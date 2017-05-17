BREXIT will have a “pretty catastrophic” impact on the UK unless the free movement of people continues for several years, according to Nicola Sturgeon’s top EU adviser.
Professor Anton Muscatelli, the principal of Glasgow University and chair of the First Minister’s standing council on Europe, also warned a quick trade deal with the EU was “complete fantasy”.
Addressing a business breakfast in Glasgow, Prof Muscatelli said he and other experts had a “duty” to point out the flaws in a hard Brexit that would take the UK out the EU single market.
He said: “We are actually heading, in my view, for a pretty catastrophic outcome unless we have a relatively soft Brexit.
"Some sort of single market solution, at the very least as a transition, is frankly the best thing we can even hope for. Because you're not going to get a negotiated free trade agreement in two years' time, it's a complete fantasy.
"The best we can hope for is some transitory deal which will mean freedom of movement in the short run, which will then give you a platform for a longer discussion, whether it is along the Swiss lines or yet another model that is still to be invented."
Although not in the EU, Switzerland has access to the single market as a member of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).
He suggested there should be a “differentiated approach by nation, region and sector” to immigration, but admitted the UK government had not been sympathetic to it so far.
However a former Labour minister said Brexit would force politicians to “put their money where their mouth is” and train people properly for jobs rather than rely on EU migrants.
Tom Harris, the former MP for Glasgow South who led the Leave campaign in Scotland, said the country could no longer rely on simply finding skilled workers from overseas.
He said: “For the first time our politicians are living in an environment where there is at least a possibility that if we don't train up Scottish youngsters to fulfil those roles we may not be able to rely on an unending supply of foreign workers to do those jobs for us.
"It puts a huge amount of pressure on politicians and it's something we should welcome, that for the first time in a generation these politicians are actually going to have to put their money where their mouth is and actually deliver on training of the indigenous population.
"They've been allowed to ignore that for too long because they've always been aware the safety net of EU immigration has been there."
Dr Peter Bennie, chair of the British Medical Association in Scotland, said Scotland could build on a very limited existing ability to have different migration policies in different parts of the UK.
He said: “There's a UK shortage occupation list, which includes a number of medical specialities where we simply don't have enough home graduates to fill those places at present. There's a separate and additional Scottish shortage occupation list, which includes additional specialities. It seems to me that works very smoothly already for non-EU, non-EEA citizens.
"Therefore we've got at least the bones of that kind of structure, and I think it could work."
It's not enough for Scottish businesses to complain privately about the damage they expect from Brexit they should be front and centre during the election ensuring their employees and the public know of the very real damage they see coming from this madness.
Spot on Iain but who's to say they haven't tried to publicise their concerns? Is the Unionist controlled MSM going to enlighten anyone? I've already come across articles in the National to that effect such as the fears of University heads, academics, medical researchers, business people and so on.
Mr Gordon is publishing this article because the word 'Sturgeon' is attached. A ploy to ensure that many people just ignore Prof Muscatelli's concerns.
As another example I was watching the news earlier and they reported that the FTSE 100's record breaking streak continues. Some people will be duped into thinking that Brexit isn't going to be such a bad thing. Positive news being relayed by a beaming presenter. What they omitted to mention however is that the record breaking streak relates to Scottish oil. You know the non-existent oil or the oil that's worthless? That's right THAT oil, that's still benefitting London.
International miners and international oil companies like shell ,BP with overseas assets trading in dollars against sterling has given an edge to the footsie which has been hanging around the middle 7000 since January little to do with Scottish oil .
http://news.sky.com/story/oil-price-rise-helps-ftse-100-climb-to-new-record-high-10878452
The point Mr Thomsons is making is that the post-Brexit collapse of the pound has artificially boosted the multinational companies that constitute the FTSE 100, and which do most of their business outside the UK. The buoyant FTSE 100 index has little to do with UK business growth and success, a point missed by many of the dopes who control the tabloids. Many of the FTSE 100 companies have merely chosen to list on the LSE, but do business worldwide.
An article published not long after the EU Ref explained that one needs to consider the effects of the actual Brexit (not the EU Ref) on UK companies that make goods and provide services in-and-from the UK, those that are UK-based but have branches on the Continent, and those that are heavy users of Continental services, products, and/or training. The picture for these companies is grim.
Hmmm..
You mean look at an index such as the FTSE 250 which more accurately reflects U.K. Businesses and U.K. earnings which is at record highs also?
Also employment at highest level ever just announced today.
Manufacturing sites and exports booming.
House prices becoming more affordable for youngsters.
Sturgeon in disarray.
What is not to like !
If only we could stay like this forever.
That's a slightly odd statement.
If you believe leaving the EU single market where Scotland does around 14% of its trade is so "catastrophic", then what effect on the Scottish economy will leaving the U.K. single market where Scotland does around 63% of its trade be?
Who said we'd be leaving the UK single market? England would be in dire straits if that had to happen (on top of leaving the EU SM) as they export over 60 billion to us. They are also reliant on our oil, gas and electricity.
Our exports to the EU have also always been stymied by sterling being over-valued. Said to be the most overvalued currency in the world prior to triggering Brexit.
Derrr...
Because you cannot be a member of the EU single market and belong to another single market as it is against EU law.
Have you not done any research on this matter whatsoever?
The UK not England is what was mentioned,this is what Indy is all about ,wanting to get one over on England and the English
And our Tunnocks Caramel Wafers and our Irn Bru! They can take away our freedom but not our Bru!
To clarify things for us please tell us what percentage of the 63% is for Scottish products exported through English companies and not credited to Scotland.
Not sure what you mean?
If English companies are buying Scottish goods then that is a Scottish export to rUK is it not?
If the English company then uses that product to put together something else to export to somewhere else then why would that be classed as a Scottish export to somewhere else?
We would hypothetically be leaving a market of 55 million or so, and joining a market of 550 million.
I use the word hypothetically as none of this may yet happen; Theresa May may yet see sense and go for a Norway style deal once the enormity and complexity of Brexit sinks in, in which case the UK would remain part of the single market.
..but I suppose the Little Englanders in Toryland wouldn't stand for that.
Your logic is always faulty.
If it is a question of potential customers then why not trade with the rest of the world market of 6.5 billion people rather than 550 million?
Hang on, Big Eck told us we would get a vote asking whether we wanted to join the EU or was that just his personal opinion?
Scotland would never wish to restrict trade with the rest of the UK. No Scottish nationalist has ever threatened this, or to block the free movement of people across the Scottish border to and from the rest of the UK. If an independent Scotland controlled the movement of people across its own border to and from non-UK countries to an agreed standard, and ensured that migrants to Scotland held jobs and resided in Scotland, there would be no need to hinder movement across the rUK-Scottish border. However, the unionist "Better Together" campaign repeatedly made thinly disguised threats to restrict rUK trade with an independent Scotland, and direct threats to hinder movement of people across the Scottish border, to the extent of stating that family ties may be broken. These threats were hurtful, reprehensible, and revealed much about the people who made them, including Ms Theresa May, and their true feelings towards and about Scots and Scotland. Personally, I found the statements of Ms Theresa May - especially the threat to block the sharing of critical security information with an independent Scotland - to be contrary to normal human behaviour and abhorrent. What kind of a person would aid terrorists in order to punish a nation for desiring self-rule? In my view Ms May's statements were repugnant and unforgivable.
Scotland simply needs to "be its own person" in terms of policies and the best possible control and use of its own resources. An independent Scotland would seek to promote trade and other links with the rest of the UK. However, it is of great importance for the Scottish economy that even as its trade with the rUK grows, the total fraction of ALL its cross-border trade constituted by that with the rUK shrinks from its current level, and there is more rapid growth in Scotland's trade with the EU and the rest of the world. A big part of Scotland's difficulties is caused by its huge over-reliance on English business - which is welcome, but does not offer a broad enough base to give Scotland a sure footing, especially when there are global economic tremors. In the same way that an omnivorous animal species that can exist on a wide variety of food sources and in different climates has a better chance of surviving and thriving than a specialist, so it is with a country that has a wide variety of exports and many trading partners. One would be hoping for a ratio between rUK, EU, and rest-of-the-world trade of about 45:40:15. Brexit is inimical to this.
Added to this, there is the problem that it is fanciful to think that one can rapidly "train up" many of the highly educated people one needs to run a successful high tech economy. It takes many years of education to produce many specialists, and no matter how good one's training programmes, there is a limited number of people with the innate intelligence and creativity required to undertake certain jobs to the required level. Post-Brexit, many such people can be expected to be poached from Scotland to southern England. It is not true to say that merely protecting the posts of such EU staff in the UK will retain them; if people do not feel welcome in the UK, they will pack up and go. For example, if I am a leading professor of physics at a UK university, but my native language is Czech, and rednecks insult and taunt me when I take my family to a pizza parlour on a Friday evening, I may well quit the UK in disgust. The feeling of being unwelcome overrides any promise of protection the UK Government may give me.
As epitomised by a recent, unforgivable statement made by a Somerset Tory MP to a local high school pupil, this xenophobic, yobbish mentality has now been embraced by the Tories. The Conservative Party's defence against UKIP was to absorb its policies and supporters into its own ranks. A great many Scots do not wish to be controlled by such a party.
On a final note, Ms Ruth Davidson recently described nationalism in Scotland as being "Orwellian", in the sense of 1984 "Big Brotherdom". Nothing smacks of this more than her own party's refusal to offer Scots even the CHANCE of voting in favour of the independence lifeboat. Ms Davidson happily posed for a photo of herself riding the gun of a Union Jacked-tank, not realising that the photographer had her seated like Dr Strangelove astride a nuclear bomb. There is nothing more Orwellian than a political party that prioritises nuclear weapons over child welfare, and that forces an unwilling nation to house those weapons. Scotland needs to search its own soul and rediscover those fundamental, rock solid values that should underpin the Renaissance of a new and ancient country.
"If an independent Scotland controlled the movement of people across its own border to and from non-UK countries to an agreed standard, and ensured that migrants to Scotland held jobs and resided in Scotland, there would be no need to hinder movement across the rUK-Scottish border."
i.) But that's the flaw in your argument right there.
Sturgeon is taking us into the EU thus an iScotland would not have control of the movement of people in and out of Scotland.
ii.) "direct threats to hinder movement of people across the Scottish border"
Why should Scotland be treated any differently to any other foreign country if it leaves the U.K.? There are around 800,000 Poles living in the U.K. , about the same as th number of Scots living in rUK, and they are not asking for any special treatment from rUK.
iii.) And as to trade, I repeat the question I asked earlier, if leaving the EU single market where Scotland does 14% of its trade is so catastrophic to the Scottish economy, then what effect will leaving the U.K. single market where Scotland does 63% of its trade have?
Hallo Mr Thomas! I reiterate that only the rUK could restrict iScotland's trade with the rUK, and iScotland's strategy would be to grow all cross-border trade, but especially EU and rest-of-the-world trade, so as to reduce over-reliance on the rUK. For a small country such over-reliance on a single external economy has a very bad effect - and indeed this over-reliance has been a factor in grim downturns that Scotland has experienced in the past. So iScotland would have NO desire to impede rUK trade. Any limitation of such trade would be imposed by the rUK, and the threat to do this - to kill the businesses of rUK citizens quite apart from those of iScotland - simply to punish the people of Scotland for wishing to rule themselves, is so reprehensible and distasteful, that it is enough IN ITSELF to make me support an independent Scotland. Such a threat necessarily means that the people making it actually hate Scots and Scotland.
Your other point, about migration, is a valid and difficult one. I take your point that if Scotland were to be a full member of the EU, EU citizens would enjoy the same rights to work and live in an EU Scotland as at present. (This has not been bad for Scotland. Migrants make a net positive contribution to Scotland, and one would not wish to limit tourism.) So the problem is to stop EU citizens moving to the rUK, where they would be unwelcome, except if holding work, residence, or tourist permits, while not restricting road and rail traffic, or the many thousands of casual border crossings made each day by people living on Scotland's southern border. Precisely the same problem has been created by Brexit with respect to the border between Northern Ireland & the Irish Republic, except that here the issue is greatly exacerbated by the number of people who support Irish republicanism in Northern Ireland. In Ireland there are many roads that cross the border, and republicans living in Northern Ireland will loathe the reintroduction of strict border controls with the Republic.
Right now the only answer I can give is incomplete and (I admit!) weak. The rUK will have to insist that people intending to enter the rUK hold a valid visa or meet conditions stipulated by the rUK for entry. Random checks could then be instituted on the rUK border for road and rail traffic. (Ferries and aircraft passengers can be subject to full passport & visa checks, without significant delay.) A proper and satisfactory answer lies in resolving the Irish border problem, which must be solved for Brexit. The Irish solution can then be applied to iScotland-rUK. Any ideas?
I note that if the Irish border issue is deemed insufficient to prevent Brexit, then the same logic must be extended to Scottish independence. One can't say that Brexit must go ahead in spite of the border problem in Ireland, but a different rule must be applied to the case of an independent Scotland!
i.) "I reiterate that only the rUK could restrict iScotland's trade with the rUK."
No it won't.
Whatever Free Trade Agreement the UK and the EU decide upon, then those will be the terms the an iScotland will trade with rUK under.
So, going back to my original point, if leaving the EU single market where Scotland does 14% of its trade will have a "catastrophic effect" on the Scottish economy then what effect will leaving the U.K. single market where Scotland does 63% trade be?
You still haven't answered this simple question.
ii.) "Precisely the same problem has been created by Brexit."
Not quite.
The UK and ROI also belong to the Common Travel Area (CTA) which existed pre-EU.
An iScotland would be outside of this CTA and thus Scottish citizens would have no right to work or even travel to rUK without visas etc...
I thought you would have maybe researched all of this before voting for independence?
Yes, indeed! Same old, sadly.
Another candidate for SNP slogan writer! My goodness the list is growing!
Trade is not the only aspect of the Single Market that affects Scotland. Free movement of labour is absolutely essential for much of Scottish industry as well as our public services. As to trade itself, membership of the Single Market makes it easier for us to trade with non-EU countries than will be the case if we leave the Single Market. If you look at our iconic industries (whisky and salmon as examples) then the balance of trade is much skewed towards EU exports. This is an important point. Leaving the Single Market will have different effects on different industries: tourism for instance would not be affected by trade aspects but will be badly affected by tightening of the labour market. It is difficult to think of a single industry where Brexit will advantage Scottish companies. Leaving the Single Market will indeed be disastrous for Scottish companies. The question then is one of whether or not Scottish companies would benefit more from staying in the Single Market with rUK out of it or leaving the single market but maintaining the UK market without any barriers? There needs to be a proper study of this as the answer is not straightforward (and not addressed by simply trying to look at the balance between EU and non-EU trade, the figures for which are, in any case, suspect). The answer will of course be affected by what trade conditions the UK can achieve with the EU.
"If you look at our iconic industries (whisky and salmon as examples) then the balance of trade is much skewed towards EU."
Where are you getting your figures from?
Around 40% of total Scottish exports alone are financial services to rUK according to the Scottish Governments own website.
The only Scotland export market that has fallen steadily for the last 15 years since 2002, and by £4bn+ in real terms, is the EU. Now just 15% of all exports.
Scpotland receives less back than it puts in, and separation and eu membership would make our contribution much worse.
RUK is 65% of our exports and still growing rapidly, as are exports outside of the EU block.
Once 20 per cent below EU exports in 2002, non-EU international exports have now overtaken EU exports in 2014 by a full 30 per cent, highlighting the potential advantages to be capitalised on by Brexit.
And how much of our non-EU exports actually depend on our membership of the Single Market? This simplistic comparison of market sizes is not particularly helpful in trying to predict the impact on Scotland's business sectors of Brexit.
The uk membership of the EU has been a drag on Scotlands exports to that market falling steadily for the last 15 years since 2002, and by £4bn+ in real terms. Now just 15% of all exports.
The idea that EU deals, that take an eternity and have to please and benefit 20+ eu member countries, will be Scotland focussed in negotiation is much more likely to be unhelpful than helpful. Germany has been the major beneficiary of the EU.
The figures speak for themselves.
Read my reply to John Thomas, above. Over-reliance on a single market, and one that poaches one's own top employees, is a dreadful strategy. Scotland needs to conduct much more trade with the EU and the rest of the world, NOT less. Over-reliance on the English market will put Scotland in England's pocket, kill Scotland's ability to enact independent political policies, and ensure that Scotland is bedridden when England merely has the sniffles. Brexit will shrink Scotland's total cross-border trade while increasing its reliance on England. Plain stupid.
The best strategy is to expand trade with all countries, but especially the EU and rest of the world. Brexit is diametrically opposed to this. If I am trying to sell meat, smoked salmon, or whisky into the EU, if I am trying to sell financial, legal, software, quantity surveying or technical translation services on the Continent, if I wish to bid for Continental construction projects (e.g. industrial plant & plumbing, electrical, HVAC, primary construction, telecoms), if I wish to be a member of a high tech EU team developing a new product (e.g. biotech & pharma, medical engineering, & aerospace), or if I wish to bid to train EU staff in some discipline, I do not want red tape hindering my business and adding to my costs.
Moreover, Brexit will NOT help to stem the flow of illegal migrants to the UK. The EU is NOT responsible for illegal migrants already in the UK. It is the UK Government's job (in fact Ms Theresa May's previous duty) to vet people entering the UK. It is the UK Government's job to find those already illegally in the UK and deport them. However, other EU member states had a duty to the UK - as a fellow member of the EU - to detain and turn back illegal migrants on their way to the UK. Following Brexit, EU citizens will feel little compunction to stop migrants on their way to the UK (think of the Calais camps!), and indeed many EU citizens such as truck drivers will now feel it is fine to take a little money to help migrants enter the UK illegally. After all, the Brexited UK is no longer their economic or political partner or concern. Brexit will HINDER the control of illegal migration to the UK.
Frankly, Brexit is for fools.
1 You are simply ignoring all the evidence, just to make yet another political polemic, like your previous spurious claim that our falling educational standards related to poverty! An unsubstantiable and absurd claim.
One cant just wish for more trade with the EU! Its not happening.
2 The Scotland Government's own export figures from 2002 to 2015 confirm trade with the EU has continued to DECLINE year on year, now down by 20 per cent in real terms since 2002.
3 International exports excluding the EU have GROWN by 35 per cent, in real terms, after factoring in HM Treasury inflation data.
4 EU exports have flatlined, in cash terms, from £10.9 billion in 2002 to £11.6bn in 2014. Growth has been stunted grown, well down in real terms over 12 years.
5 Rest of the UK exports have increased significantly in cash terms from £28.8bn in 2002 to £48.5bn in 2014.
6 And non-EU international exports have grown the fastest, from £8.7bn to £15.2bn in the same period, a £4bn real terms increase.
7 Once 20 per cent below EU exports in 2002, non-EU international exports have now OVERTAKEN EU exports in 2015 by a full 30 per cent, highlighting the potential ADVANTAGES to be capitalised on by Brexit.
8 The bottom line is that after 15 years of trying the EU is now less than 15% of our exports and on a distinct downward curve over 15 years.
9 It helps to understand the RUK is not our enemy. It supplies us with a £9bn tax and spend fiscal transfer in our favour for our government in Holyrood to spend.
A crucial RUK market that EU membership would mean an inability for us to negotiate our own trade deal with! It would be for our EU masters to negotiate. Major Scotland economic risk+++
We need to be everywhere else, but NOT in the EU
We were bombarded by businesses on the possible effects of independence but without help from and prompting by the UK government this time they appear to be totally ignoring or totally ignorant of the possible effects of Brexit.
And it would be helpful if we knew the financial plan for an Independent Scotland to counter that bombardment. So when will we hear about that? "In time"?
Hard Brexit is hard Brexit,the manipulators of Governance will insist on an arrangement to suit their agenda, manipulators of stock and commodity Markets. International Bankers will adjust easily to the new set up,the Nation States will play second fiddle .
Globalists Elite loving Theresa,who spouts about Globalism as though it were a Panacea, she will obey orders,she is no more a leader than Cameron was and he achieved nothing from Europe.All this talk of being strong ,is for the thick in the head,who think they live in a democracy,we do not.Our Pseudo democracy was further usurped by May following orders to force a general election,on the back of a weak Londonlabour party,and misplaced confidence that the SNP will be caught napping,in Referendum 2 unplanned laxity.
Well to me it looks like even Jeremy can recover some ground on Theresa's Broomstick strategy of arrogant insensitive and diplomatic stupidity.
A narrowing of the polls ,may suggest all is not lost for Labour in England.
The SNP may have a joker to play before the week is out,would that be a plan of attack ? ,if so it could be interesting ,for the one trick pony Right Wing orders that Theresa has been following May unravel,a week is a long time in politics.
The Truth is perhaps there is weakness in May.
May is Weak, her hand in Europe is Weak and her Debating skills are Weak ,just are her tens of thousands boast was Weak,she still has to be tested,she has won nothing yet ,she supposes her own strength and that is a weakness ,unprofessional amateurism.
It,s all pointing to a clean Brexit if it becomes clear the EU will dither and stall to make things difficult for the sake of it.
Theresa May is correct, no deal is better than a bad deal with an entrenched, inward looking and increasingly protectionist EU.
Once the General Election is over we need to get on with it and like it or not, all the negative nay sayers and layabouts who never waste a moment running down their own country, will be joining the hard working majority who backed the UK and voted to leave.
It would appear that Mr Tom Harris is the only guy who understood the importance of controlling the movement of labour within the EU. To take it to it's most basic level, if you were running a company in the UK and had the choice of training up your workforce or employing a fully trained employee from the EU with possibly a higher degree of ability and discipline, what would you do? The UK at present, from what the media say, is churning out teachers and students with literacy and numeracy problems. The students evidently have trouble accepting the required behaviour of a junior employee in a company, and have a strange confidence in their knowledge of modern business practices and their position in the company. I am only guessing if I said that the modern approach for them would be, "I would like to know the wage structure, the perks, the holidays and any staff discounts available". It is easier to employ a youngster if she concentrates on getting the job and leaves the other details to find out after she is employed. Mind you that is a typical capitalist attitude. I had no problem employing kids back in the fifties and sixties. I would hate to attempt it in 2017. Without a doubt you guys do have a very serious problem and unfortunately it relates to incompetent decisions within the Educational Establishment. Don't be shy, blame the SNP if you want but the true roots of this fiasco were born in the 1970's.
Why wouldn't movement of workers continue if required regardless of Brexit same as happens in Australia with a simple visa .
There must be many young people out there wondering why someone from the EU is filling a position that they could yes it may cause an employer to go through more candidates before they find one most suitable or offer more training or more motivation which is what these kids need most.
Go through any airport in the UK look at the coffee shops all mainly staffed with EU staff nice people efficient no doubt and disciplined but young and presentable first and foremost very few older workers why ? image of course so why not force employers to employ older people people with disabilities etc why not the the less presentable the older and leaving the young on the dole what sort of life is that.
Prete a Prete only recently started looking at recruiting from the UK the vast majority are from the EU what kind of message is that.
Australia has a similar problem even with the specialised visas. Australian companies tend to employ foreign workers because mainly the work harder, have a better attitude within the company, and no doubt do not sue them if the fall out. I believe there is a move to charge companies using visa workers a surcharge on their employment costs to cover the fact that the Australian kids are losing out. Unfortunately like the UK a portion of them are illiterate, lack numeracy and with the easy availability of drugs, including ICE, tend to be unemployable. Australia has a similar Educational establishment, to the 1970's. Equivalent to the UK standards in 2017 but about eighteen months behind the equivalent 1960 standards, much like the UK when you think about it.
I agree with you Peter it would be trying for an Employer and add costs but what is the alternative I have worked with many young people and been greatly impressed by young apprentices abilities in regard to problem solving pc skills etc they may lack common sense and might need a push in the right direction .
I recently visited a asda café and was served by someone who had a learning disability of some sort ASDA i applaud you prete a prete null points perhaps that is the problem Peter we accept the image that some companies try to present to us before examining the implications of policies and voting with our wallets best go or i shall be letting my Employer down.
A predictable opinion from a vested interest.
Much more helpful to accept that Brexit is going to happen and then provide constructive advice on getting a good deal.
Jonahs and nay-sayers are vainly trying to stem the tide of progress. Old King Canute had to sit in the sea before he managed to persuade his acolytes that even he couldn't stop the flow.
Brexiteers welcomes well motivated and well trained immigrants with worthwhile jobs, currently vacant, to take up. It's the other sort we wish to be rid of.
Brexit makes work, so make Brexit work!
Nonsense! If Brexiteers welcome well trained immigrants, why the rise in hate crime? And once Brexit happens, why on earth would well trained immigrants consider coming to a country with poor currency rates, low pay, and poor resources?
Let's be right about the immigrants that move to the UK. They come here to better themselves not to help the UK. Then as you say why on earth would well trained immigrants consider coming to a country with poor currency rates, low pay and poor resources. But yet they do come, I wonder WHY. Could it be the fact that in their home countries they are a lot worse off than in the UK. Are they also trying to escape the clutches of the failing EU.
"warned a quick trade deal with the EU was “complete fantasy”.
The Prof is behind the times.
Yesterday the ECJ ruled that trade deals do not have to be approved by every single parliament, only qualified majority in the European Commission:
"Britain’s ambition to sign a quick Free Trade Agreement with the European Union after Brexit has received a significant boost after a landmark ruling by the European Court of Justice handed expanded trade negotiation powers to Brussels.
The much-anticipated decision from the court in Luxembourg surprised experts by ruling that on key areas - including financial services and transport - the European Union does not need to seek ratification of a trade deal by the EU’s 38 national and local parliaments.
Trade experts said the ECJ ruling could substantially reduce the risk of any future EU-UK free trade agreement getting bogged down in the EU national parliaments, opening the way for an FTA to be agreed by a qualified majority vote of EU member states."
Thanks for that. Most interesting and encouraging. It rather supports the notion that as a bad Brexit benefits neither side so a sensible deal is highly likely.
It also conveniently puts a hole in the Nats argument about having a veto in the EU.
They clearly will not have any veto now that trade deals will be agreed by qualified majority.
The EU, the gift that just keeps on giving.
Exactly my thought also,how many times have we seen here posts about Scotland not having a voice in Westminster and about the land of milk and honey where a Independent Scotland will have a voice as well a veto in a truly democratic Brussels,this ruling in the ECJ has removed the rights of individual member state's from blocking any future trade deals which is bad for them or just do not want ,note I do not use the term "Individual Sovereign Nations" as they is no Sovereign Nations in the EU,
A ruling like this has been expected ever since the Wallonia region nearly managed to stop the Canadian Ceta Deal,It gives the Unelected European Commission powers to override to Elected European Parliment,and some people talk about the House of Lords... the Iron Curtain did not fall it moved West 3 or 400 hundred miles
Indeed.
It perfectly demonstrates how the EU is gradually crushing any notion of individual sovereign states as it cannot have any dissent.
So much for "Scottish independence in the EU".
But Nicola's got all the base's covered,Not joining the EU straight away but gradually,Instead joining the EEA (EFTA) which is subjected to the economic rules and laws the EU pass but which we will not have a vote on,including fisheries and agriculture,But she says fisheries is no no and will remain a Scottish remit,,meanwhile in Norway ,the land which the Snp holds up as shining example to us all, (its was in past Ireland then moved on to Iceland before the Greenland plan)47 per cent of citizens in a poll now want to hold a Brexit-style referendum on leaving the EEA(EFTA),some thing to do with the 12,000 EU directives and regulations have been forced upon them without them having a say in the matter,As for the Euro,don't talk about it,Salmond said in past the in 2009, as First Minister, that sterling was "sinking like a stone" and argued that euro membership was becoming attractive,now its a not,we will keep the pound(for now),and have the Bank of England control our interest rates
Nicola's got all the base's covered or is she trying to be all things to all people and pulling the wool over peoples eyes?
This is true and a sign that EU is finally coming to terms with the fact we are actually leaving and once the histrionics are over, deals will be done on a rational, pragmatic basis despite lingering resentment.
In another positive move, Michel Barnier has indicated there is no intention of a no deal with the UK, which is the sensible approach if he means what he says.
This is something the UK can work with toward achieving a good result for both parties.
Brexit will be great for our fishing industry .
How so? Westminster will sell it down the river, exactly as it did in the 70s and 90s. Why do you think that Ms May is not going to repatriate devolved powers? Scotland's fishing fleets, what's left of them, will be a bargaining chip for countries like Spain.
You are guessing!
Get facts or get off!
How rude.
Everyone is entitled to their opinion - unless it doesn't agree with the unionists it would seem!
A bit of history here,
The first policy were created in 1970. The The first rules were created in 1970. The original six Common Market members,France, West Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg, realised that four countries applying to join the Common Market at that time (Britain, Ireland, Denmark including Greenland, and Norway) would control the richest fishing grounds in the world. The original six therefore drew up Council Regulation 2141/70 giving all Members equal access to all fishing waters, even though the Treaty of Rome gave no authority to do this. This was adopted on the morning of 30 June 1970, a few hours before the applications to join were officially received. This ensured that the regulations became part of the "rules" before the new members joined, obliging them to accept the regulation. In its accession negotiations, the UK refused to accept the rules but by the end of 1971 the UK gave way and signed the Accession Treaty on 22 January 1972 in order to join the Common Market,
The UK was blackmailed,,,No fishing waters no Free trade for you with us
And just how many people are employed in fishing?
What a dismissive comment! There are many thousands employed in and rely on the Scottish fishing industry. Why not take a trip to Europe's busiest fishing port , Peterhead for example and see for yourself
If you don't know that leaving the biggest single market and trading block the world has ever seen will destroy the economy then you are an idiot.
Q. Why does Britain do twice as much trade with Ireland's 5 million as it does with Chinas 1.4 billion? If you can figure that out you will realise the truth that Brexit will destroy the British economy. That's near 300 times more trade per person with Ireland than China - why is that?
A. Because China is over 300 times further away?
Brexit is for racists not economically prudent people as can be seen by the sacking of George Osborne.
But surely you will be delighted by the destruction of Britain's economy Conor in retribution for all the terrible things that Britain has done to your people in Ireland, as you have told us on numerous occasions, correct?
The people of England voted to destroy their economy with Brexit - I have suggested many times on these pages that Scotland sends 1% of GDP to help England's poor after independence - this is a higher rate than the UKs whole foreign aid budget.
UK exports to China 26 billion dollars
German exports to China 79 billion dollars
And why is it Germany able to export TWICE as much as the rest of the EU combined total exports to China
Is it because it nearer to China ?
yes its the distance
its only 296 times the distance while the UK is 300 time the distance from China the UK is from Ireland
Duncan my assertion is as follows:
There is a direct inverse correlation between the amount of trade you do with another country and how far that country is away, while considering the size of the market.
Are you saying this is wrong? Because showing numbers that the powerhouse economies of Germany and China trade about as much as little Ireland and the UK does not really help your position. Perhaps if we had more quality branded products the Chinese can't build themselves such as BMW and Mercedes then we would do better, but we just sell them Range Rovers (Indian company) and Rolls Royce Jet engines.
Fake figures from a music hall Irishman.
There is a direct inverse correlation between the amount of trade you do with another country and how far that country is away, while considering the size of the market.
So if I am right with my analysis (and I nearly always am) that means brexit will lead to bankruptcy. Can you argue the point or just hurl insults?
What can we make and ship to china 5,000 miles away cheaper than they can make themselves? Because it seems to me all we can sell them is branded quality they can't make themselves such as Jet engines and Range Rovers. And the point above about Germany - they are selling them BMWs and Mercs and not much else.
