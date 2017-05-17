THE Scottish Tories have claimed widespread candidate splits over Jeremy Corbyn have made Labour “the most divided party ever to face the electorate in Scotland”.
Continuing their pursuit of Labour swing voters, the Conservatives released a dossier of statements by candidates which they said revealed unbridgeable divides over the UK leader.
Of the 36 Scottish candidates covered, most were supporters of Mr Corbyn, while around half a dozen were unambiguously hostile.
The latter included Ian Murray, who is defending Labour’s sole Scottish seat in Edinburgh South, who said Mr Corbyn was “destroying the party that so many need”.
Blair McDougall, the former head of Better Together who is standing in East Renfrewshire, said Mr Corbyn was “utterly unfit to lead”, while Alison Dowling in Paisley & Renfrewshire South said she was “boiling with rage and frustration at where we are as a party”.
And Barry Black in West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine said “the Trots are in charge now”.
Tory MSP Adam Tomkins said : “A vote for Labour would be a vote for chaos as the party tears itself apart and descends deeper into division. Even for people who have been sympathetic to Labour in the past, that is a disastrous prospect.”
Scottish Labour election manager James Kelly said: “This is a pathetic attack from the Scottish Tories, who are desperate to cover up the deep splits within their own party over Brexit.”
Spellchecker needed at The Herald.
Spellchecker needed at The Herald.
A 'spellchecker' wouldn't pick that up ('every' is a word), a proofreader would have though.
A 'spellchecker' wouldn't pick that up ('every' is a word), a proofreader would have though.
We have in UK for a long time put too much emphasis on 'strong government'. Our obsession with the long outdated FPTP system produces overall majorities that actually give the government far too much power. We imagine strength and unity in government is a good thing. I suspect UK's rigid education (by western standards) helps, as with much of the third world, rigid education diminishes the sense of individual responsibility, initiative, independent thinking, and increases the appeal of 'strong governments' just as it decreases the appeal of ideas like democracy has to be constantly worked for, administrations have to be accountable, that people have to be active in keeping authorities, elites, within bounds. Labour may be divided, but that's not more of a problem for the British people than having the most elitist and divisive major party in Europe, and getting still worse. UK has the West's worst social mobility, about the worst income/justice gap, child welfare, pensions, etc. (for some USA is still worse than us) and these figures can be checked up quite easily. Even the DM carries them. Result of our strong single minded Tory party , with alternatives like Blair, much of the same, just usually not quite so bad if you ignore the occasional unnecessary war. Our increasingly aggressive, hard right media - non-Tory viewpoints poorly represented- enhances the picure of the strength, might and all nicely working together so many people seem to want. Systems like Denmark, Germany, New Zealand, appear dis-united, far less strong governments, but give more accountability and generally more people friendly governments. if the Tories were an examples of unity then maybe unity is not the quality we really need in this area. And the Tories are certainly the most divisive major party to face voters.
