THE first female Arab Christian pastor has welcomed an eleventh hour Home Office move to reverse a visa ban on her visit to the Church of Scotland's General Assembly.

The British Embassy in Amman, Jordan, said that it would allow Rev Rola Sleiman, a representative of the National Evangelical (Protestant) Church of Syria and Lebanon, to travel to Scotland on Friday to attend the annual gathering in Edinburgh starting on Saturday following a flurry of appeals.

The Home Office said earlier it was not satisfied the 42-year-old pastor, who as the first female minister in the Arab Christian world is a high profile cleric, intended to leave the UK at the end of her eight-day visit.

The pastor, who took up a new post as a parish minister in Tripoli, Lebanon, in February, is due to take part in discussions on gender justice and the political and religious situation in the Middle East.

Ms Sleiman, below, said she felt she was initially treated unjustly.

She said: "Many things were said that were not right such as not able to cover the cost of my stay and not willing to go back to my country.

“I am concerned about leaving my church for just one Sunday.

“But now I feel that I am supported by fellow believers and I am not alone.

“I am extremely grateful for what people have done.

“I want to thank everyone who prayed, wrote a letter, shared the news and helped in a way or another to change the decision."

Very Rev Dr John Chalmers, Principal Clerk of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, below, said "common sense had prevailed".

The case marked the first time the Church of Scotland, which has invited hundreds of overseas visitors to the General Assembly over the years, had been questioned over whether it would cover a delegate's costs.

The decision sparked public outcry on social media with supporters urging Prime Minister Theresa May and Home Secretary Amber Rudd to intervene.

Scottish Labour peer Lord George Foulkes of Cumnock urged Baroness Williams, Home Office Minister of State, to reverse the decision.

Dr Chalmers said: “We are grateful to the Home Office who have heard our request and granted a visa waiver enabling the Rev Rola Sleiman to travel and join us at the General Assembly in Edinburgh.

“It was clear from the support that we received overnight from the media, the public and the church that people felt a mistake had been made and an important voice might be missing from our Assembly.

“In the end common sense prevailed and it has all happened in time for us to complete Rola’s travel arrangements.

“We now look forward to welcoming her.”