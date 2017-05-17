NOWADAYS how many people could name even one Church of Scotland minister? But many an older reader will immediately be able to tell you that this is the Rev. James Currie, a fizzing, busy, funny, tireless minister who actually had folk turning on their televisions to watch Late Call when he was on.

He had a great sense of humour, spoke at thousands of Burns Suppers, was a well known minister in Glasgow’s Pollok before moving to Dunlop in Ayrshire, and could even joke about his love for Rangers Football Club.

The Rev Currie married hundreds of couples in Pollok where his appeal led to the church eventually having thousands of members. After a heart attack he moved to the church at Dunlop, but it didn’t slow him down, and he appeared to accept every invitation that was sent to him, as well as squeezing in as many trips as possible to the family farm on Arran.

