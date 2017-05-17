THE quality of teacher training courses is to be scrutinised by the Scottish Parliament after concerns over standards of literacy and numeracy.
Holyrood’s education committee has written to all universities who offer teaching degrees asking them to provide details of what they offer.
The move comes after teaching students told MSPs last week some of their fellow students were graduating without sufficient skills to teach maths to P7 pupils.
Loading article content
They also said there was insufficient coverage of issues such as classroom discipline, online safety and helping pupils with autism.
The letter to universities from James Dornan, the committee convener, states: “The committee heard evidence to suggest a variation in the amount of time dedicated to different issues that the committee consider crucial in preparing student teachers for the classroom.
“The committee heard evidence to suggest the requirements for primary school teaching entrants in relation to numeracy may potentially be too low and that this can be combined with limited assessment and focus during teacher training.”
The letter calls on universities to provide precise details of the time spent on numeracy for prospective primary teachers.
Mr Dornan added: “A number of the trainee students suggested that, while there is focus on the importance of literacy and numeracy, there is not necessarily sufficient focus on the practical techniques of how to deliver them.”
The committee has also written to professional watchdog the General Teaching Council for Scotland to highlight “what appears to be a notable variation in the approaches taken by universities” including “some concerning elements such as a lack of training”.
In addition, the committee is concerned that some mature students seeking to move into teacher training from other professions cannot do so because they do not meet the entry requirements for the course even though they are well qualified.
Mark Melrose, who gave evidence to the committee last week, said that despite having spent seven years “purely working with optics” he was not eligible to train as a physics teacher because he did not have a unit on optics in his degree.
Mr Dornan added: “There are also examples in the responses received to the committee’s call for views of teachers from elsewhere being put off moving to Scotland to teach, for example because of the drop in pay to the bottom of the pay scale despite being an experienced teacher.”
In an evidence session with the committee last week one student teacher said only one week of his university course had been given over to literacy while another described a lack of focus on ensuring teachers have the skills to teach numeracy.
Halla Price, who is in her final year of a BEd at Edinburgh University’s Moray House School of Education, said: “There wasn’t enough focus on the teachers themselves having the skills to teach numeracy other than a maths audit we completed ourselves in second year.
“I do not believe that everyone graduating this year has the sufficient skills in numeracy to be able to teach it to 11-year-olds at a reasonable standard.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.
I resent being tied to a third world country like SNP Scotland.
Can't you jokers do the decent thing and just leave the UK now?
I resent being tied to a third world country like SNP Scotland.
Can't you jokers do the decent thing and just leave the UK now?
We wish little England well.
You and your bile? ... Yup, even you.
We wish little England well.
You and your bile? ... Yup, even you.
The last I heard 16-19 year olds in England were the most illiterate individuals of all countries in the developed world and second bottom of the league when it came to numeracy. Teachers are bailing out leading to some schools asking for parents to cover classes. Dearie me. Time we got shot of them.
Meanwhile as you well know research findings show that Scotland is considered to be the most highly educated country in Europe and among the best-educated in the world. Where do you think England stands on that list?
And currently in Scotland we have a record number of higher passes, students at University, students in full time College places and in paying apprenticeships.
Your abolished NHS has hit the skids (over and above the humanitarian crisis) with GPs in some parts of the country such as Dorset now demanding payment for consultations (£40 for 10 minute telephone consultations, £80 for 20 minute face to face and £140 for 40 minute face to face).
Your transport set up is a disaster.
Your Police Force can't cope to the point that sex crimes are being written off and thousands of cases are unsolved / unrecorded. An estimated 67,000 left off of the database last year alone.
Your Westminster Parliament has run up £1.7 trillion in debt and created one of the worst rich / poor divides in the civilised world.
I actually totally resent living in a country, Scotland, that's been robbed blind by its bullying neighbour, England (Westminster), and in fact has been subsidising it for decades before we even found oil.
Anyway your wish will be fulfilled as we'll be leaving the disfunctional Union, ASAP. What will you do then?
The last I heard 16-19 year olds in England were the most illiterate individuals of all countries in the developed world and second bottom of the league when it came to numeracy. Teachers are bailing out leading to some schools asking for parents to cover classes. Dearie me. Time we got shot of them.
Meanwhile as you well know research findings show that Scotland is considered to be the most highly educated country in Europe and among the best-educated in the world. Where do you think England stands on that list?
And currently in Scotland we have a record number of higher passes, students at University, students in full time College places and in paying apprenticeships.
Your abolished NHS has hit the skids (over and above the humanitarian crisis) with GPs in some parts of the country such as Dorset now demanding payment for consultations (£40 for 10 minute telephone consultations, £80 for 20 minute face to face and £140 for 40 minute face to face).
Your transport set up is a disaster.
Your Police Force can't cope to the point that sex crimes are being written off and thousands of cases are unsolved / unrecorded. An estimated 67,000 left off of the database last year alone.
Your Westminster Parliament has run up £1.7 trillion in debt and created one of the worst rich / poor divides in the civilised world.
I actually totally resent living in a country, Scotland, that's been robbed blind by its bullying neighbour, England (Westminster), and in fact has been subsidising it for decades before we even found oil.
Anyway your wish will be fulfilled as we'll be leaving the disfunctional Union, ASAP. What will you do then?
As for education, England has the largest amount of non English speaking pupils so that is a great part of the problem.
We do well out of the deals that have borrowed this money, we just do not want to pay it back.
As for education, England has the largest amount of non English speaking pupils so that is a great part of the problem.
We do well out of the deals that have borrowed this money, we just do not want to pay it back.
Qualifications / standards required to teach in Scotland are amongst the highest in the world.
https://targetpostgrad.com/subjects/teaching-and-education/training-to-teach-in-scotland
On a more positive note it's actually scunnering teachers right across Scotland as has the cherrypicking of NHS data with doctors, nurses and medical personnel. The MSM in Scotland seems to forget that the people that they are targeting are the people who will be voting next month and in the next referendum.
Qualifications / standards required to teach in Scotland are amongst the highest in the world.
https://targetpostgrad.com/subjects/teaching-and-education/training-to-teach-in-scotland
On a more positive note it's actually scunnering teachers right across Scotland as has the cherrypicking of NHS data with doctors, nurses and medical personnel. The MSM in Scotland seems to forget that the people that they are targeting are the people who will be voting next month and in the next referendum.
I'd like to see an education system that imparts a love of life in all students and a desire to make the world a better place for everyone..
I'd like to see an education system that imparts a love of life in all students and a desire to make the world a better place for everyone..
Left school @ 14, but somethings, like spelling & arithmetic tables can stay with you all of your life, even in bad times.
Left school @ 14, but somethings, like spelling & arithmetic tables can stay with you all of your life, even in bad times.
1. A teacher asking P7 pupils to calculate 5 times 8 and instructing them to "use a calculator if necessary".
2. A teacher, when discussing famous painters and their work, pronouncing Claude Monet as MONEY and following that up by asking the children "what has Mr. Money SHOWED us in this painting ? ".
It seems pretty obvious that we are allowing people, who themselves lack the necessary skills, to pass on their own poor standards to our youngsters. Ever since the powers that be decided school pupils could obtain passes in a variety of subjects without even scoring 50% the pass rate has certainly increased,(surprise,
surprise), but quality has without doubt plummeted. We now have an awful lot of people holding certificates that give a totally incorrect assessment of their true abilities but entitle them to apply for very responsible positions in all walks of life.
1. A teacher asking P7 pupils to calculate 5 times 8 and instructing them to "use a calculator if necessary".
2. A teacher, when discussing famous painters and their work, pronouncing Claude Monet as MONEY and following that up by asking the children "what has Mr. Money SHOWED us in this painting ? ".
It seems pretty obvious that we are allowing people, who themselves lack the necessary skills, to pass on their own poor standards to our youngsters. Ever since the powers that be decided school pupils could obtain passes in a variety of subjects without even scoring 50% the pass rate has certainly increased,(surprise,
surprise), but quality has without doubt plummeted. We now have an awful lot of people holding certificates that give a totally incorrect assessment of their true abilities but entitle them to apply for very responsible positions in all walks of life.