A BITTER strike over pay and conditions in Scottish colleges has escalated after unions refused a request from the Scottish Government to suspend action.
John Swinney, the Deputy First Minister, made the plea during a statement to the Scottish Parliament on the crisis, which is threatening to derail student coursework and exams.
Mr Swinney also announced the appointment of specialist negotiator QC John Sturrock to try and help resolve the increasingly acrimonious discussions. Mr Sturrock will take the role of lead mediator in all future talks.
Colleges Scotland, which represents management, and the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) teaching union are at loggerheads over a commitment by the Scottish Government to introduce pay harmonisation across the country.
A pay increase which gives unpromoted lecturers an annual salary of £40,000 was agreed more than a year ago and unions are angry that an April deadline to start paying the increase has been missed.
However, college management argue a separate deal needs to be struck on holidays and working hours before the roll-out of any new salary structures.
Mr Swinney said union plans to escalate strike action to three days a week would see the impact on students "deepen and harden" with some now at real risk of not being able to progress to future years’ study or qualify at all.
He said: "I asked the EIS to suspend the planned strikes due to take place this week and going forward while this process of active dispute resolution is in progress. I asked that the union give this careful consideration following our meeting and I reiterate that request.
"For the Scottish Government to directly intervene and force a resolution would mean the end of national bargaining. I am not prepared to consider that outcome.
"I therefore urge both parties to work constructively with our independent facilitator to find the common ground and achieve an agreement."
Larry Flanagan, general secretary of the EIS, welcomed Mr Swinney's intervention, but refused to back down over strikes.
He said: "We are disappointed the Deputy First Minister did not press Colleges Scotland to implement the agreed April pay settlement as this could have led to an immediate suspension of the strike action.
"Given that the management chair has confirmed publicly that the finance is available for the deal... it is perverse to provoke continued strike action by failing to deliver this agreement."
Monica Lennon, inequalities spokeswoman for Scottish Labour, said: "Instead of bringing lecturers and employers closer to an agreement John Swinney’s intervention has managed the opposite."
Colleges Scotland has offered lecturers 56 days holiday and 24 hours teaching time in a 35-hour working week, but the EIS wants 64 days holiday and 22 hours teaching time arguing that best represents the sector norm. Both deals also include two hours for cover and student support.
Mr Sturrock is an expert negotiator who has been involved in hundreds of mediations around the world covering a broad range of issues in the commercial and public sectors, finance and banking, corporate management, government and sport.
Six years ago the government offered harmonisation. Six years later we're still waiting on it happening.
Last year EIS struck a deal with Colleges Scotland over pay. 15 months later we're still waiting on it being paid.
This dispute can end today, if they just HONOUR THE DEAL
I think they always seem to threaten or actually actually strike at exam time for the students? They never cancel their overseas research projects, nor do they stop their research work or publishing papers on their hobby horses.
No they " punish" the students. Do they think it right to welcome their own students on to picket lines. That sort of 'coercion' is in my view ' abusive behaviour' and action should be taken against lecturers. They should be denied access to College facilities all day whenever they have a protest so they and their students suffer together.
My wife is on strike. She does not get paid for strike days nor does she particularly enjoy denying her students their education.
HOWEVER she has not had a pay rise in 5 years unlike senior college management who received a double figure rise 2 years ago. Furthermore an agreement was reached between lecturers and senior managemnt last year. The funds for salary uniformity across all colleges ( because this dispute is not about a pay rise ) are in place. So why are they being held back and what do you suggest lecturers do to hi-light their plight because your flippant comments about " cancelling their overseas research projects " ? or " publishing papers on their hobby horses " show up your total ignorance of the FE sector in general and the average lecturers job description in detail.
Why not go visit your local picket line and ask strikers what their issues are before writing more embarrassing tosh.
Just to correct you on one point, the funds for the salary award are not in place. Mr Flanagan repeats this in the article, but the colleges have been given their funding for next year and there is no allowance for meeting any move to salary uniformity. The colleges wish that there were.
Taxi for Swinney.
So, looking in from the outside, the demand here appears to be more money, less work and more holidays for the majority of lecturers.
And in order to get these three pretty cushy demands they're willing to walk out in the middle of negotiations and drop students at exam time and the end of courses, hampering their once-in-a-lifetime chance of completing a course and progressing.
I wonder how many other industries out there would agree that 'best' equals 'norm'? Or where harmonisation meant 'bits of harmonisation but not the bits we don't like'.
So, looking at your comments you appear to be absolutely ignorant of the facts. But don't let that stop your little rant. As I write I'm sitting in a room in Glasgow ready to continue talks around the dispute for the sixth day in the last seven(including meeting on Sunday evening), with another two days planned this week. Hardly walking out in middle of negotiations!
All we are asking of the government is they Honour The Deal you offered SIX years ago. All we are asking of the employers is Honour The Deal you agreed 15 months ago.
I wonder how many industries out there would agree that being disingenuous is the best way to treat staff or where breaching trust should be the norm?
Staff have 'walked out' in the middle of negotiations - ie, students across Scotland have lost days of their lifetime chance already, and it would appear that they will continue to do so. I doubt if they're all that bothered about you giving up a Sunday in the meantime.
In any case, your message is monumentally confusing. You're not negotiating but, oh wait, you are negotiating. And at heart you're still sitting in a position where you want more money so that the majority of lecturers can do less work, which seems like a pretty indefensible position for everyone out there in other industries.
If you're sitting in a room in Glasgow about to go into negotiations, simply accept that pay hikes tend to come with changes to T&Cs, take the minor change on offer because it looks brilliant to anyone on the outside (most of us would snap it up now and whistle happily on the way home!), and get back to teaching the next generation before they lose their chance.
I'm being perfectly serious here; if you're going into a meeting with the employers' side, ask them to confirm what Mr Flanagan is saying, i.e. that the money is there to fund the salary uniformity. And ask where "there" is. John Swinney didn't mention anything about this in his speech yesterday.
A 56 day holiday entitlement and 24 teaching hours in a 35 hour working week looks like a good deal to me.
