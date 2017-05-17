NICOLA Sturgeon has admitted the SNP’s decade in power has not been perfect, but insisted her party still leads the UK with “progressive policies” that are frequently stolen by others.
Standing in front of the overdue Queensferry Crossing on the day NHS Grampian said it could no longer guarantee patients timely surgery, the First Minister said the SNP had worked “every day to make Scotland a better country” and made “real progress to be proud of”.
She said the 10th anniversary of her predecessor Alex Salmond becoming First Minister in 2007 was a “special day” for her party.
Her opponents said the SNP had squandered its time in office by pursuing independence.
However campaigning alongside General Election candidates from Edinburgh and the Lothians in South Queensferry, Ms Sturgeon said: "The SNP has only reached the milestone of 10 years in government because we have worked hard - each and every day - to repay the trust of the people of Scotland and deliver on their priorities. I know we are not perfect.
We haven't got everything right and there is much more work still to do.
“Work to grow our economy, get more people into employment and drive up standards in our schools even further. But we can be proud in Scotland that when it comes to progressive policies, we are leading the UK.”
She said the new Labour manifesto “directly lifts” SNP policies, including free university tuition, ending hospital parking charges, and abolishing the so-called Bedroom Tax.
The Tories, who in an echo of the SNP’s 2007 manifesto, yesterday promised to scrap road tolls across the Severn, had also “belatedly” backed more council house building and free prescriptions, she said.
"They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But in this case the imitation shown by both Labour and the Tories is anything but sincere. The fact is that they have had the chance to back the SNP's progressive policies - but instead they opposed them tooth and nail."
She said a future Tory government with a bigger majority would impose more cuts, attack the vulnerable, and pursue a job-killing hard Brexit, making it “more important than ever that we have strong voices at Westminster standing up for Scotland".
She added: "Scotland has come a long way over the last 10 years - but the next few years will be hugely important in determining the kind of country we become.
"In the face of an uncertain world and an increasingly right-wing Tory Government, now more than ever it is vital to have the SNP standing up for Scotland."
Asked about the eight-month delay to the £1.35bn Queensferry Crossing, which is due to open around August, she said: “This is a bridge that’s going to last for 100 years. High winds have meant that it might be delayed by a few weeks but it’s a fantastic achievement."
Earlier, Health Secretary Shona Robison apologised to patients affected by NHS Grampian being unable to meet the 12-week diagnosis-to-surgery guarantee because of staff shortages.
She said it was "not ideal" that some people would now have to wait longer for treatment as adult elective patients were prioritised according to clinical need.
Campaigning in Dumfries, Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson said the SNP could have achieved far more “if they hadn't spent so much time trying to rip Scotland out of the UK”.
She said: "We've got schools going backwards, we've got college places that have been cut.
“We've got an economy that's one quarter from recession, whilst the rest of the UK is growing.
"There will be people in Scotland thinking it [an SNP decade] is a real missed opportunity."
Visiting a nursery in Gordon to warn of slow progress on the SNP promise to double free childcare by 2020, Scottish LibDem leader Willie Rennie said people were ”getting tired of the SNP and all their promises” after 10 years.
He said: “They have let education drift down the international rankings. Literacy has tumbled. “
“The economy is on the edge of recession. We can’t afford more tired neglect from the SNP.”
Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale will today urge voters to reject the “extremes of nationalism offered by the Tories and the SNP”.
In a speech in Glasgow, she will say the two parties have “hijacked” the results of the independence and EU referendums for their own “narrow nationalist purposes”.
She will say: “As a Labour Party, we put ourselves on the side of the vast majority of people across our country who rejected a hard Brexit and rejected independence.
"There is a clear majority in this country in favour of that vision of our society. They are the majority for change. A majority who aren't served by either the Tories or the SNP.
"They are the people who are sick of the Tories' lack of compassion, and the SNP's obsession with another referendum.
"And who just want us to be getting on with the job of governing and changing people's lives.”
Responding, SNP deputy leader Angus Robertson said: "No amount of headline-chasing policy announcements can paper over the enormous cracks within the weak and divided Labour Party.
"Labour are not going to form the next government so this election is about who can best protect Scotland's schools, hospitals and pensions from unnecessary Tory cuts and an extreme Brexit deal which will put Scottish jobs at risk."
Nothing progressive about nationalism.
If you mean 'British Nationalism?' I fully agree, but if you mean Scottish 'Civic Nationalism', I suggest you look it up and educate yourself, Bob.
"Violent nationalism, otherwise known as imperialism, is the curse. Non-violent nationalism is a necessary condition of civilized life".
(Gandhi)
'Civic nationalism', what a joke. You've really swallowed that one. haven't you? SNP, UKIP, Front National - nationalism is evil whatever its colour.
drivel.
Indeed; yet another failed attempt to conflate the progressive outward looking, inclusive, tolerant civic nationalism of the SNP, with the regressive inward looking, exclusive, intolerant 'blood and soil' nationalism as espoused by UKIP, BNP - and, increasingly the Conservative and Unionist Party.
1 Scotland’s potential future fiscal balance position has worsened since the 1st referendum inNovember 2014, due to the virtual disappearance of North Sea tax revenues in the intervening period.
2 Scotland’s fiscal position is now projected to remain around £11 billion (-6.4% of GDP) in deficit by the time the UK has come close to balance in 2019-20 (-1% of GDP). Thedifference is equivalent to around £1,700 per person.
3 Scotland’s economy has suffered a worrying slowdown post the first independence referendum.
4 As with Brexit, the economic implications of independence are highly uncertain, but downsides dominate.
However, unlike with Brexit, instead of an initial boost to the UK’s fiscal position, independence will result in Scotland experiencing a worsening of its position.
Last edited: 1:16pm Wed 17 May 17
This centralist government has distroyed local democracy , i.e. Wind farms refused permission by local authorities and local residents , then forced through by the Snp , local authorities forced to allow more houses to be built against local opinion , failing schools failing NHS , Snp aren't failing they have failed !! They have created hate in our country by their anti anyone but the Snp , a truely nasty organisation
Feeling better noo that you've got that off of your chest, LOL.
Opinionated nonsense.
What a load of garbage.
''The virtual disappearance of North Sea tax revenues?''
Any idea how Norway generated £17.684 billion from oil and gas in 2015 but the UK Government only generated £43 million in its last published tax year?
Could that have something to do with the following:
''Looking at how the tax breaks apply to Shell and BP: in the 24 countries where Shell extracts oil and gas, all except the UK made Shell pay taxes. While the UK gave Shell £80m in tax rebates, Shell paid Norway £2.7bn. So, Norway generated 62 times more tax from one company than Westminster generated from the entire UK industry last year reported. Given that Shell alone cut up to 13,000 jobs and paid no corporation tax in the UK in 2015, it might surprise people that Shell paid £7.9 billion in shareholder dividends for that year, and in 2016 Shell paid out bumper £11.1 billion in dividends to its shareholders, more than any other company in the world.
BP also paints a familiar story: UK taxpayers paid BP £202 million in tax rebates in 2015 and of the 23 nations where BP extracted oil and gas, the UK was the only one where BP received money rather than paid taxes. Other countries received £10,148 million in taxes.....''
You missed the most 'colourful' nationalists of all from your list, Peter; the Conservative and Unionist Party, with their Red White and Blue Brexit.
Still trying to flog that old horse? No-one is fooled by your desperate attempt to tar the Tories with the same brush as the SNP.
Surely you've got that the wrong way around, Peter. No-one is fooled by your desperate attempt to tar the SNP with the same brush as UKIP, Front National and the Tories.
As an English person yourself you should know that the English (and let's be honest, when people here speak of the Tories, they mean the English) are the least nationalistic people on God's earth. Don't be deceived by a bit of ritual flag waving at the Proms, the English don't even celebrate the birthday of the the world's greatest playwright, for God's sake. Most don't even know when St George's Day is. And don't also fall into the trap of thinking they are nationalistic because of immigration. It is true that for many of them fear of immigration is irrational, but what you have to remember is that for whole communities, particularly in the east of England, their traditional life has changed out of all recognition by unmanaged increases in immigration. We welcome immigration here in Scotland because we have an underpopulated country and can easily absorb newcomers. We should not assume that were we in the position of some of those English communities we would not react in exactly the same way.
"the English don't even celebrate the birthday of the world's greatest playwright, for God's sake"
"the English don't even celebrate the birthday of the world's greatest playwright, for God's sake"
Go to the theatre Alan...the plays come to life off the page. May I suggest beginning with Henry V.
Go to the theatre Alan...the plays come to life off the page. May I suggest beginning with Henry V.
"the plays come to life off the page. "
"the plays come to life off the page. "
Good lateral thinking Alan.
"In England, if one simply considers the number of people involved, it is probable that the dominant form of nationalism is old-fashioned British jingoism."
George Orwell
Peter, when people write about the Tories they are not referring to the English, they are referring to people who wish to conserve the Union. Most Conservatives are motivated by the urge to conserve their position, power and privilege so they will wave the flag when it suits their pocket. The flag they will wave depends on how their individual circumstances will be influenced.
The conservative establishment in England know that if they were to start celebrating St George's day and placing more overt emphasis on England, the union would dissolve very quickly.
You make a point regarding Scotlands population that I have often made on this forum and that is that we have an underpopulated country. Look around the western world and show me a country that has a strong performing economy and suffers from under population?
There's so many closet anglophobes on this forum who, not wishing to appear racist, direct their bile at the Conservatives. What a shame for you that the majority of decent Scots don't think the same as ScotSeps on this hopelessly biased forum.
Please! I have already used up my uncontrolled laughter ration for today!
Get a grip of yourself, Peter. The pro-Independence movement is not, categorically no, "anti-English", it is anti-Westminster.
When I, and the vast majority, on these threads, "speak of the Tories" we are refering to the most Imperial Party in the Westminster Establishment, an establishment that exhibits the worst form of "Nationalism" - exceptionalism and arrogant superiority.
All xenophobia and rascism is irrational, Peter, and that is why Lynton Crosby is cynically puting it front and centre of the Tory campaign. It is easy to arouse base instincts, to support your cause, especially when they are born out of irrational fears - history is laden with the application of such propaganda: The Crusaders, the 30 Years War, The Colonisation of the USA and Australia, South African Apatheid, The Third Reich, Segregation in the USA, Trump's Election, inter alia.
Peter, Westminster does not work for any of the peoples of the UK, far alone Scotland, and the Tories are the mainstay of that abomination. That, Peter, is why the vast majority of Scots will not countenance the Tories and are gradually wakening up to the insidious agenda of Westminster.
Finally, Peter, even after Brexit, net immigration will continue to run at over 500,000 per year with much the same mix of skills as we have now.
We don't have to 'tar the Tories'. They're making a real good job of it on their own.
The video also highlights that she's an absolute duffer when it comes to Q&A's, no doubt due to not having a script in front of her. Nicola Sturgeon sure puts her to shame.
https://twitter.com/ptr_yeung/status/864189318394511360
What a terrible shame for you that beyond the sheltered confines of this ScotSep forum Scots in the real world like Ruth Davidson. So you can kick the cat till the cows come home, if you'll pardon me mixing my metaphors, and it won't make a scrap of difference to the way Scots vote on June 8. And yes, I know the SNP will still get 50+ seats, but the tide is starting to turn and the separatists are going to get a really good kicking.
You are slipping into the old separatist language again Peter.
Those of us who support independence for Scotland are actually in the game of trying to unite Scots into supporting their own country. We are not separatists Peter, it is those who endeavour to keep the people of Scotland divided who damage this country. What other country in the world has a section of the population who feel more loyalty to a neighbouring country than to their own?
We the people of Scotland whatever position on the political perspective, should all be working together to improve Scotland, not supporting a union that has patently failed to be an equal one.
Get behind Scotland.
tut, tut Richard, today is the 17th of May , when a large group of narrow- minded separatists from our nearest continental neighbour, will be marching through Edinburgh waving their red, blue a white flag in celebration of ending 600 years of broad-minded internationalism.
How can they celebrate this day with the burden of all that oil hanging over them ?
If Scots see sense it will only be a Red and White Brexit.
thats right Peter , the NF , UKIP but youve missed out the BNP , OO , Britian First , etc. etc. , you know all those organisations that the tories have poached people from and got them to stand as tory councilors.
There is only one party in Scotland full of dangerous , anti-democratic , right wing , bigoted , xenophobic , racist , exteme British nationalists and they wear big blue rosettes !
but the
but the Union flag kind is OK and Rule Britannia is the anthem used by broad-minded internationalists?
Observe PMQs sometime. You will see that just about every SNP MP is wearing a saltire lapel badge. You will look in vain to find any English MPs wearing either a Union flag badge or a St George's cross badge. That's because Labour/Conservative/
LibDem MPs have grasped the fact that those flags are the emblems of countries, not parties.
'Every SNP MP wearing a saltire lapel badge'. Any reader know if Angus and his gang buy them on expenses? He claims for the air he breathes, so no shiver me timbers if they do.
the SNP party always stood and stands for a left of centre party ,a socialist democratic ,and ive been a socialist all my working class days ,if it is so evil why are they so popular with the people of Scotland and ,been reelected 3 times ,,,now LETS hear and see all the we Unionist party policy,s ,,,like the Torys free prescriptions and the Severn toll being scrapped ,,like the Labour increasing income tax ,,,if these SNP policy,s where so evil ,why why are being adopted by the Unionist party,s ,,,,bad bad SNP
Any chance of a translation? Or perhaps a new typewriter.
Typical- When you can't beat the argument try to put down the contributor
Peter in his true colours- again.
yes ,trying your best to divert from the main story ,as always ,a true UNIONIST at his best ,cant ,will not ,refuses ,to keep to the main story,,simple reason why ,your Labour and Tory partys have failed in every way ,,,whats the next plan ,yes ,try and grab the lime light and steal the popular policy,s from the SNP ,more so when yer own has failed,,,this don,t work anymore ,,,now try your best to print your we Unionist policys ,ive yet to read one ,,,bring it on ,,with a we bit of luck ,yer days are number TORYS
You use a typewriter to contribute to a website?
(Mind you considering the quality of your 'contributions' it would be helpful if you did so.)
Humour has never been one of the nationalists' strong points. In fact in the SNP manifesto a humour bypass will become compulsory.
Our sense of humour is why we read your posts Peter.
What a shame then that your ripostes fail to reflect your scintillating wit.
The N in the SNP stands for national, not nationalism. It is all about whether you see Scotland as a nation or as you appear to do, see it as a region. Yorkshire and Northumbria are regions of England and there are many people living there who feel that they are neglected by the central government of the UK. Scotland has and continues to suffer from being regarded and treated by the UK establishment as a region rather than as a nation that is in an equal partnership with the nation of England. I don't believe for a minute that there are many people in England who don't believe that the nation of England still exists. So why should Scots believe any differently? If you believe that Scotland is a nation in the same way that England, France, Sweden or Switzerland is, then you look for your nation to thrive. No one would claim that the average person in any of the above named nations were evil nationalists, they are just citizens of their own nation.
Do you believe Scotland is a nation Peter? or do you believe it is a region?
If you're talking about federalism, that's a different issue. I confess I just loathe and despise all nationalists, be they SNP or UKIP. I can see no intrinsic merit in being proud of the place you live on the basis of it being a nation. Let's be honest, Scotland became a nation because Kenneth MacAlpin and his successors were stronger than other feudal leaders and beat them and the peasantry into submission. So nationhood may be a fact, but hardly something to be proud of. And yes, I know the same goes for England and most other countries. It always makes me smile when people here go on about the butcher's apron, conveniently forgetting that in our own country Scottish kings have done far worse things against their own people. And yet it is because of those kings that Scotland is Scotland.
If hou loath and despise me then there is no point in me listening to you just to be insulted. Therefor most of your posts are a waste of time and effort for they will be ignored.
You're right, I phrased that badly. I should have said I loathe and despise nationalism. Nationalists can't all help being inflicted by the disease. By all means ignore me, but I think you will find that there are more replies to me on this thread than to anyone else. So perhaps you should have a word with your chums.
I don't know why everyone makes such a big deal of the word 'national' in the SNP title. Scotland is just like well over 100 other countries who obtained their independence due to wanting to run their own affairs and it just so happens that the Scottish National Party are the means to achieving our objective.
I don't think of myself as a nationalist and I'm sure there are many supporters of independence who share my viewpoint.
I'm not in the business of saying that we in Scotland are superior to any other country on the planet, but I don't think we are inferior either.
Regarding the place that you live, if you take it back to the basics, human beings are territorial and our societies have grown from villages to towns to cities to national boundaries. Within those boundaries until relatively recent times, shared language, culture and values have developed. In the past we called them Kingdoms and although with the exception of the UK that concept has all but disappeared, most people in western Europe are still living within boundaries that were set in the feudal past.
The piece of land on which we sit is Scotland. It has had a chequered past, but that should not deny us a brighter future. The SNP has not got everything right, but they are motivated to work for Scotland in a way that the Westminster focused parties can never be. The majority of SNP voters and members are not rabid nationalists, but they share a vision for Scotland to be a more prosperous nation.
I'm intrigued by what you think Scottish kings did against their own people that you consider worse than the extinction of the Tasmanian aboriginals, the Transvaal concentration camps, the Opium Wars or the Amritsar massacre, to name just a few.
The point is Dougie baby, that there is no long-established nation that does not have in its history things of which it is now ashamed. Scotland is no exception. To pick out the British Empire as being any worse than the rest is just plain foolish.
Compare & Contrast:
During a two year campaign for Scottish independence the only victim caused by an action from the YES side was Jim Murphy's shirt. British Nationalists rioted in George Square the day after the vote.
http://www.heraldscotland.com/news/13181097.George_Square_Trouble__The_night_our_readers_became_reporters/
During a 3 month Brexit campaign, there was a reported spike in hate crimes in England and a pro-EU MP, Jo Cox, was murdered by a British Nationalist. There were no reports of hate crime in Scotland.
During a 3 year peaceful campaign against the poll tax in Scotland there was no violence and the protests were ignored by Westminster. The year it was to be brought into law in England there was a full scale riot in London, the policy abandoned and Thatcher removed from No.10.
Compare & Contrast:
During a 3 month Brexit campaign, there was a reported spike in hate crimes in England and a pro-EU MP, Jo Cox, was murdered by a British Nationalist. There were no reports of hate crime in Scotland.
During a 3 year peaceful campaign against the poll tax in Scotland there was no violence and the protests were ignored by Westminster. The year it was to be brought into law in England there was a full scale riot in London, the policy abandoned and Thatcher removed from No.10.
I think you will find that those responsible for the George Square riots were of the Orange variety. They have their own motives for wrapping themselves in the Union flag, but to imply that their disgraceful behaviour was somehow representative of unionism is nonsensical, and you know it.
The facts remain they are British Nationalists, regardless of what sub-group they may or may not belong to. These are the very people that Ruth Davidson as just dog whistled to join her increasingly extreme party. Shamelessly using sectarianism to further her own political aims.
Do I think they represent the wider unionist community? No I don't, but neither do I see equivalent groups to the OO, EDL/SDL, Britain First etc on the side of Scottish independence movement.
Like it or not, its British Nationalism thats the ugly sister.
Weasel words. You are desperate, and it shows. Scots will vote in their hundreds of thousands for the Conservatives on June 8. Perhaps you think they are all 'British Nationalists'.
"Weasel words" you say. Then perhaps you could answer these two relatively straightforward questions then.
1. Are groups such as the OO, Britain First, EDL/SDL,BNP,NF British Nationalists? A simple yes or no will do.
2. Can you point out equivalent groups in the Scottish independence movement?
As for the GE, the last three polls have shown the gap between the SNP and Tories increasing in Scotland. If the Tories were going to do so well, why did Davidson dog whistle the groups I've just highlighted?
"Weasel words" you say. Then perhaps you could answer these two relatively straightforward questions then.
Ian Brady was Scottish therefore all Scots are homicidal maniacs? That seems to be the logic behind your tortured argument.
No attempt to answer the question, just deflect onto some twisted straw-man argument.
Why can't you answer those two straightforward questions, too uncomfortable to admit the truth? The truth that British nationalism has groups with bigotry and racism at their core, and where by comparison Scottish ccivic nationalism is inclusive and welcoming.
Vote Conservative and Unionist and get a free size 30 crimplene suit and lambeg drum to terrorise your neighbours and their children.
No attempt to answer the question, just deflect onto some twisted straw-man argument.
Wow. You heard it here first folks, the OO isn't "representative of unionism". I think you grasped at a very short straw there Peter.
I think you will find that the vast majority of Scots voting Conservative on June 8 despise them as much as you do. It is perhaps an indication of your desperation that you try to conflate a few bigots with hundreds of thousands of decent Scots. You obviously have a very low opinion of your fellow countrymen.
I'll think you'll find it's a minority of Scots who will be voting for the Tory party, but of that minority, a sizeable chunk will be either members of the OO or supporters of a west of Scotland football team.
To deny that is "perhaps an indication of your desperation".
Peter, it is the OO type of Unionism that Ruth Davidson, with her acolytes, is trying to mobilise.
This type of Unionism has been the most divisive and bloody aspect of the UK for the last 150 years.
I hadn't heard that Gandhi quote...very useful to know, thank you.
You're welcome, Margaret. .. I often quote Gandhi when our Unionist friends struggle to realise that there is more than one type of nationalism, generally quoting Einstein or Orwell's version. But of course, Scottish nationalism is not what Einstein or Orwell was referring to, what we see and hear from tRuthless & her cronies is a textbook example of propaganda.
"Accuse the other side of that which you are guilty".
(Joseph Goebbels, Nazi propaganda minister)
Ruth Davidson & friends have been doing that rather a lot lately.
British nationalism and Scottish nationalism: two peas a pod.
Another failed attempt to conflate the progressive outward looking, inclusive, tolerant civic nationalism of the SNP; with the regressive, inward looking, exclusive, intolerant 'blood and soil' nationalism of UKIP, BNP and the Tories.
In which referendum were non British EU citizens allowed the vote - the one organised by the SNP, or the one organised by the Tories?
Scottish nationalists and British nationalists, can't stand being in union with other peoples because they're in union with other peoples. Scotnats and Britnats: peas in the same nationalist pod. Both ideologies quasi-racist in nature, both economically stupid.
Both refs were setup by the Tories.
Scottish nationalists and British nationalists, can't stand being in union with other peoples because they're in union with other peoples. Scotnats and Britnats: peas in the same nationalist pod. Both ideologies quasi-racist in nature, both economically stupid.
Nobody likes a smart ass.
I beg to differ, Brian, my wife just dropped a dress size and asked me if her b*m looked big in her new purchase, personally, I thought her ass looked very smart. :-)
Ha - oh my, 'our nationalism is good whilst other types are bad'.
Really? Have you heard yourself?
Nationalism needs three things work:
1. We are different from them.
2. We are better than them.
3. They are the problem.
All of these fit the glove of the SNP.
It actually only needs one thing. The belief and self confidence that we can have a better society than the one that's on offer from Westminster.
What you have just described is the xenophobic thinking that delivered Brexit.
1. Are people around the world 'different from each other?'
Er.. in many respects yes, whether it's culture skin colour religion or beliefs.
2. Are any of these people better than any other people?
It's rather like challenging a monkey & a goldfish to climb a tree, to judge who's the best? Kinda stupid actually when you think about it. no-one is 'better' than anyone else, each has their own merits.
3. They are the problem.
In the case of an oppressed Indian people, or for that matter the 59 'former' colonies of the Empire, then yes, the British were principally the problem, very much like London control is to Scotland.
But once again, you fail to see more than one form of 'nationalism', try reading more, Steve.
1. Are people around the world 'different from each other?'
FGS take some time out to do your homework.
Everyone on this thread is British, nationalistic pride is very common everywhere but not when a person denounces there citizenship.
the problem is the SNP name... I suggest we change it. from Scottish National Party to Scottish Independence Party...SIP,
Problem Solved.
As I've said, Gareth, there's nothing wrong with 'National' 'Nationalist' or 'Nationalism', it is how others decide to categorise it.
It's rather like condemning every shade of red because you don't like the colour in the St George's flag, who'd be so silly? :-)
Aye, there's the miserable failures in Fennoscandia to remind us.
Tom, Tom the piper's son at it again! He's now scunnering so many people that they're flocking to the SNP.
Anyway let's all have a laugh. A very nice lady with learning difficulties giving T May a REAL hard time. Cut from the BBC news report of course.
www.youtube.com/watc
h?v=WXK3WI4WUSs
1 We have spent the additional UK premium, ONLY available as part of the UK, of £7bn extra on some free services such as tuition fees and personal care, ... and much much more bolstering our NHS and Education for pretty poor performance outcomes.
Money otherwise unavailable to Scotland with separation. We can celebrate these free services but have to remember that they result from being part of the UK.
2 Leave the uk and they end on day 1 as a record SNP £9bn tax and spend fiscal deficit is as yet unplugged as the SNP continue to stall our economy
Sturgeon says separatism transcends food, jobs, and NHS care.
Irresponsible+++
1 We have spent the additional UK premium, ONLY available as part of the UK, of £7bn extra on some free services such as tuition fees and personal care, ... and much much more bolstering our NHS and Education for pretty poor performance outcomes.
Nobody believes any of the figures coming from 'independent' Westminster agencies anymore. Nothing more than the usual load of claptrap.
Commonsense tells you that Scotland could be a very successful, independent country. Cameron himself blurted it out.
Looks as though the SNP Government are making some progress. I wonder what Westminster has got to offer?
1) Scotland’s budget protected from a £7 billion cut by the UK Treasury over the financial arrangements enabling new powers for our Parliament.
2) Record funding for Scotland’s NHS, with the overall health budget at £13 billion in 2016 – over £3.3 billion more than when the SNP first took office.
3) Free, high quality childcare is increased to 16 hours a week for all 3 and 4 year olds – up from 12.5 hours in 2007, extended to 2 year olds from low income households too.
4) Employment at its highest ever level. Latest figures, 2,636,000 people in work.
5) Pupils are achieving more than ever with a reformed curriculum, record exam passes and 93% of school leavers now going on to work, training or education.
6) Council Tax frozen saving the average Band D household £1,550 by April 2017.
7) 1.3 million older and disabled people benefit from free public transport through the National Concessionary Bus Travel Scheme – now extended to help disabled veterans.
8) Target to build 30,000 affordable homes exceeded, with an investment of £1.7 billion.
9) Free tuition maintained, saving students up to £27,000 compared to England.
10) Jobs and businesses protected from recession by cutting business rates for almost 100,000 small and medium-sized businesses.
11) 78,000 elderly benefit from access to a wide range of personal care without charge.
12) Recorded crime in Scotland has reached its lowest level in 41 years.
13) Free prescriptions protected, saving people with chronic conditions over £100 a year.
14) Road Equivalent Tariff rolled out to all ferry routes in the Clyde and Hebrides, cutting fares by around 40%.
15) 178,000 low income households helped to buy essentials such as nappies, food and cookers through our Scottish Welfare Fund since it was established in 2013.
16) By keeping Scottish Water in public hands customers pay less for a better service – charges for the average household bill are £39 lower than in England and Wales.
17) The number of nurses, doctors and dentists working in Scotland’s NHS increased.
18) NHS staffing is at record levels, up more than 11,200 under the current government.
19) Scotland’s A&E services are the best performing in the UK.
20) 95% of hospital day case and inpatients seen within 12 weeks last year.
21) Healthcare kept local. A&E units saved, children’s cancer services and neurosurgery units protected, and maternity units kept open.
22) Over £5 billion invested in Scotland’s health infrastructure since 2007, including the South Glasgow Hospitals and Emergency Care Centre in Aberdeen.
23) Pay rises for our NHS staff delivered.
24) Nursing staff up to £714 a year better off than their counterparts in England.
25) Hospitals cleaner and safer. Cases of C. Diff and MRSA fall to lowest levels recorded.
26) Almost £40 million invested to raise public awareness of cancer, and catch it earlier.
27) Risk of cervical cancer cut by providing HPV vaccine for girls in second year of school.
28) Scrapped parking charges at NHS-run hospital. Patients and staff save £25 million.
29) Highest number of GPs per head of the population in the UK; more practices are now open in the evenings and at weekends.
30) Scotland first country in the UK to have a mental health waiting times target. Over £150 million invested over the next five years to improve mental health services.
31) 2.2 million registered with an NHS dentist than when the SNP took office.
32) 98% of primary and secondary schools providing two hours of physical education a week – up from 10 per cent in 2005.
33) More funding provided to support carers and young carers; over 22,500 benefiting from the Short Breaks Fund.
34) Irresponsible alcohol discounts in supermarkets and off-licences banned.
35) Legal age for buying tobacco raised to 18.
36) Control of social care services budget through the Self-Directed Support Act.
37) Extra funding for Scotland’s veteran charities, ex-service men and women receive priority treatment in the NHS and other services.
38) All children in primaries 1 to 3 – around 135,000 pupils – benefiting from free school meals, saving families around £380 per child per year.
39) The £160 million Attainment Scotland Fund improves literacy, numeracy and health and well-being for children in over 300 primary schools in the most deprived areas.
40) Spending per pupil is significantly higher here than south of the border – 9% higher per pupil in primary at £4,899, 12% higher per pupil in secondary at £6,738.
41) Investment of £1.8 billion and 607 school projects delivered.
42) 4,020 school children able to learn in dedicated Gaelic medium language classes.
43) The Disabled Students Allowance in Scotland protected and bursaries for students maintained, while the Tories abolished both elsewhere in the UK.
44) Education Maintenance Allowance in Scotland expanded– scrapped in England – to support 57,000 school pupils and college students from low income families.
45) Over 119,000 full-time equivalent college places provided – exceeding 2011 manifesto commitment to maintain 116,000 places.
46) £530 million invested in college estates and state-of-the-art buildings in Glasgow, Kilmarnock and Inverness – plus £140 million for Fife and Forth Valley colleges.
47) Full-time college students benefit from the highest bursary of anywhere in the UK.
48) A record numbers of Scots supported into university. Young people from deprived areas more likely to study at university.
49) The poorest university students living at home benefit from a minimum income guarantee of £7,625 per year – the highest in the UK.
50) More women entering universities are choosing to study science, technology, engineering and maths subjects. They make up 48% of those gaining degrees.
51) Scotland has the highest employment rate of the four nations in the UK, women and youth employment rates exceed those of the UK.
52) Typical pay in Scotland is now, for the first time, higher than in England.
53) The Scottish economy has seen three years of growth up to the third quarter of 2015.
54) 186,855 young people took the opportunity to undertake a modern apprenticeship since 2007, and by 2020 a further 30,000 opportunities will be available every year.
55) Around 20,000 families supported to buy their own home through home ownership schemes – three quarters of them under the age of 35.
56) Councils enabled to build new homes– 5,292 council houses built since 2011.
57) 15,500 social houses for rent safeguarded by ending Right to Buy.
58) £500 million invested to stimulate conomic growth in Glasgow and the Clyde Valley.
59) £125 million allocated to Aberdeen to stimulate economic growth in the city, plus an additional £254 million for infrastructure projects in the North-east.
60) £60 million put towards a Town Centre Regeneration Fund.
61) £500 million spent on tackling fuel poverty, with one in three households helped to improve home energy efficiency.
62) Tax burden reduced on the sale of homes, with 93% of house buyers paying less than under UK stamp duty land tax or paying no tax at all.
63) The number of private sector businesses in Scotland at 361,345, the highest number recorded – productivity is up 4.4% compared to 0.2 per cent in the UK.
64) International exports increased by 36%. (2007 to 2014) £20.3 billion to £27.5 billion.
65) Tourism healthier with 15.5 million tourists visiting in the year to September 2015.
66) Enterprise and development spending per head in Scotland is double that of the UK, and spending on research and development has increased by 44% since 2007.
67) More than 80% of Scots paid the Living Wage of £8.25 an hour.
68) In 2011, the first government in the UK to pay the Living Wage to our staff.
69) Poverty levels down. 260,000 fewer people in poverty in 2014 than in 2000.
70) Invested £90 million to ensure that no-one in Scotland has to pay the Bedroom Tax, protecting up to 72,000 households from threat of eviction or becoming homeless.
71) Over half a million vulnerable households – including over 200,000 pensioners and 86,000 single parents – protected from UK Government cuts to Council Tax support.
72) Almost 3,000 disabled people supported through the Independent Living Fund Scotland, set up after the UK Government scrapped its support.
73) Over 200 companies signed the Scottish Business Pledge to boost productivity and increase diversity.
74) Number of days lost to industrial disputes down 84%, the lowest of any UK country.
75) Encouraging public, third, private sector companies to boardroom gender equality.
76) Nicola Sturgeon appointed first cabinet with an equal number of women and men.
77) Scotland is leading light on LGBTI equality, with progressive equal marriage laws.
78) Over £75 million has been spent since 2007 to help some of the world’s poorest and most vulnerable people.
79) Violent crime down 55%, homicides 51%, weapons/knife crime two-thirds.
80) £216 million invested in the creation of the new national police service.
81) The new Scottish Crime Campus provides a focal point for excellence in intelligence-sharing
82) Since 2007, 1,000 more police officers keeping our communities safe. By contrast, police numbers south of the border have fallen to their lowest level in 15 years.
83) Automatic early release ended: long-term prisoners will serve their sentence in full.
84) Reconviction rate reduced to its lowest level in 16 years.
85) £75 million seized from criminals reinvested in community projects for the young.
86) HMP Grampian opened in March 2014 and HMP Low Moss opened in March 2012, two major parts of the prison building programme.
87) Access to air weapons tightened.
88) A record £33 million invested to tackle domestic violence against women and girls.
89) Access to justice for survivors of domestic abuse improved too.
90) Tackling sectarianism backed up with record investment.
91) The new Scottish Fire and Rescue Service created.
92) Scotland has the UK’s first national action plan on human rights.
93) £1 billion invested annually in public and sustainable transport to encourage people out of cars. Spending for safer walking and cycling at a record high.
94) The £1.4 billion Queensferry Crossing is on time and on budget.
95) Tolls on the Forth and Tay bridges abolished, commuters continue to save £184 a year crossing the Tay, £207 a year on crossing the Forth.
96) Borders Railway reopened, longest domestic railway built in Britain in over 100 years.
97) £742 million Edinburgh-Glasgow rail improvements; widespread electrification of the network between the two cities, and to Stirling and Dunblane.
98) £3 billion to create 80 miles of dual carriageway on the A9 Perth-Inverness, £745 million to Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route, plus M8, M73 and M74 motorway.
99) £170 million Aberdeen Inverness rail upgrade; new stations at Dalcross and Kintore.
100) Contracts worth £97 million will protect the 150-strong workforce and create 100 new jobs at the last commercial shipyard on the Clyde.
101) Prestwick Airport saved from closure, safeguarding around 1,350 jobs.
102) £500 million a year to deliver higher water quality, better environmental protection, and better service for customers. Scottish Water now UK’s most trusted utility.
103) £400 million to deliver superfast broadband to 95 per cent of properties across Scotland by the end of 2017.
104) The independence referendum was the biggest democratic exercise in our history.
105) The voting age for Scottish Parliament and local government elections permanently lowered to 16, starting from May 2016.
106) Local communities given a voice – backed up with £20 million funding – in the planning and delivery of local services through the Community Empowerment Act.
107) £9 million Scottish Land Fund helped 52 communities across the country purchase land. Over 500,000 acres is now in community ownership – benefiting 71,000 people.
108) The ambitious Land Reform Bill introduced to transform rules around the ownership, accessibility and benefits of land in Scotland. More reforms to come.
109) Renewable electricity output more than doubled since 2007, with renewables largest contributor to electricity generation in Scotland.
110) Our target to reduce energy consumption by 12% by 2020 exceeded, a 13.3% reduction between 2006 and 2013.
111) Scotland is on target to deliver world-leading climate reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 42% by 2020.
112) Moratorium on underground coal gasification and fracking.
113) Household recycling at its highest ever levels. 43% of household waste recycled.
114) Carrier bag use reduced by 80%. Bag charge raised nearly £7 million for good causes.
115) Investment in flood defences and new measures in the Flooding Act.
116) Scotland was one of the first countries in the world to sign up to the UN Sustainable Development Goals; established the world’s first Climate Justice Fund.
117) Scotland became the world’s second Fair Trade Nation in 2013.
118) A record £1 billion invested in vessels, ports and ferry services since 2007 as part of a commitment to the islands and remote communities.
119) Residents of Caithness and north-west Sutherland, Colonsay, Islay, Jura, Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles are eligible for a 50% discount on air fares.
120) Created a key role in reforming EU fisheries policy to bring an end to the wasteful discarding of fish at sea.
121) With food and drink exports valued over £5 billion, and new jobs created in the sector by 2020, continued support to promote Scotland’s top quality produce.
122) Fares on ferry services frozen until 2017 for passengers, cars, commercial vehicles.
123) Opting out of cultivation of genetically modified crops in Scotland.
124) Scotland’s first National Marine Plan to achieve sustainable development of our seas
125) Free access maintained to museums and galleries, with 27 million visits to Scotland’s world class national collections since 2007.
126) Government provided support for Scotland to welcome the world in 2014, with the staging of the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles and the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
127) £162 million pumped into Scotland’s screen sector since 2007.
128) £130 million invested in our cultural infrastructure – including revamped National Museum of Scotland, National Portrait Gallery, the palace at Stirling Castle.
129) £16 million direct investment in Edinburgh’s 12 major festivals since 2008.
130) £25 million for the Victoria and Albert Museum of Design in Dundee.
131) The new Bannockburn visitor centre which opened in February 2014, and the creation of the Robert Burns Birthplace Museum in Ayrshire which opened in December 2010.
132) 1.5 million opportunities created for young people to take part in youth arts in 2015
Phew!... you must've been up early this morning making that list, Hugh?.. Well done, Sir.
What list? It's seems that his lies are not to be tolerated on here.
You're right on one point John. The list of 132 SNP achievements has been removed. Now I wonder why someone would do that?
Pathetic.
Lies will not be tolerated on here.
I was up all night Robin, LOL.
Hugh Armstrong I wonder, Hugh, if James Devlin has been choked in his morning coffee with that list. I've got a list here with 144 achievements.
Yeah I've got more too (to be updated) but didn't want to find myself being held responsible for individuals suffering from a chronic case of diahorrea, worse still apoplexy.
A new SNP slogan following the publication of the Labour manifesto containing many items already implemented by the SNP, often in the face of Labour opposition is
VOTE SNP...AND GET LABOUR POLICIES TEN YEARS EARLY!
Vote Monster Raving Loonies and get them before you've even thought of them.
Vote Conservative - the voice of sanity. The party for grown-ups.
Vote Conservative - the voice of Little England. The party for the selfish.
I would vote for ANY party, north or south of the border, to block a Tory candidate, Peter, with the exception of UKIP. I am sure that many in Scotland feel the same way.
Straight form the mouth of a Little Scotlander (adopted).
[quote]
[bold] Peter Sinclair[/bold] wrote:
Straight form the mouth of a Little Scotlander (adopted).
Another Unionist making an issue of my birthplace.
I hadn't taken you to be one of the Unionist Anglophobes that haunt this forum, Peter. You can do better than that.
Interesting that you don't dispute being a Little Scotlander.
Which bit of "you can do better than that" didn't you understand?
"the voice of sanity" - Boris Johnson?
Johnson, Davis, and Fox are there for a purpose. Surprised you haven't grasped that by now. Once Theresa has her whopping majority they will be expendable, as will any other dissenting Tories who want to thwart her determination to get a soft Brexit. Or maybe you're one of the millions that May had fooled. Job done.
How Machiavellian.
So basically you are saying that Theresa May cannot be trusted, and will betray those that have shown loyalty to her as soon as she gets the chance.
That's the Tory way, I suppose.
How Machiavellian.
She had no choice. She inherited a party with a perilous majority, she had to keep the europhobes in her own party on board. That is why she had this snap election, nothing to do with standing up to Brussels, more a case of neutralising the influence of the right wingers in her own party. And Machiavellian, yes I think she'd like that - along with Kenneth Clarke's description - 'that bloody woman.'
Was she not the one who put herself forward to be leader of the Conservative party and therefor Prime Minister?
It seems that other than covering her back re. electoral fraud she wants to bomb Syria. If she does that will most definitely push up support for independence.
It seems that other than covering her back re. electoral fraud she wants to bomb Syria. If she does that will most definitely push up support for independence.
Have you demonstrated outside the Russian embassy? Or maybe you think that's none of your business. Hmm.
I reckon that bombing another country to bring about a regime change to enable stealing their oil and gas is my business. No doubt millions of Scots will agree with me.
But you're prepared to turn a blind eye when real war crimes are committed by Assad and the Russians? Why am I not surprised.
I suppose you're right, Peter, and that is why Philip Hammond will be first to go! And Michael Gove will be the first one back in.
You can be quite funny sometimes, Peter.
Oil will be Scotland's saviour "the voice of a liar" - Alex Salmond.
Yeah how it must stick in some people's craw that Scotland is swimming in oil and of course the price is rising again. It's now at the point that it's higher than the majority of years from 1976 to 2014 when Westminster was doing 'well' on it and that was to cover 60 million people not five.
I also see (in the last few days) that the FTSE 100 is on a record breaking streak.
'Oil price rise helps FTSE 100 climb to new record high.'
'London's top-flight share index was lifted to a new peak level by rises for BP and Shell as well as global mining companies. The FTSE 100 has reached a new all-time high as oil prices make fresh gains after a recent wobble...'
http://news.sky.com/story/oil-price-rise-helps-ftse-100-climb-to-new-record-high-10878452
And yet oil is now costing the economy, what a complete fool Salmond must feel now.
You still don't know why the revenue is so low? It's all over the internet. You're the fool and high time you wakened up to what's going on.
And yet Salmond was ready to gamble the Scottish economy on such a volitile commodity. Is it possible that people saw through Salmonds lies, his vision of Eutopia, the land of milk and honey. You had a very near miss Scotland, fortunately for you that the sensible Unionists saw right through his gargantuan oil gaff.
Richard Holmes "sanity"? Ruth Davidson, Michael Gove, David Davis, Theresa May!!! I agree, Boris tops the list!
Vote Conservative
- for Grammar Schools, which will entrench division in our society, and throw the majority of children on to the scrapheap.
- for a society in which children are punished if they are from a family of 3 or more - unless their mother was raped, of course.
- for fox hunting; no more than a cheap stunt to distract from the fact that country areas will suffer mightily once we leave the EU.
- for further austerity heaped upon the most needy in society, whilst the well off prosper.
- for isolationism and decline, once Theresa May's Hard Brexit begins to bite.
- for further undermining of Parliament, as Theresa May follows the path of Erdogan in her pursuit of more power.
- for further undermining of the Scottish Parliament and the rolling back of devolution - only the SNP can be trusted to fight this.
Vote Conservative
We don't have grammar schools in Scotland and likely never will.
We have a rape clause in Scotland because of the SNP SG.
The SNP refusing to counter austerity by refusing to use the powers of Holyrood to do so. The SNP: the Tartan Tories.
Rolling back devolution? The SNP: have made a mockery of devolution by not using the devolved powers and have simply mimicked Tory policies re tax and spend.
We don't have grammar schools in Scotland and likely never will.
Child Benefit legislation is not devolved.
perhaps you can identify what powers the Scottish Government have to remove that odious clause...
Now if the SG could borrow, or save money on non-devolved billings you might have a point.
How much money can the SG save by not paying a per capita share of National Infrastructure Spending. (all of which occur in rUK)
'Now if the SG could borrow'
Or even raise income tax. Or even make the well-off middle classes pay for university tuition fees and use the money saved to mitigate the effects of UK child benefit legislation...
The SNP are already mitigating the effect of Westminster legislation. So you're suggesting that in reality we'll have to put taxes up in Scotland every time Westminster decides to implement another hellish policy. Year on year no doubt. And of course experts are telling us that poverty levels are rising dramatically under the Tories.
There's also a concept known as Universalism. Check it out.
And why not? If the UK parliament passes legislation we don't like and we have the ability to ameliorate the effects of that legislation through higher income tax, surely we should foot the bill. It's called devolution.
How high would you like to see the income tax go?
25%? 30%?
Devolution? As the experts say a poisoned chalice.
I don't want income tax here to go up at all. But then I'm not the one doing the complaining.
How about the SG having the powers to reduce its contributions to WMDs, foreign wars, Defence, NIP expenditure.
The SG does have such powers, through the SNP's MPs. Like any party it can propose a bill at Westminster incorporating your suggestions. Good luck with that. Alternatively, you can try to persuade sensible Scots to separate from their kith and kin in England. Oh wait a minute, you've already tried that.
Thanks for the posts. You make a great case for Independence.
The SNP the tartan Tories?
Strange that one of the most left-wing Labour leaders in decades has just pinched masses of ideas from the SNP.
Devolved powers? 17.5%. Do you really think that the Scottish Government should continue to attempt to negate Westminster's disgusting policies?
You must be joking. We'll get shot of narcissists and do it our way.
No, surely you mean Vote Conservative-the voice of UKIP.
You're a bit late to the party. We've done that one. Do keep up.
"VOTE SNP...AND GET LABOUR POLICIES TEN YEARS EARLY!"
Another John Mcenroe moment.
REALITY
Vote SNP and we have to fill a £15bn fiscal deficit on our own! And give £9bn back to RUK on day 1.
And service £150bn of inherited debt that we are contributing to at 3 times the rate england does.
Oil revenues are now negative, not the £8bn the SNP predicted just to keep schools and hospitals open. Thats more than half our NHS budget!!!
Major service cuts and job losses on an unprecedented scale with separatism.
"VOTE SNP...AND GET LABOUR POLICIES TEN YEARS EARLY!"
Richard give it up you're making a fool of yourself. We all know the score about this so-called £15bn deficit and we know why the oil revenues are so low. Both down to Westminster skullduggery.
And service £150bn of inherited debt that we are contributing to at 3 times the rate england does?
What on earth is that all about? We don't have any debt. Westminster has run up £1.7 trillion in the main because England has to import more than it exports. And at that we've been paying a share of the interest on their bl**dy debt.
And have you been keeping up with the latest Brexit news? Inflation now at 2.7% and rising. Companies bailing out etc, etc.
In 7 years the Westminster Government has doubled the Uk Debt.
Perhaps you can identify the per capita share of that debt that came to Scotland for spending on Scottish infrastructure...
Well done Nicola.
She had the opportunity to make her mark as a nation's leader but has been so blinded by Independence that she has let the country's standards slip. The country has definitely gone backwards under her leadership.
Suggest you look back and digest, the lies at the 2014 referendum, being ignored during all discussions regarding Scotland at Westminster, the media bias continually being exposed, the Thatcher years, the continual threats on what would happen if?
If you still believe the Tory party is interested in Scotland and its people go out and see the new schools, new hospitals, phone any Doctors surgery and ask for an appointment (not with your preferred Doc). Do the same over the border and decide if you can still say vote for a Tory.
She has been a fantastic Minister for Independence but as the First Minister, she has been AWOL!
"... blinded by Independence ..."
In your subservient view there must be 200+ guide dogs and white sticks at the U.N. 200+ nations, none of which would return to being governed by another country.
"... blinded by Independence ..."
'Progressive' is a euphemism for borrowing even more dosh, aka mortgaging our children's future. In fact it's not just a euphemism, it's an auto-antonym.
yeah, the tories have borrowed far more than any other government, they are useless.
So you think the answer is to borrow even more? Jesus. Oh but wait, I forgot, SNP & Labour don't borrow money to spend, they borrow money to 'invest', so that's alright then.
How's the Tory 'borrowing to invest' in the City State of London's garden bridge doing?
Last I heard it's been cancelled.
So we have had 7 years of Tory austerity, a doubling of the debt and a deficit that is still out of control.
So what have the Tories actually been doing to bring this economic tragedy under control... They certainly haven't borrowed to invest. Manufacturing has dropped from 25% in the 70's to only 10% of GDP now.
You're right. Osborne was far too soft. Following the worst debt crisis for 80 years we should have had real austerity. Like the Irish 15 years ago when the country was on the verge of bankruptcy following the burst of the house building bubble. Ireland then had real austerity, and because of that they are now one of the most prosperous countries in Europe.
Peter Sinclair, Successful recoveries in Iceland and Eire! So on reflection Alex Salmond's Arc of Prosperity is flourishing with their own independent actions, while your example of fiscal/financial prudence is going down the tubes! Balance of Payments and National Debt?
i have just read ,there is coalition in Aberdeen council ,the Tory,s are teaming up with Labour ,to run the council ,,,to all you Labour voters out there ,is this what you voted for ,when you voted Labour ,teaming up with the Tory,s once again ,,either you should be disgusted or ashamed
And what's the SNP's answer? The state they have got Scotland's finances into means that they'll never get an EU bailout. Time to wake up and ditch nationalism before we end up in a worse state than Greece!!
And what's the SNP's answer? The state they have got Scotland's finances into means that they'll never get an EU bailout. Time to wake up and ditch nationalism before we end up in a worse state than Greece!!
oh, dearie me, if only we were as non- progressive as the top 5 countries in the Legatum Index of Prosperity
VG.
Refusing to increase child benefit and tax credits so allowing child poverty to increase to 250,000 is not progressive Ms Sturgeon. The SNP: making a mockery of devolution.
Reserved benefits such as Universal Credit and Child Benefit can only be 'topped up' by the Scottish Government.
perhaps you have a secret money tree just for this purpose.
Amazing. Blaming the Scottish government for Tory cuts. You must be a hell o a gymnast Scott.
Education 10 years of undisputed failure under the SNP.
What is progressive about that?
Nicola Sturgeon is the QueenofTalk.
I see the Scottish education system has a slight edge over that in England. Does that mean Westminster has failed miserably...
The bigger the lie the more the Nat numpties believe it!
Thank the Lord for the protection of our wise, silent majority.
The bigger the lie the more the Nat numpties believe it!
Didn't see the spokesman for the silent,wise majority commenting on the threat to the triple lock on pensions by the Tories yesterday. What was wrong? Bingo day at the home?
Diversion! Look elsewhere children!
(Personally I'd be please to see this triple lock broken).
But then again, you do have some eccentric views...
He's a Tory. Say no more.
Made progress ?...............wher
e
"standing in front of the overdue Queensferry crossing"
oh dear , seems Tom Gordon and his unionist chums are still all furious that the Queensferry crossing has been delayed till the summer . The fact these delays are perfectly normal on such a huge civil engineering project and are due to safety concerns for people working in adverse weather conditions , is of no concern to their weaponization of anything and everything concerned with the Scottish government.
It seems the Unionists want the Scottish government to force the company building the bridge to force their workers to jeopardise their safety just to have the bridge finished on time. It is worth reminding ourselves that none of these unionist (civil engineering experts) even wanted this new bridge built in the first place.
Bizarrely, then perhaps not, the new bridge was on time, according to the SG, just before the Holyrood elections, but a week after it wasn't.
I see the bridge delivery date was scheduled for May. Thats a long time after the elections.
But then you knew that SS didn't you...
It is still going to be finished ahead of the original timetable.
John
You betcha they've made real progress. They've opened my eyes for starters. So much so that I need shaded glasses when reading the rubbish that pours out of The Establishment and the mainstream media. Tick tock.
You betcha they've made real progress. They've opened my eyes for starters. So much so that I need shaded glasses when reading the rubbish that pours out of The Establishment and the mainstream media. Tick tock.
"Vote SNP and get Labour's policies 10 years early," because Nicola has been getting on with the day job.
For example what will Kezia do to stop 'hard Brexit'?
What are the choices in this upcoming GE for Scottish voters.
Vote Tory to ensure the Westminster Gov have carte blanche do do whatever they like. The Tory Party has no interest in Scotland their voters are in England. Vote Tory if you like the idea of living in a dictatorship. Vote Tory for NO opposition.
Vote Labour for a very weak and ineffectual opposition.
Vote SNP seems to be the best option for Scotland.
What are the choices in this upcoming GE for English voters?
Pretty much the same as Scottish voters but with less choice.
I would urge people in England to vote Labour in the hope that they get their act together and become an effective opposition. That is unless you like the idea of the Tories having supreme power you like the idea of having a very right wing totalitarian government.
Keep in mind Theresa May wants us out of the ECHR. The idea of the Tories having supreme power over our human rights is a very scary prospect.
What are the choices in this upcoming GE for Scottish voters.
The Tory Party campaigned in the Holyrood election as 'Ruth for a strong opposition' in this GE they are campaigning for NO Opposition to Westminster Gov.
I reckon if Jeremy Corbyn did what the Tories did in the Holyrood election they would win votes. They should recognise that they are not going to win the GE and should therefore campaign as offering a strong opposition to the fascist Tories.
'VOTE LABOUR FOR A STRONG OPPOSITION'
Sadly their track record even in opposition is not that good but at least a weak opposition is better than a dictatorship.
People come on! Can we move the debate forward please. We have already established the fact over and over that nationalism isn't good or bad it's like driving a car it doesn't have to be dangerous it depends who's driving. And when we talk about the negative side of nationalism unionists who support T. May and her version of hard right British/English nationalism are not really best placed to critise the SNPs tolerant inclusive lefty nationalism.
The debate over Scotlands future needs Unionists to base their arguments on reality not their own bigotry. If you want to save the union lies will not work this time, there is no safe option like last time and undecideds can see the truth for themselves.
People come on! Can we move the debate forward please. We have already established the fact over and over that nationalism isn't good or bad it's like driving a car it doesn't have to be dangerous it depends who's driving. And when we talk about the negative side of nationalism unionists who support T. May and her version of hard right British/English nationalism are not really best placed to critise the SNPs tolerant inclusive lefty nationalism.
So funny.
"Can we move the debate forward please."...and then "The debate over Scotlands future needs Unionists to base their arguments on reality not their own bigotry."
Thanks for the reaffirmation that SNP nationalism says one thing but actually means another. Yours in reality, a non"unionist" UK supporter.
Ok if you say so. Just want people to stop claiming nationalism is bad when one word proves this to be false/lies. Ghandi.
So that's that one settled then. Anyone now claiming natioanalism is bad is a bigot with an agenda.
Was Ghandi not an Indian nationalist ?
Yes and he embodies everything great about humanity, so to claim Nationalism is bad is ridiculous. Can you follow that logic James?
German nationalism in the 1930's was bad, as was Zimbabwean nationalism in the 1980's, so not all nationalism is good either, is it ?
So just because Ghandi was one of the finer human beings this planet has produced, doesn't mean that all nationalism is good, does it ? I can understand your brand of nationalism, and why you feel so strongly about it, but that's a discussion for another day ? Where your argument fails spectacularly, is your comparison of Irish nationalism to Scottish nationalism. They're vastly different.
So remember, not all nationalism is good.
I don't disagree with you there James. Peaceful, progressive, inclusive Scottish Nationalism is definitely good.
While it might be arguable that Irish nationalism has issues where Scottish Nationalism does not, I would say that Irish Fighters had about as much right fighting the British as the French resistance had fighting the Germans. I understand you won't see it that way but the issue is Scottish Nationalism that has always been non violent is obviously a force for good. Wouldn't you say?
Scottish nationalism is not a force for good, it is backward thinking full of braveheart drivel about how our lives would be much better if it wasn't for them nasty English.
It's financial foundations are also built on sand, and I've never quite understood why so called patriotic Scots, would gladly see their country become an economic wasteland, and it's people subjected to crippling austerity and poverty, just to cry freedom from the English ?
To date, despite being presented with evidence, on many occasions, no one from the snp has offered counter evidence to prove that the financial devastation that would be independence, would not occur. They simply stick their heads in the sand, hoping those asking the questions will go away, or they deflect to something else, usually blaming all of Scotland's ills on Westminster.
Also, what would you say to the snp sycophants who advocate UDI ?
"stick their heads in the sand"
lol you must be kidding, three paragraphs and no mention of the biggest economic risk - brexit - does the sand not get in your ears?
Nonone is going to believe all that now with Brexit James. If Ireland can be a successful independent country with a much higher GDP/Head than the UK and Ireland has no oil then there is absolutely no reason to think that Scotland can't. Staying in the UK and entrusting your financial prosperity to English voters who have voted for brexit is the riskiest prospect Scotland faces - this fact is something you can't avoid James no matter how tolerant you are of sand in your ears.
With regards to "Unilateral declaration of independence" I think this would be a last resort and would certainly anger many unionists, however if Scotland is to be denied the right to choose its own future by the Westminster elite I think even Unionists would see a problem here and know that Scotland is not the property of these people - it belongs to the Scottish and to a lesser extent the people that have chosen to make Scotland their home.
Last edited: 12:53pm Wed 17 May 17
How long did it take Ireland to become "successful" ?, and if it was so successful, why was it almost bankrupted in 2008 ?
Also, who helped bail out Ireland in 2008 ? Clue, at it's shortest, they are both only about 12 miles apart ?
How long did it take Ireland to become "successful" ? In 1922 Ireland did not have the infrastructure that Scotland has and we weren't in the EU either! We really were on our own just like Britain is going to be after Brexit.
and if it was so successful, why was it almost bankrupted in 2008 ? because there was a global crisis. In Ireland the specific problem of house price inflation was caused by British banks flooding the market with easy credit.
Also, who helped bail out Ireland in 2008 ? Clue, at it's shortest, they are both only about 12 miles apart ? Britain lent Ireland 10 billion and has profited to the tune of over 400 million in interest payments alone. Is Britain's debt 2 trillion yet? I suppose you will be thanking your Chinese bankers the way you expect thanks from the Irish?
Still avoiding the biggest risk to Scotland James? I will give you a clue - it was UKIPs idea...
How long did it take Ireland to become "successful" ? In 1922 Ireland did not have the infrastructure that Scotland has and we weren't in the EU either! We really were on our own just like Britain is going to be after Brexit.
Conor, have you gained a Royal Appointment to deliver these edicts?
Conor, have you gained a Royal Appointment to deliver these edicts?
No. And I don't acknowledge the authority of the Crown.
If you hate the UK so much, why do you choose to stay here ?
Would you not have the same career opportunities in the ROI ? If not, why not ?
It is indeed perplexing, that someone who hates a nation so much, chooses freely to reside in it.
I was born in the UK - Belfast. This is my country as much as it is yours and my opinion is just as valid - I feel shame of the UK that can't go 4 years without bombing some brown people in the middle east and that might give you pride, doesn't mean I'm in the wrong though, does it?
I could get a better job in Dublin than Edinburgh as I work in IT and all the big American companies base there European operations out of Dublin.
What can I say, I fell in love with Edinburgh - I'm here because I want to be, but the hard right brexit direction will probably make me do something I don't want to do - go live in Dublin and get paid more money.
I was born in the UK - Belfast. This is my country as much as it is yours and my opinion is just as valid - I feel shame of the UK that can't go 4 years without bombing some brown people in the middle east and that might give you pride, doesn't mean I'm in the wrong though, does it?
Heh, heh, heh...Conor, so old school. Even the GAA welcomed HM The Queen into their house a couple of years ago. Catch up man.
Spot on Connor. The SNP Baad from the MSM and posters on here isn't going to work. If the Unionists want to persuade us to stay in the Union they'll have to be totally honest and present a good case, as to why we should do so.
Day after we're put on the defensive, due to biased media reporting, whilst the Tories et al are getting away with murder and not one Unionist supporter has anything to say about it other than the Tories are perfect and their policies are wonderful. That kind of approach wont convince anyone with a shred of intelligence.
Yes. Thankfully after 2014 the people of Scotland realise what I have been saying since I came to Scotland in 1999.
"You are being manipulated by the English media - the BBC especially are lying to you"
I'm afraid the chances of you getting to choose whether Scotland stays in the Union or not, are receding daily. Why do you think Nicola is in such a panic ?
If TM gets her anticipated land slide, and as expected, the snp vote falls, and they lose seats, then it looks very much like your independence fantasies are finished ? You will need to dig out the old Braveheart CD, because that's about as near independence as you will get.
James I can see that you are one person in particular who's going to be in for a shock in the very near future. T May winning by a landslide wont affect us one bit that is if she has 12 of a majority or 120. We may lose seats but I'll be happy with anything over 30 (still in the majority).
We'll get our independence this time round and it'll be farewell to you and your ilk and good luck for the future.
Why farewell ? Are you advocating ethnic cleansing in Brigadoon ?
What planet are these SNP fools on?? Their record in government is worse than disastrous .... the economy, unemployment, the NHS, schools, the ill advised plan to scrap local police and create a national police force, the list is endless. When are those who have supported the SNP going to wake up - hopefully before we end up as a worse basket case than Greece.
"the economy" - it was the SNP's fault that the price of oil tanked.
"unemployment" - lower than it was 10 years ago.
"the NHS" - showing better performance in most areas than the rest of the UK.
"ill advised plan to scrap local police" - a policy that was supported by all parties except the LibDems.
No one is saying everything (indeed anything) is perfect, but your pessimistic outlook is not anywhere near the truth.
Norman are you for real? Have you compared the SNP's record to that of Westminster's?
Leads the UK? Does she have a link or is that leaves the UK?
Leads the UK? Does she have a link or is that leaves the UK?
Nic's getting pretty desperate now, as she see's the writing is on the wall, both for her, her party, and their fantasies of independence. Anyone capable of self thought, can easily work it out for themselves, and quickly come to the conclusion that almost everything devolved to Holyrood, and ran by the snp, has regressed.
I was out with the dog and came across a couple of SNP supporters in tears. Grown men they were.
Being a Unionist I was naturally concerned for their welfare. I asked if I could help.
Sobbing and heartbroken they pointed to a headline in the paper:- "SNP isn't perfect", admits Ms Sturgeon-Murrell.
I lent them a clean hanky and went on my way. Life can be so cruel.
I was out with the dog and came across a couple of SNP supporters in tears. Grown men they were.
A lovely wee story of concern for your fellow neighbours, Andrew.
Of course, everyone knows that the SNP isn't perfect, but we take great comfort in the fact that it's FAR closer than any other political party in the UK today. Goodness! how must the others feel?.. Poor sods. :-)
The SNP started of fine, the first eight years were encouraging, but since the failed referendum their performance has about turned, poorly thought out policies,stubborn inability to compromise, disastrous education interference and increasing use of "fake news" only an idiot wouldn't realise that the conservatives have made huge gains and are actually an effective opposition compared to the pathetic party called labour.
If we're talking about Tories in Scotland could you point out where the Cons have made 'huge gains' other than just inheriting the unionist vote from the dying Labour party?
1979 Cons 31%
1983 Cons 28%
1987 Cons 24%
2016 Cons 22%
'Huge gains' you say???
Oh come on! Anyone can invent numbers.
Provide the substantiation for yours please.
These numbers aren't invented, Andrew. I DO wish people like yourself weren't so lazy and mastered the art of using Google?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elections_in_Scotland
More good news for the UK economy. Unemployment drops by 50,000. That's what you call progression Sturgeon. Meanwhile Scotland teeters on the brink of a catastrophic reccesion, that's what you call failure Sturgeon, the exact opposite of what she claims. Imagine how an independent Scotland would look like now. No EU teat and no Barnett teat. The subsidy junkie's would be calling for Sturgeon's head. Scotland had a wake up call in '14 don't forget that. Vote Tory to save Scotland from Oblivion. Your biggest chance yet to dump the economically illiterate separatist party. Grab your chance with both hands.
SNP's vacillation re indy is costing Scotland dear.
