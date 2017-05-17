The founder of one of Scotland’s best known artisan food brands has blamed the “bully-boy tactics” of Food Standards Scotland for the collapse of her business.
Natalie Crayton, 35, who set up Hebridean Sea Salt on the isle of Lewis six years ago, has confirmed her business has closed as she is no longer able to trade due to an ongoing investigation into addition of non-Hebridean crystals into the product.
She blamed the “unnecessary and extremely heavy-handed” actions carried out by Western Isles Council officers on behalf of Food Standards Scotland (FSS), which advises the Scottish government, for the collapse of her business.
FSS said it could not comment on the case at this time.
The row follows similar allegations of a heavy-handed intervention by Food Standards Scotland in the operation of Errington Cheese in Lanarkshire.
In January this year, Ms Crayton alleges she was forced to hand over her entire stock of product to environmental health and FSS officers who arrived at her premises without warning. This followed accusations she was adding foreign salt crystals to her hand-harvested seasalt thereby questioning its claim to have “nothing added” as indicated on the label.
Ms Crayton, a single mother of three young children who was born in Edinburgh and studied marine biology at Aberdeen University, said: “I would like to put the record straight because there is so much misinformation being put out there.
“This is not a food safety issue. It is a labelling issue, which had been resolved. The salt I added is pure food-grade sea salt with no additives. Yet my business has been destroyed by the bullying behaviour of FSS, which hid behind Western Isles Council environmental health officers to enforce my closure.
"The local authority had the discretion to handle it themselves, but FSS pushed and pushed to make them take what I feel were the wrong decisions.”
She claims the addition of sea salt crystals to local sea water when it is drying out, which she has been doing for 18 months, is called ‘seeding’ and is common practice among high-end brands and that she had declared it in SALSA food safety audits.
Her sea salt had won a Gold Star in the Guild of Fine Foods’ Great Taste Awards and has been used by Michelin star chefs including Andrew Fairlie and is sold in supermarkets across the UK.
“Nobody ever flagged up a problem with ‘nothing added’. It’s not as if I’ve added iodine or caking agents,” she said, adding that under FSS guidelines “place of last substantial change” rendered the country of origin of the salt she added irrelevant, as it was processed on site.
The authorities seized the salt and over the telephone told her to recall it from supermarket shelves without written notice – fees for which she has been billed almost £50,000. Her business is now in debt that she can’t repay, which means it’s illegal for her to trade again.
Yet two days previously, she had changed the labels on thousands of packs at the factory to remove the words “nothing added” and “Hebridean Sea Water” to comply with the authorities’ wishes. “That broke my heart because it did not make sense to remove those words, as my salt is made from Hebridean sea water, but I did it because I was desperate to save my business,” she said.
“Nevertheless, they came in and seized all my product. I pointed out that I had complied with what they wanted, and asked why they were confiscating it because there is no food safety issue here. But they did not want to enter into any dialogue.
“Since the salt itself was not the problem, I began to open the packs and pour the salt into containers in an attempt to save it. They said: ‘Stop what you are doing’ and they took it all.”
She has heard nothing since and is “living in limbo” on Job Seekers’ Allowance. Her three local employees have been let go.
“I don’t know what they’re doing as they do not contact me. I fear they are making moves to have me prosecuted for mislabelling a product under the Food Standards Act."
“Yet all their instructions for the recall were verbal. I never received a written enforcement notice for that.
Ms Crayton says she is considering whether she has grounds to mount a legal challenge against the Western Isles Council under their own code of conduct and guidelines.
She added: “I don’t believe FSS would act like this towards a large company with a big legal team. I think they like to bully the wee guys. The two FSS officers who took my salt were big ex-policemen, acting like heavies.”
Asked how she felt when it happened, she replied: “I was absolutely distraught. This was everything I’ve worked for, and here it was being stolen from me. I ran outside and fell on the grass in floods of tears. They have destroyed me. I am a shadow of my former self. I feel I have no choice but to leave the Hebrides altogether.”
A spokesman for Food Standards Scotland said: "It would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing and currently active investigation. Food Standards Scotland is aware of this investigation and is currently liaising with the relevant enforcement authorities."
It's wrong to form opinions without knowing both sides of the story but the suggestion that a local council in UK is being un-necessarily heavy handed is certainly not something I've heard for the first time.
If the following is correct the whole thing stinks to high heaven.
If the following is correct the whole thing stinks to high heaven.
If the salt wasn't Hebridean, but was from Israel, then that is very damaging in view of the claims for it.
Salt is salt. NaCl is the chemical symbol for it. Makes no difference where it comes from, it is exactly the same unless there are other additives. If it comes from seawater it may well have travelled round the world over the last few million years.
The sea is, of course, the sea. That, however, only makes one wonder why salt from another part of the sea was being added to the salt from the hebridean part?
True enough; but not the issue here. The problem is the alleged false claim she made for her product. It fooled people into paying more than otherwise.
So. It's sea salt packaged in the Hebrides.
Actually, sea salt will contain a number of other ingredients as well as NaCl. Sea salts almost always consist of 55% sodium ion, 31% chloride, 8% sulfate, 4% magnesium ion, 1% calcium ion, and 1% potassium ion. There is then a very long list of trace elements.
And those minor components will vary with provenance, and will affect flavour and texture.
Someone with a primary school education in science would know that seed crystals are widely used to start the precipitation and growth of crystals from solutions to make a wide variety of crystalline products, e.g. silicon seed crystals are used to kick-off the formation of large silicon crystals for wafers in the electronics industry. In the case of Ms Crayton's business, the seed crystals would be chemically indistinguishable from her own product, and would be a trace quantity of that final, award-winning product, probably much less than 1%. Hebridean Sea Salt poses no threat to anyone and Ms Crayton's original claim that the salt is "Hebridean" is reasonable. Moreover she even changed the words to comply with an overly strict & pedantic FSS. Such successful businesses are desperately needed in the Highlands & Islands. If I were judging this case & the information in the Herald's article is right, I would order FSS to reverse its decision, hand back all the confiscated product, and pay all Ms Crayton's costs, including amounts to compensate her for lost business due to closure, to compensate her for bad publicity, and to restart her business. I would also order the FSS to make a conspicuous public apology. And then I would look for Hebridean Sea Salt in the shops and buy it. Case closed.
I have been a user of butter made with Hebridean Sea Salt and am concerned over the situation as we have had no information from any source explaining the reason why this product has been taken off the market.
First off all why can't Food Standards Scotland comment at least as far as telling us why they ordered the recall of the product ?
Assuming that this is purely a problem with the labelling of the sea salt, can you tell me if no Hebridean sea salt could have been produced in the first place without the initial seeding ?
Is it possible to produce a small quantity of Hebridean sea salt without seeding and use this batch to start seeding full sized batch production ?
Even if the first batch needed seeding with introduced salt could it not have been then used to seed subsequent production so reducing the proportion of added salt to a negligible amount ?
Does the ratio of seeding salt to end product determine the production time? If it is in the region of 1% as suggested then fair enough but at some point it will reach a stage when there is no longer any advantage in advertising the purity of the product based on the Hebridean water from which it is made.
There must be something more than this going on: if the NaCl crystals are being added solely for seeding, why would it be necessary to use non-Hebridean salt after the first batch of production as she could use Hebridean salt for seeding? We will need to wait for more detail but my heart goes out to her. We have far too few female entrepreneurs and this story is hardly going to be encouraging to budding business start ups.
You are right that silicon crystals are *grown* from seed, but that is to produce single sheets which can be up to 300mm in diameter. It is also laboratory process with Heath-Robinson type paraphernalia to ensure quality and consistency.
In most parts of the world, sea salt is made by allowing sea water to evaporate in vast lagoons, through the heat of the sun, and it can take about 5 years before the finished product reaches the shops. In more temperate climes the water would be heated by other means to encourage evaporation.
The seeding issue is a red herring. The company signed up for a deal with 2 major supermarkets but could not meet the demand from its current production. It therefore bulked out the Hebridean salt with supplies from Israel.
Have I missed something? Does it say anything about Israel in the article?
Hopefully we just BDS Israel..Racist Regime.
So the "nothing added" product had, ehm, something added.
Yes salt..
But not Hebridean Sea Salt.
See my reply to Mr Macaulay above. The seed crystals used to promote crystallisation very likely form a minuscule fraction of the final product. The original claim that her product is "Hebridean Sea Salt" would probably be acceptable to almost all consumers.
The FSS is being extremely heavy handed with small companies.
This needs some serious looking at from people in high places. If what we are reading is true then this lady did nothing wrong. FSS do not seem to understand what the seeding process is and like quite a few government departments step in with both feet regardless of the facts.
Fraud is fraud. Consumers should not be misled in any way.
It was not fraud.
Well that is a matter of opinion.
I think you'll find it is a matter of law.
The clue is right there
Its described as " Hebridean Sea Salt", but in fact by own admission the salt is not all Hebridean, with much of it bulked out with salt shipped from Israel. (source : Scottish Mail on Sunday 5 March 2017)
In fact a former employee blew the whistle on the company, which lead to the investigation.
Any company cannot claim a product is from a particular location, if the product does not actually come from that location.
Denying that bulk of the salt comes from Israel, does not cut it
Same rules apply for anyone claiming Knitwear is Scottish, when it is made in another country.
Apart from that , there is also questions over how much the imported salt satisfies food safety standards (you don't use salt for roads on your chips)
Also a great many people have strong objections to the political actions of Israel and avoid using products from that country.
Is salt Zionist.
Do I care?
And a lot don't.
But a lot do.
Well, that may be so, but this particular case is not political in any shape or form but is all to do with origin.
It would be the same scenario if the salt came from Germany or France or Egypt. The point is you cannot claim that it is Hebridean or even Scottish, if the produce doesn't actually come from either Scotland or the Hebrides
Anglesey sea salt don't just seed it they blend it with all sorts of things and it apparently complies with all EU rules, why shouldn't Hebridean sea salt be treated the same.
Perhaps how a product is actually advertised, I don't know, may be where the issue lies?
Exactly.
That's interesting, but Halen Mon Anglesey Sea Salt only claims that the salt is from Wales, so would not expect it to use any salt from outside Wales. It doesn't mean that the salt is only from Anglesey.
And yes they do blend it with other things like Carmel, but not other salts. Nice website by the way
Hebridean Sea Salt is treated exactly the same, the problem is they are selling salt that does not come from the Hebrides or even Scotland for that matter
As Michaela Holberg said at the outset, there are two sides to every story. But someone, somewhere, should have told Natalie to do nothing until she had something in writing from these officials. They have a perfect defence now - we didn't say that, we didn't tell her to do that, and so on. She's on a hiding to nothing, I'm afraid.
So would it make a difference if it was Muslim salt?
Is the Israel salt Zionist?
Unbelievable.
I hope someone can represent her pro bono and take them to the cleaners.
I get sick to death of government bodies hidding behind the ( it isn't appropriate to comment statement) as far as I'm concerned that is them covering their backside as they have f*cked up and destroyed another business through incompetence and let's be honest FSS are highly selective in whom they hassle.
I only wish your reporter had asked how much non-Hebridean salt was added, and why she was not using her own product for seeding. As it is, I am in no position to form an opinion on the merits of the case.
Incidentally, the story mentions iodine. Why can't I get iodised salt anymore at my local supermarket? I believe that iodine insufficiency is now a matter of some concern: http://www.gla.ac.uk/colleges/mvls/graduateschool/researchopportunities/researchthemesandprojects/iodineinsufficiencyinwomenofchildbearingage-impactonthyroidfunction/
Where would we be without local council jobsworths ? Probably a lot happier healthier and wealthier.
Absolute rubbish. If it was not for such organisations, many undermanned, who work to protect the general public, we would be prey to all sorts of neds and outright criminals. We experienced that some years ago with a rogue kitchen supplier.
What harmful ingredient do they suspect being in these 'non-Hebridean' crystals? - and how do they think they got there? Surely the authorities could make that much public. And what makes them suspect a 'harmful' ingredient? Evidence? People have been taking iodine judiciously for ages.
The Israeli salt entered via England. That alone made it poisonous. Do catch up with SNP science.
Normally your next step would be to complain to the organisation, get a final response to your complaint and then send that to the SPSO who deal with how complaints were handled by public bodies in Scotland.
They don't re-judge the complaint. They are supposed to consider HOW the organisation dealt with your complaint.
My advice is see a solicitor First. Do not waste your time with the SPSO ombudsman. In my opinion they are biased beyond belief.
Make a subject access request ( SAR) for all your personal information relating to this. Demand a copy of their specified procedures for their actions. Check if they followed their own rules.
Expect any verbal discussions to be denied or "they don't remember" it, if it would have supported your case. If officials did wrong, expect them to deny it and lie through their teeth. Expect the Council and Scottish governmental bodies to do the same.
Expect them all to back up each other without a shred of evidence to support what they say.
Real examples with the SPSO:
The SPSO stated: I have no doubt the Council official acted with the best of motives.
Where is your 100% proof that leads you to have no doubt? We asked.
"They advised us", that's why they did not follow the specified correct procedure.
Where is your PROOF we asked?
Well, we didn't find evidence to show they acted with malice or untoward.
We said: That's saying you could not prove their motives were bad. That's not proof their motives were good.
--------------------
The Council did this or that, the SPSO says.
No. The Council told you they did this or that. One person's word against another's. A disputed account of what took place is not a fact.
The Council official giving their version of events has already been ruled to have committed abuses. Yet it's their uncorroborated, disputed version of events that the SPSO then presents as "fact" in their findings.
We aren't biased. We upheld your complaints. They ruled following the complaint against the SPSO.
You upheld the complaints. That is not proof you aren't biased though.
You refused to consider more serious complaints. You refused to consider serious allegations of abuse and presented some of the evidence of the cover-up as mere clerical errors meriting an apology. Or as failures to follow the rules, done with good intentions. You need to look at the bigger picture adding "mistake" to "mistake" showing how all those "mistakes" added together had only one effect: preventing the abuse allegations from being properly examined.
We won't do that, said the SPSO.
You ignore documentary evidence. Ignore testimony of two corroborating witnesses, but take Council official's words as true even when we prove one of them committed abuses. The complaint handler falsely denied those actions were breaches of the law and again failed to follow proper complaint handling procedures when told of another complaint- even though their role is trained complaint handler.
No, don't waste your time with the SPSO. Establishment cover-up apologists, in my opinion.
Just like almost all the other investigations into abuses and wrongs by the Establishment: watered down, brushed under the carpet. Met with a stone wall. Deny, deny deny.
Can you tell I don't think much of the SPSO?
Cover up is the normal procedure with almost all complaint investigations, not only with the SPSO, but even with much more serious issues such as BBC sex abuse, Hillsborough and the Iraq War.
