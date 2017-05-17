THE Scottish Tories have claimed widespread candidate splits over Jeremy Corbyn have made Labour “the most divided party ever to face the electorate in Scotland”.

Continuing their pursuit of Labour swing voters, the Conservatives released a dossier of statements by candidates which they said revealed unbridgeable divides over the UK leader.

Of the 36 Scottish candidates covered, most were supporters of Mr Corbyn, while around half a dozen were unambiguously hostile.

The latter included Ian Murray, who is defending Labour’s sole Scottish seat in Edinburgh South, who said Mr Corbyn was “destroying the party that so many need”.

Blair McDougall, the former head of Better Together who is standing in East Renfrewshire, said Mr Corbyn was “utterly unfit to lead”, while Alison Dowling in Paisley & Renfrewshire South said she was “boiling with rage and frustration at where we are as a party”.

And Barry Black in West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine said “the Trots are in charge now”.

Tory MSP Adam Tomkins said : “A vote for Labour would be a vote for chaos as the party tears itself apart and descends deeper into division. Even for people who have been sympathetic to Labour in the past, that is a disastrous prospect.”

Scottish Labour election manager James Kelly said: “This is a pathetic attack from the Scottish Tories, who are desperate to cover up the deep splits within their own party over Brexit.”