy of giving its ruling body veto over all local deals has come in for criticism.

Professor James Mitchell, co-director of Edinburgh University's Academy of Government, said some candidates were guilty of "grandstanding" around potential local deals for immediate party ends.

But the body representing local government played down any sense of disruption to councils caused by the General Election, claiming authorities were "getting on with what they do best, delivering high quality services to the public".

With no party in overall control of any mainland council, most authorities are expected to be run on a coalition basis. Amongst the few confirmed or on the cusp of being rubber-stamped are is the new South Ayrshire Labour/SNP alliance, with both parties also taking control of East Renfrewshire. In Perth and Kinross, despite the sole Labour councillor quickly removing himself from the administration, the Tories, Liberal Democrats and independents have taken charge.

Councils are required to have their first council meeting within three weeks of the election, when an administration is normally confirmed. But the meeting could be adjourned or the relevant standing order suspended, leaving no-one in charge.

Professor Mitchell said: "Without the General Election much of the business of forming administrations would be sorted out. We need to get out of campaign mode and into governance mode. We've come through the local elections but parties are still campaigning.

"Local government, as any government, involves compromise, the art of the possible, it involves thinking and talking about policy. By not moving on, political groups are creating real difficulties.

"Campaigning mode is unsuited to longer term strategic policy development. We need to know who is running the show, not just for the next couple of months but over the next few years and even into the next council term.

One Edinburgh councillor told The Herald: "Labour groups are only given the power to talk, not to agree anything, so the fact is that it might be another month before committees can be appointed here and we know who's doing what. The capital is effectively on hold and it's just so Ian Murray can carry on claiming that only Labour can stop the SNP. But once the election is over, Labour will be empowering the SNP."

One west of Scotland councillor said colleagues were anticipating approaches from other parties about forming administrations or 'confidence and supply' arrangements but not until after June 8, adding: "We can't get any info from them on what they'd want to do never mind begin negotiations."

A spokesman for Cosla said: “This time round is no different to what has happened previously in terms of forming administrations. All councils are adhering to the policy of having their first meeting within the 21 day period from the date of the election with several occurring throughout the course of this week.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader and local government campaign manager Alex Rowley said: “Labour values must run through any deals: the defence of local services against cuts; and the proper funding of the services so many people rely on such as education and care for the elderly.

“Additionally, we will require any power-sharing administrations to protect jobs by opposing any compulsory redundancies."