THE husband of the murdered Labour MP Jo Cox will today meet the First Minister to discuss a series of community events to mark the first anniversary of her death.

Brendan Cox will meet Nicola Sturgeon and other politicians at Holyrood who are supporting the “Great Get Together” in mid June.

Ms Cox, 41, the mother of two young children, was shot and stabbed by right-wing fanatic Thomas Mair in her Batley and Spen constituency on the eve of the EU referendum.

He was heard saying “this is for Britain” and “Britain first” during the attack.

Mr Cox will take part in a round table with charities and other third sector organisations, then meet Ms Sturgeon and Holyrood’s Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh.

The Scottish Government is also backing the get-togethers, which are intended to be “the biggest expression of national unity since the Diamond Jubilee”, and will include street parties, BBQs, picnics, coffee mornings, a “multi-faith bake-off” in Glasgow and a Muslim evening meal, or Iftar, in Edinburgh.

Mr Cox said he was “amazed and humbled” that so many people in Scotland and the rest of the UK had responded to the call to mark the anniversary of his wife’s death by getting together with their neighbours and celebrating what they have in common.

He said: “I think the huge response is because we’re tapping into the mood of the country. A desire for unity and togetherness rather than the divisiveness of politics and the public debate in recent years. We are hearing about new events all the time and there will no doubt be many more that just happen spontaneously. The important thing is that it will be a lot of fun and will hopefully play its part in reminding us all of the values we have in common.”

Mr Macintosh added: “There was scarcely a person and certainly not a parliamentarian in Britain who was not moved by the death of Jo Cox.

It will be a pleasure and a privilege to welcome her husband Brendan to the Scottish Parliament.

"In politics, the debate is often focused on what separates us but I will join with Brendan, and representatives from across the political spectrum, to celebrate what we have in common.

"The Parliament is proud to support the Great Get Together which offers us not only the chance to remember Jo but the opportunity to embrace diversity.”